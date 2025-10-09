06.10.2025, 19:18 36656
Kazakhstan to host filming of fourth "Armour of God" movie starring Jackie Chan
Images | Facebook/Jackie Chan
Tell a friend
The company Sәlem Entertainment has officially confirmed the return of the iconic franchise starring Jackie Chan. Production of the fourth installment, titled "Armour of God: Ultimatum," will take place in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
During the Digital Bridge 2025 forum, the CEO of the media company, Igor Tsai, informed the President of Kazakhstan that filming of the new movie featuring Jackie Chan will be carried out locally.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
07.10.2025, 18:55 18226
Karaganda Records Consistently "High" and "Very High" Levels of Air Pollution for Over a Decade - CACF
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
For over ten years, the city of Karaganda has been experiencing persistently high and very high levels of air pollution. More than half a million residents are exposed to air contaminated with suspended particulate matter, hydrogen sulfide, and other harmful chemical compounds. In 2024 alone, the city recorded over 46,000 instances where concentrations of hazardous substances exceeded permissible limits - 14,000 more than in Kazakhstan’s largest metropolis, Almaty, Project Office for Central Asia on Climate Change and Green Energy reports.
Karaganda is currently the fifth most populous city in the country, with a population exceeding 500,000. It is also one of Kazakhstan’s key industrial regions, home to a major territorial-industrial complex centered around heavy industry.
The local climate, typical for Northern and Central Kazakhstan, is sharply continental, characterized by harsh winters, moderately hot summers, and low annual precipitation.
The main sources of atmospheric pollution in Karaganda are thermal power plants, coal mining enterprises, and emissions from the private residential sector. Approximately 25,000 households in Karaganda use solid-fuel stoves for heating, consuming an average of 290,000 tonnes of coal during the heating season.
According to the national hydrometeorological service Kazhydromet, between 2015 and 2022 the Air Pollution Index for Karaganda was classified as "high". In 2023, the index was raised to "very high". In 2024, based on the Standard Index, the level of air pollution remained at the "very high" level.
In 2023, maximum exceedances reached up to 22.6 times the permissible level for PM2.5 and up to 12.1 times for PM10. In 2024, exceedances rose further to 26.6 times the limit for PM2.5 and 14.2 times for PM10. These elevated concentrations result primarily from the large number of coal-fired heating sources and industrial facilities operating on coal.
In 2024, a total of 46,256 exceedances of maximum permissible concentrations were recorded by air monitoring stations, with the majority attributed to particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) and hydrogen sulfide.
In addition to these pollutants, elevated levels of carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, phenol, and ozone are also present in Karaganda's atmosphere.
It is important to note that the Regional Ecological Summit will take place in Astana from April 22-24, 2026. This high-level forum, with the participation of international experts, will address environmental challenges in Central Asia and explore viable solutions for the region.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.10.2025, 20:57 36366
Over 1,500 Agricultural Fairs to Be Held Across Kazakhstan by the End of the Year
Tell a friend
A regular meeting on curbing inflation, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, discussed measures to stabilize inflation by the end of the year, primeminister.kz reports.
The main driver of annual inflation growth - paid services - showed a slowdown in September: an increase of 1% compared to 1.4% in August. This is linked to the completion of all scheduled tariff adjustment activities in the utilities sector for 2025.
As previously noted, no new increases in utility tariffs are expected from October.
A slowdown is also being observed for a number of socially significant food products. During the last week of September, the average price index for socially important food items recorded zero growth. Price decreases were recorded for sugar, salt, pasta, rice, milk, and all key socially significant vegetables.
Overall, in September, the average price index showed a slowdown for bakery products and cereals, meat and meat products, oils and fats, eggs, and fruits and vegetables.
A particularly notable decline was observed for cabbage, the price of which had been rising rapidly in the first half of the year. Compared to May, the national average price index for this vegetable fell by 52%. A significant decrease was also recorded for other seasonal fruits and vegetables.
According to First Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration Aizhan Bizhanova, negotiations have been held with domestic producers in all regions to stabilize prices for socially important food products until the end of the year.
