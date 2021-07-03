Kazakhstan recognized vaccination passports of several countries

picture: strichka.com

Kazakhstan recognized as valid passports / certificates / vaccination certificates of citizens of six countries. The corresponding decree was signed by the chief sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan Yerlan Kiyasov.





Note that earlier Kazakhstan recognized as valid passports / certificates / vaccination certificates of citizens of Hungary, Thailand and Mongolia. Now, according to the document, passports / certificates / certificates of citizens of Georgia, Kyrgyzstan and the Republic of Moldova are also recognized as valid on the territory of Kazakhstan.





The regulation comes into force on July 1, 2021.













