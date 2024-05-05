02.05.2024, 21:04 12161
Kazakhstan’s ex-Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev arrested for 2 months
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ex-Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Turgumbayev has been arrested for two months, as per Astana city’s Specialized Court warrant as of April 30, 2024, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Prosecutor General’s Office.
Other information is not subject to disclosure in accordance with Article 201 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed detention of the former Kazakh Minister.
It was reported that on March 20 he was questioned by the prosecution authorities.
Upon completion of his accreditation at the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, he returned to Astana where he became a criminal case defendant.
Yerlan Turgumbayev was the Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan from 2019 to February 2022. Later, he was the Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan for a six-month period, and in 2023, he was appointed the Advisor at the SCO RATS.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
04.05.2024, 12:38 6021
48,750 people return homes in flood affected regions
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
48,750 people have already returned their homes in flood affected regions. This is what Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry Askar Sharip said a briefing today, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Flood situation stabilized in Altai district of the East Kazakhstan region. Water was pumped out from almost flooded households, with 370 sandbags used and 1,335 tons of inert materials laid. Water level on the rivers does not exceed a danger point. Bank protection works are ongoing in Atyrau region. Water has been pumped out from 176 households in Kulsary in the past five days," Askar Sharip said.
Water pumping work is underway in inundated territories of Petropavlovsk and Kyzylzhar district of the North Kazakhstan region.
Water has been pumped out from 8,378 residential buildings and 2,994 households. 48,750 people have already returned their homes. 14,251 people are involved in rescue and emergency operation as well as in flood relief efforts.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.05.2024, 14:52 11566
8,821 staying at evacuation centers in N Kazakhstan
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
3,898 homes were affected by floods in North Kazakhstan with 2,830 still inundated. 14,388 people were evacuated. Of which 5,567 people already returned home, while 8,821 people are staying at temporary shelters, Kazinform News Agency reports.
3,443 families received one-time flood damage payments, representative of the region’s akimat Serik Gaissin said.
He added that 390 damaged homes were inspected. 23 of them will be repaired.
As stated there, construction of new housing for flood-affected people is underway in the region. 500 new houses will be built at large.
1,473 tons of humanitarian aid was delivered to North Kazakhstan from all over the country as well as from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.05.2024, 11:37 12561
43,015 flood-affected return home in Kazakhstan
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
43,015 flood-affected people returned home, while 6,338 are staying at temporary shelters across Kazakhstan. Water was pumped out from 7,710 homes and 2,844 household plots in North Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency quotes Emergencies Ministry’s spokesperson Askar Sharip as saying.
Over 14,000 people, 1,529 pieces of equipment, 226 motor pumps, 100 floating crafts and six aircraft are deployed in flood relief operations.
He added for the past 24 hours water was pumped out from 70 homes in Atyrau region, 202,000 sandbags were laid to prevent flood damage.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.04.2024, 08:31 25416
Government Apparatus takes part in Astana city-wide clean-up day
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
The Government and employees of the Government Apparatus of Kazakhstan took part in the city clean-up day, which took place within the framework of the republican ecological action ‘Taza Kazakhstan’ initiated by the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, primeminister.kz reports.
Employees of the Government Apparatus headed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov planted about 150 saplings, including oak, birch, spruce, larch and others on the territory of EXPO.
Over 4.6 thousand tonnes of rubbish were removed during the 3 weeks of the environmental action. Over 50 thousand trees were planted in Astana. In total, about 1.1 million green plants are planned to be planted in the capital this year.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.04.2024, 10:21 45481
700 pheasants released into Astana’s green belt territory
Images | Astana Mayor's Office
Tell a friend
LLP Astana Ormany released 700 pheasants into the territory of ‘green belt’ of Astana, Kazinform News Agency learned from the local mayor's office.
The ‘green belt’ around the Kazakh capital became a home for various animals and bords, like hares, foxes, wolf cubs, partridges, hazelhens, and pheasants.
In 2024, we plan to release 1,800 pheasants into the wild. 700 birds have already been released, another 150 will be released in June, and 950 more - in September," local ecology official Azamat Zhanatayev says.