From October to December, a total of 1,619 agricultural fairs are scheduled to be held across the country. They will take place every weekend, including public holidays.
The successful implementation of a joint initiative by major retail chains in Astana and the Ministry of Agriculture for selling beef directly from producers was also noted.
This initiative has proven effective and will be expanded to the regions.
I would like to highlight the ‘Bereke Fest’ campaign, under which 80 retail chains across Kazakhstan provided direct access for agricultural firms to supermarket shelves for the supply of meat and other socially important goods. The retail chains showed social responsibility by setting up dedicated areas for such products. Together with local authorities and businesses, we are now preparing for large-scale fairs and campaigns during the Republic Day holidays," Aizhan Bizhanova emphasized.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, most regions have already completed contracting for the new harvest of vegetables for stabilization funds, totaling 245,000 tons, including 146.7 thousand tons of potatoes, 35.3 thousand tons of carrots, 27.4 thousand tons of onions, and 36 thousand tons of cabbage. Some delays were noted in the Aktobe and Ulytau regions, where cabbage procurement stands at just over 50%.
The Deputy Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to assist these regions in finding suppliers to complete contracting.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.10.2025, 13:14 91876
Durov announces opening of AI Lab in Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
He reminded of the opening of Telegram’s first regional office in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports quoting the Akorda press service.
I'm delighted to announce that today we are opening a specialized artificial intelligence laboratory in the Alem.ai building. We are implementing a joint project between Telegram and the Kazakhstan supercomputer cluster, launched by the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence. This technology will enable over a billion people to use AI functions confidentially, transparently, and efficiently. We hope that Kazakhstan’s supercomputer cluster will become the first major provider of computing power for this network," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.10.2025, 12:30 105586
Kazakhstan to build two NPPs in Almaty region - Satkaliyev
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Two nuclear power plants are planned for construction in the Almaty region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
A meeting of the State Commission on the Atomic Industry was held, where a second prospective site for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan was identified. This site is also located in Zhambyl district of the Almaty region. In other words, our second plant will also be built in the south of the country, where there is currently an energy deficit. At present, electricity is supplied to the region through the International North-South Transport Corridor. The new station will ensure reliable and stable energy supply," Kazakh Atomic Energy Agency Almassadam Satkaliyev said at a briefing in the Majilis.
He added that negotiations are currently underway with all potential suppliers and bidders.
No final decision has been made regarding the Chinese company, CNNC. However, based on the proposals submitted, we consider it as the priority contractor," Satkaliyev noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.09.2025, 21:45 124616
Kazakhstan’s snow leopard population more than doubles
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The number of snow leopards in Kazakhstan has more than doubled, reaching approximately 189 individuals, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Thanks to our conservation and monitoring efforts, we have managed to increase the population from the critical level of the 1990s to around 189," Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Nurken Sharbiyev said.
He also highlighted progress in Kazakhstan’s tiger restoration program, including the establishment of the Ile-Balkhash State Nature Reserve, which covers an area of 415,000 hectares.
Between 2018 and 2024, 205 Bactrian deer were introduced to the reserve to restore the natural prey base. Over 100 kulans were relocated, and concentration of the population of roe deer and wild boar has been strengthened," Nurken Sharbiyev noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.09.2025, 14:58 188791
Astana to launch first LRT train on Sept 29–30
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek announced on the sidelines of the Majilis that the LRT will be launched in the capital as early as next week, Kazinform News Agency reports.
We expect that next week, on the 29th or 30th, we will launch the first train, for example, from he station near Abu Dhabi Plaza and in the direction of the bridge over Mangilik Yel. Going forward, we will increase the operating hours, number of stations, and number of trains on a daily basis. In a week, we will see test operation between one or two stations," the Mayor said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.09.2025, 11:05 189166
Jackie Chan will take part in the filming of a Kazakh movie
Images | Facebook/Jackie Chan
Tell a friend
World-renowned actor Jackie Chan will take part in the filming of a Kazakh movie, Kazinform News Agency reports.
