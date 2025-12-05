Kazakhstan in Focus: Media and Expert Cooperation with Germany

Images | gov.kz

Germany hosted the 45th meeting of the Berlin Eurasian Club (BEC) titled "Dialogue and Trust: Media and Expert Communication on Kazakhstan". The event brought together representatives from political and business circles, expert communities, civil society organisations, as well as Kazakh and German media outlets, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The discussions centred on strengthening trust, expanding expert-level interaction and enhancing the quality of communication between Kazakhstan and Germany, while also noting the growing European interest in the political and socio-economic reforms under way in the world’s ninth-largest country.





In his opening remarks, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Arman Issetov emphasized that Kazakhstan has, in recent years, carried out a comprehensive transformation of its state governance system and implemented significant political and socio-economic reforms. These efforts have helped build greater trust both domestically and within the international community. He noted that Kazakhstan continues to reinforce its role as an active and responsible participant in the international agenda, open to constructive dialogue and cooperation.





Christian Görke, Member of the Bundestag and Chair of the Parliamentary Group "Germany-Central Asia", noted in his address that strengthening professional and expert contacts contributes to deeper trust and expands opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.





The keynote address was delivered by prominent journalist and founder of the media platform "diplo.news", Ewald König, who presented an overview of current communication trends and an analysis of German media coverage on Kazakhstan. He highlighted the growing interest among European journalists and analysts in the country’s political transformation, Kazakhstan’s role in the region and on the international stage, as well as its commitment to openness and constructive dialogue with partners.





The panel discussion featured representatives of leading Kazakh and German media outlets. Experts examined mechanisms for advancing media and expert cooperation, the role of journalism in building trust and the importance of objective reporting on political, economic and social developments in Kazakhstan.





In conclusion, participants noted that Kazakhstan continues to strengthen its position as a state open to dialogue and international partnership and expressed readiness to further expand contacts between expert and media communities of both countries.