The birds are constantly monitored by the foresters of LLP Astana Ormany and are additionally fed in winter period.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.04.2024, 18:27 47486
Over 1,000 measles cases recorded in Astana since beginning of year
Tell a friend
In three months of this year, the Kazakh capital recorded 1,063 measles cases, including 734 in children under 14, chief medical officer of Astana Sarkhat Beissenova said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to Beissenova, 84% of those infected are unvaccinated, of whom 58% did not undergo vaccination and 36.5% have the immunization status unknown.
She went on to add that a total of 114,464 people or 94.6% of the eligible population have been vaccinated as part of additional mass immunization and catch-up immunization since November last year.
The anti-epidemic measures taken led to measles cases reducing by 1.4 times in March compared to January, when the peak of measles cases was recorded, and by 1.5 times among children aged 1-4, she said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.04.2024, 10:59 48131
Over 199,000 evacuated from flood-hit regions, Kazakh Emergencies Ministry
Tell a friend
Over 119,000 people, including over 44,000 children, were timely evacuated from the flood-stricken regions across Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency quotes Kazakh Vice Minister of Emergencies Bauyrzhan Syzdykov as saying.
He stressed many people refused to leave their homes. It took a lot of time to persuade them as evacuation was the only way to save their lives and reduce flood damage.
The Vice Minister said all the personnel work 24 hours a day in harsh conditions. Over 32,000 people, 5,000 pieces of equipment, 310 floating crafts, and 13 helicopters are deployed in flood relief efforts.
He added the akimats began assessing damaged priorities and paying property losses.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.04.2024, 15:36 81366
Photo Exhibition "Unexplored Kazakhstan" Opened in the Bulgarian City of Plovdiv
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
At the initiative of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Plovdiv, the official opening of the thematic photo exhibition "Unexplored Kazakhstan" dedicated to the nature and tourism potential of our country took place on the Central Square of the city. The event was attended by the leadership of the city and the region, representatives of the local intelligentsia, the Kazakh diaspora, the Bulgarian public and the media, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In his welcoming speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria Viktor Temirbayev stressed that Kazakhstan is a country with an extremely rich history and culture, located in the heart of Eurasia, at the crossroads of the world's oldest civilizations, at the intersection of transport arteries, economic and social, cultural and ideological ties between East and West, South and North, between Europe and Asia. The Kazakh diplomat noted that all this served as a powerful foundation in the formation of modern Kazakhstan as a strong, independent and dynamically developing state.
In his welcoming speech, Deputy Mayor of Plovdiv Plamen Panov highlighted the achievements in the development of Kazakhstan, noted the high level of bilateral relations. In addition, the Deputy Mayor spoke highly about the fascinating nature of Kazakhstan.
In turn, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan Plamen Panchev stressed that the vector of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the regions of Kazakhstan and Bulgaria will continue to develop for the benefit of our people.
The guests of the event were able to enjoy photographs of unique nature, landscapes of picturesque landscapes, flora and fauna of Kazakhstan.
This photo exhibition will be open to residents and visitors of the city until April 30, 2024.
Plovdiv is the second largest city in Bulgaria, which is more than 8000 years old, leading its chronicle from prehistoric times to the present day, and is the most dynamically developing center of Southern Bulgaria.
The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Plovdiv has been open since December 15, 2023.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
29.04.2024, 19:03Kazah PM Bektenov hails flood control measures in W Kazakhstan, urges to protect Atyrau next 29.04.2024, 16:104486613,000 Kazakh families receive assistance after floods 30.04.2024, 20:3442401Bagdat Mussin relieved of his duties as digital development minister of Kazakhstan 02.05.2024, 17:2840336AIFC helped attract over $11bln of investments to Kazakhstan 29.04.2024, 20:1139751Kazakhstan Continues Cooperation with the Asian Development Bank 05.04.2024, 21:56134141President Tokayev visits historic sites of Khiva 05.04.2024, 18:54130326Kazakh-Uzbek tandem is a vital need, says President Tokayev 09.04.2024, 13:42118011Olzhas Bektenov pays working visit to Bishkek 12.04.2024, 15:23105691Henkel intends to develop production in Kazakhstan 25.04.2024, 21:1999576Kazakh Foreign Minister Met With the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of China