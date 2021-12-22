Kazakhstan reports over 350 new COVID-19 cases

Images | open sources

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has registered 369 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection - 74. Coming in second is Karaganda region with 70 fresh daily infections. North Kazakhstan region has the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases - 50, Kazinform reports.

44 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 39 – in Akmola region, 31 – in Almaty city, 14 – in East Kazakhstan region, 11 – in Almaty region, 8 – in Kostanay region, 6 – in Atyrau region, 4 – in Zhambyl region, 4 – in Mangistau region, 3 – in Shymkent city, 3 – in Aktobe region, 3 – in Kyzylorda region, 3 – in Turkestan region, and 2 – in West Kazakhstan region.

To date, the total COVID-19 caseload in Kazakhstan stands at 983,663 since the start of the pandemic.

Kazakhstan has recorded 6 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours.

11 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, five deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were added in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has detected 83,646 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 75,899 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 5,201 people across the country.

