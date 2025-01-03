Kazakhstan In 2024: Year in Review

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan Today News Agency gives an overview of the major political, economic events, as well as those that caused a great public resonance in Kazakhstan this year.





Kazakhstan's Chairmanship In Key International Organizations









In 2024, Kazakhstan chaired the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia, the Organization of Turkic States, the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, and the Islamic Organization for Food Security.





Tokayev Accepts Government's Resignation





On February 5, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev fired his Cabinet after criticizing its performance. He accepted the resignation of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov.





According to the President, the government must play a new, important role in making prompt decisions and taking effective steps.





Olzhas Bektenov became new Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.





Significant Earthquake Strikes Almaty Region









The residents of Almaty felt a 6.7 magnitude earthquake on the night of January 22-23. The strongest earthquake in recent years caused panic among many of its residents scurrying to safety outdoors. Dozens of people panicked because of a lack of notification and a delayed response by the authorities. Almost 70 people were injured during the earthquake. Later, a series of aftershocks were felt in the region.





Another significant earthquake jolted Almaty in early March. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 31 kilometers south of Almaty. To ensure the public’s safety, the authorities immediately activated a siren-sound signal and launched interception of television and radio channels.





Kazakhstan Switched to Single Time Zone





Depositphotos





Kazakhstan switched to a single time zone from March 1, 2024, according to the amendments to the government resolution on the procedure for time computation in the country. Since then the entire territory of Kazakhstan belongs to the fifth time zone (UTC+5).





The cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent as well as the Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Karagandy, Kostanai, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Turkistan, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Zhetisu and Ulytau regions turned back the local time by one hour.





Kazakhstan used two time zones, UTC+5 and UTC+6 before. Most of the territory, except for the western regions, lied within the UTC+6 zone.





Later, the majority of residents of Kazakhstan opposed the transfer of time. They posted a petition on the official platform for the return of the previous time zone. Citizens claimed that the decision to transfer the time affected their well-being.





Floods in Kazakhstan Became Largest Natural Disaster In Past 80 Years





Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan





Kazakhstan experienced unprecedented flooding this spring, which President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described as the worst disaster in over 80 years. Due to the floods, a local emergency situation was declared in ten regions of the country, namely in Abai, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Ulytau regions.





In total, 224 settlements were affected by the floods in Kazakhstan, over 120,000 people were rescued and evacuated, including 45,000 children. The national army was deployed on rescue and aid missions across the regions. Thousands of Kazakhstanis lost their property and were left without a source of income. In addition, the agricultural sector was damaged.





Former Kazakh Minister Gets 24 years In Prison For Brutal Murder Of Wife





sud.gov.kz





A former economy minister of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishimbayev was sentenced to 24 years in prison for brutally beating his common-law wife to death in early November, 2023.





On May 13, Kuandyk Bishimbayev, 44, was found guilty of the torture and murder of 31-year-old Saltanat Nukenova by the court. His trial has been followed by millions and shone a spotlight on the country's domestic violence problem.





In April, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev enacted new law which strengthens protections for women and children by criminalizing domestic violence, introducing tougher penalties for crimes against children, and addressing bullying, among other provisions.





Kazakhstan In The Fight Against Locusts





Depositphotos





For several years, the hot and dry summer months in Kazakhstan have been accompanied by locust invasions. Back in May Kazakh Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov announced the locust plague control measures countrywide, allocating for these purposes 8.1 billion tenge.





Over 3.1 million hectares of land have been treated against locusts, 23% more than the planned 2.5 million hectares.





Paris Olympics Final Medal Count: Kazakh Athletes Win Seven Medals





Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan





The 2024 Paris Olympics concluded on Aug. 11 with the traditional closing ceremony, during which Paris handed over Games hosting to Los Angeles for 2028.





Kazakhstan’s olympic team took 43rd place in the medal standings, winning 1 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals. The sole gold medal was won by judoka Yeldos Smetov. Silver medals were awarded to gymnast Nariman Kurbanov, Greco-Roman wrestler Demeu Zhadrayev, and boxer Nurbek Oralbay.





Bronze medals were claimed by shooters Aleksandra Le and Islam Satpayev, as well as boxer Nazym Kyzaibai and judoka Gusman Kyrgyzbayev.





Eighty athletes, including 54 debutants, represented Kazakhstan in 25 sports.





Kazakhstan Votes In Favour Of First Nuclear Power Plant Construction









Over 70% of Kazakh citizens voted in favor of building the country’s first nuclear power plant during a referendum in October. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the construction and operation of the plant should be carried out by an international consortium. The nuclear power plant is planned to be built in the village of Ulken, Almaty Region, on the shore of Lake Balkhash and put in operation by 2035.