01.10.2025, 12:30 3686
Kazakhstan to build two NPPs in Almaty region - Satkaliyev
Two nuclear power plants are planned for construction in the Almaty region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
A meeting of the State Commission on the Atomic Industry was held, where a second prospective site for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan was identified. This site is also located in Zhambyl district of the Almaty region. In other words, our second plant will also be built in the south of the country, where there is currently an energy deficit. At present, electricity is supplied to the region through the International North-South Transport Corridor. The new station will ensure reliable and stable energy supply," Kazakh Atomic Energy Agency Almassadam Satkaliyev said at a briefing in the Majilis.
He added that negotiations are currently underway with all potential suppliers and bidders.
No final decision has been made regarding the Chinese company, CNNC. However, based on the proposals submitted, we consider it as the priority contractor," Satkaliyev noted.
30.09.2025, 21:45 22716
Kazakhstan’s snow leopard population more than doubles
The number of snow leopards in Kazakhstan has more than doubled, reaching approximately 189 individuals, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Thanks to our conservation and monitoring efforts, we have managed to increase the population from the critical level of the 1990s to around 189," Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Nurken Sharbiyev said.
He also highlighted progress in Kazakhstan’s tiger restoration program, including the establishment of the Ile-Balkhash State Nature Reserve, which covers an area of 415,000 hectares.
Between 2018 and 2024, 205 Bactrian deer were introduced to the reserve to restore the natural prey base. Over 100 kulans were relocated, and concentration of the population of roe deer and wild boar has been strengthened," Nurken Sharbiyev noted.
26.09.2025, 14:58 86321
Astana to launch first LRT train on Sept 29–30
Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek announced on the sidelines of the Majilis that the LRT will be launched in the capital as early as next week, Kazinform News Agency reports.
We expect that next week, on the 29th or 30th, we will launch the first train, for example, from he station near Abu Dhabi Plaza and in the direction of the bridge over Mangilik Yel. Going forward, we will increase the operating hours, number of stations, and number of trains on a daily basis. In a week, we will see test operation between one or two stations," the Mayor said.
26.09.2025, 11:05 86696
Jackie Chan will take part in the filming of a Kazakh movie
World-renowned actor Jackie Chan will take part in the filming of a Kazakh movie, Kazinform News Agency reports.
A Kazakh media company's page reported a working meeting with the world cinema legend - actor, screenwriter, director, and producer Jackie Chan, at the office of Salem Entertainment.
We've begun implementing a major joint project. During his stay in Almaty, the actor and our team selected locations for the upcoming film, most of which will be shot in Kazakhstan. We'll keep the details under wraps for now. But believe me, something spectacular awaits you," the media company's post reads.
25.09.2025, 21:48 88096
A branch of a leading Korean university opened in Turkistan
A solemn opening ceremony of the Korean university Woosong University Kazakhstan took place in Turkistan. The opening of the new university is an important step towards deepening strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea in the field of education and science, primeminister.kz reports.
The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Kazakhstan Cho Tae Ik, Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sayasat Nurbek, Akim of Turkistan Region Nuralkhan Kosherov, as well as Honorary Chairwoman and Member of the Board of the Woosong Education Foundation Kim Sun Kyung.
In his speech, Yermek Kosherbayev emphasized the historical importance of the branch’s opening.
On behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev, work is underway in our country to open branches of leading foreign universities. To date, 40 strategic partnerships of various formats have been implemented, of which 33 are branches of foreign universities. Today we have witnessed a historic event-the opening of a branch of one of the leading universities of the Republic of Korea in spiritually rich and ancient Turkistan. This university will not only be an educational platform, but also a center of international cooperation, innovation, and training of highly qualified specialists who will form the intellectual capital of our country," the Deputy Prime Minister said.
Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sayasat Nurbek noted the importance of projects aimed at turning Kazakhstan into a leading educational hub of Central Asia. He emphasized that the opening of branches of foreign universities is a key element in achieving this strategic goal. According to him, Woosong University Kazakhstan, which opened its doors to students in the new academic year, is a vivid example of successful partnership.
On behalf of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Government is implementing systematic work on the development of international educational cooperation, opening branches of foreign universities, and creating conditions for academic mobility of students and teachers.
Thus, on the basis of Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda University, in cooperation with SeoulTech, the Institute of Artificial Intelligence was opened. Today Kazakhstan is actively cooperating with leading universities of Korea-SeoulTech, Woosong, Dong-Eui, KAIST-implementing the first foreign branches, research centers, double degree programs, and academic exchanges.
