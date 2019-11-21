Kazakhstan launches ‘5-20-25’ housing program

The government approved the draft of the new state program for housing and communal development "Nurly Zher" 2020-2025.

According to Beibut Atamkulov, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development, the first task is the implementation of a unified housing policy. The determining factor of the state program will be the income of the population. People on the affordable housing waiting list, including orphans, disabled people of groups 1 and 2, pensioners and others, having income up to one living wage per family member - KZT29.7 thousand, are provided with rental housing without a purchase option.

The program "Bakytty Otbasy" is available to people on the affordable housing waiting list including large families, single-parent families and children with disabilities, with incomes up to two living wages - KZT59.4 thousand.

Persons on the affordable housing waiting list with incomes up to 3.1 living wages - KZT92 thousand may apply for credit housing of Akimats under the "5-20-25" program. The program is available to military personnel, state employees and civil servants.

7-20-25" program is available for Kazakhstanis with incomes over 3.1 living wages. People with KZT148.5 thousand income per a family member will be able to use the market programs "Baspana-hit" of the National Bank, "Orda" Kazakhstan Mortgage Company, "My own house" of ZhylStorySberBank.

