Kazakhstan registers one more coronavirus case bringing the total to 80

One more coronavirus infected patient has been detected in the city of Shymkent.

One new case of COVID-19 was registered in Kazakhstan's Shymkent. To date, the country has confirmed 80 cases of coronavirus infection including 41 cases in the city of Nur-Sultan, 31 cases in Almaty, 2 cases in the city of Karaganda, 1 case in Almaty region, 1 case in Aktobe region, 2 cases in Shymkent, 1 case in Zhambyl region and 1 case in North Kazakhstan region.