During the ceremony, Director of Woosong University Kazakhstan Hwa Chong Yeon presented the mission of the university, main educational programs, areas of scientific activity, and international partnerships.
As part of the event, honored guests left entries in the University’s "Book of Wishes," familiarized themselves with the digital library, classrooms, and modern lecture halls, as well as met with students, wishing them success in their studies.
23.09.2025, 17:55 120596
Competition for the Best Name of Kazakhstan’s First Nuclear Power Plant Will Start on September 25
Today, the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy held the first meeting of the Commission tasked with organizing a nationwide competition to select the best name for Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant, Atomic Energy Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Commission is comprised of representatives of the public, the creative industry, as well as experts in nuclear energy, philology, and history.
During the meeting, Commission members addressed organizational matters and approved the Rules governing the nationwide competition.
To ensure the widest possible public engagement, proposals for naming the nuclear power plant will be collected through the eGov Mobile application. Launching the competition on the eve of the professional holiday, the ‘Day of Workers of the Nuclear Industry,’ highlights the role of the sector in Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development," Chairman of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev said.
Following the discussions, the Commission set the timeline for the competition:
- September 25 - official announcement of the competition;
- September 25 - October 10 - the submission of proposals through the eGov Mobile application;
- October 11 - 24 - review and analysis of the submitted proposals;
- by the end of October - announcement of the selected name for the nuclear power plant.
The Rules for the nationwide competition will be published on the Agency’s official website and Telegram channel.
The Agency emphasized that the competition will be open and transparent. Every citizen will have the opportunity to propose a name for the nuclear power plant, and the Commission’s final decision will be announced by the end of October.
16.09.2025, 11:18 202911
New air route Almaty - Karakol launches
A new air route Almaty - Karakol via Santash Pass will be launched, kabar.kg reports citing the State Agency for Civil Aviation.
According to the information, the relevant agreement was signed by the Kyrgyz Aeronavigation State Enterprise and the Kazaeronavigatsia Company. The route was developed taking into account the modern requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization and the RNAV-5 navigation specification. This ensures the safety and efficiency of flights in mountainous conditions.
The new route will revive the historical route that existed in the 1970s and will pass near the Karkyra-Autozhol border post. Before the launch, a joint ground inspection and flight validation was carried out on a Beechcraft King Air 360 aircraft, confirming the route's compliance with international standards.
As the agency noted, in addition to its transport value, the route is aimed at stimulating the development of tourism: in the summer it will be possible to travel to the Issyk-Kul region and mountainous areas, and in the winter to the Karakol ski resorts. The new route will also be an important element of the regional aviation infrastructure and an additional impetus for cooperation between the two countries.
12.09.2025, 19:15 248356
Abai region builds social facilities through recovered assets
Kazakhstan continues construction of social facilities returning assets obtained through corrupt practices, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Government’s press service.
5.6 billion tenge was allocated from the special state reserve for the development of healthcare projects in Abai region. The funds were spent on improving healthcare infrastructure and raising the quality of medical care across the region.
The medical facilities will be commissioned this year and help provide the locals with modern and high-quality medical services.
11.09.2025, 14:20 258446
Astana Hub and Park of Innovative Technologies to merge
Today, the Senate passed the Law "On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Matters of Improving the System of State Support for the Innovation Industry and State Statistics" in two readings, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Senator Shakarym Buktugutov stated that the law's main objective is to enhance the Astana Hub cluster, a key tool for implementing Kazakhstan's digital development strategy. The new law is designed to enhance the system of state support for innovation and create favorable conditions for adopting new technologies. It includes amendments to the Civil and Entrepreneurial Codes, as well as ten other laws.
The senator announced, "The Law provides for the merger of Astana Hub international technology park and the Park of Innovative Technologies into a single autonomous cluster fund - Astana Hub. The primary goal is to consolidate all innovation ecosystem support tools into one entity and scale Astana Hub's successful IT practices to other innovative fields. Accordingly, amendments have been made to align terminology, optimize the functions of the new fund, and streamline its innovation support tools."
To reduce government spending and ensure the fund's self-sufficiency, the Senate has also introduced amendments to improve its financing. These include:
- Allowing the fund to be financed through membership fees from Astana Hub participants.
- Excluding funds previously provided by subsoil users as part of their annual obligation to finance research and development projects.