A Kazakh media company's page reported a working meeting with the world cinema legend - actor, screenwriter, director, and producer Jackie Chan, at the office of Salem Entertainment.
We've begun implementing a major joint project. During his stay in Almaty, the actor and our team selected locations for the upcoming film, most of which will be shot in Kazakhstan. We'll keep the details under wraps for now. But believe me, something spectacular awaits you," the media company's post reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.09.2025, 21:48 179181
A branch of a leading Korean university opened in Turkistan
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
A solemn opening ceremony of the Korean university Woosong University Kazakhstan took place in Turkistan. The opening of the new university is an important step towards deepening strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea in the field of education and science, primeminister.kz reports.
The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Kazakhstan Cho Tae Ik, Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sayasat Nurbek, Akim of Turkistan Region Nuralkhan Kosherov, as well as Honorary Chairwoman and Member of the Board of the Woosong Education Foundation Kim Sun Kyung.
In his speech, Yermek Kosherbayev emphasized the historical importance of the branch’s opening.
On behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev, work is underway in our country to open branches of leading foreign universities. To date, 40 strategic partnerships of various formats have been implemented, of which 33 are branches of foreign universities. Today we have witnessed a historic event-the opening of a branch of one of the leading universities of the Republic of Korea in spiritually rich and ancient Turkistan. This university will not only be an educational platform, but also a center of international cooperation, innovation, and training of highly qualified specialists who will form the intellectual capital of our country," the Deputy Prime Minister said.
Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sayasat Nurbek noted the importance of projects aimed at turning Kazakhstan into a leading educational hub of Central Asia. He emphasized that the opening of branches of foreign universities is a key element in achieving this strategic goal. According to him, Woosong University Kazakhstan, which opened its doors to students in the new academic year, is a vivid example of successful partnership.
On behalf of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Government is implementing systematic work on the development of international educational cooperation, opening branches of foreign universities, and creating conditions for academic mobility of students and teachers.
Thus, on the basis of Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda University, in cooperation with SeoulTech, the Institute of Artificial Intelligence was opened. Today Kazakhstan is actively cooperating with leading universities of Korea-SeoulTech, Woosong, Dong-Eui, KAIST-implementing the first foreign branches, research centers, double degree programs, and academic exchanges.
During the ceremony, Director of Woosong University Kazakhstan Hwa Chong Yeon presented the mission of the university, main educational programs, areas of scientific activity, and international partnerships.
As part of the event, honored guests left entries in the University’s "Book of Wishes," familiarized themselves with the digital library, classrooms, and modern lecture halls, as well as met with students, wishing them success in their studies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
08.10.2025, 18:45Kazakh and Israeli Foreign Ministers hold a Telephone Conversation 08.10.2025, 15:183256Head of State establishes Working Group for Parliamentary reform 08.10.2025, 12:103181Air Astana CEO Peter Foster to retire 08.10.2025, 19:402876Kazakhstan’s tax revenues higher 23.4% in fiscal year 2025 08.10.2025, 11:502606Kazakhstan, Russia discuss North-South transport corridor development 02.10.2025, 16:25114241AI must be used exclusively for peaceful purposes - Tokayev 03.10.2025, 17:55President of Kazakhstan Instructed the Government to Accelerate Construction of the Torgai–Irgiz Road95971President of Kazakhstan Instructed the Government to Accelerate Construction of the Torgai–Irgiz Road 03.10.2025, 21:4895636Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to foster cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy 02.10.2025, 13:1492131Durov announces opening of AI Lab in Kazakhstan 02.10.2025, 20:4582016Prospects for Bilateral Projects between Kazakhstan and Türkiye Discussed in Astana 12.09.2025, 19:15280516Abai region builds social facilities through recovered assets 16.09.2025, 11:18269086New air route Almaty - Karakol launches 11.09.2025, 14:20262716Astana Hub and Park of Innovative Technologies to merge 10.09.2025, 16:45256276Water level in Northern Aral Sea rises up to 24.1 bln cu m 09.09.2025, 18:14220121Kazakhstan shuts down one of darkweb’s largest crypto service provider in CIS