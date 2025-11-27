This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to launch innovative mining industry development university
Kazakhstan joins the World’s TOP-500 most powerful supercomputers
Kazakhstan to form national agency to manage radioactive waste
Earth hit by biggest solar storm of 2025
Only 75 of these have been recorded since 1942," she wrote in X.
Paper Cups and Tea Bags Found to Contain Microplastics - Study
Scientists Forecast a Powerful Geomagnetic Storm for Tomorrow
Amur tigers to arrive in Kazakhstan in 2026
Kazakhstan aims to increase foreign student numbers to 100,000
Kazakhstani prankers might be blocked on social media - deputy
Today, society is literally flooded with people who, for the sake of cheap popularity, commit foolish and dangerous acts, confusing rudeness with humor. Let me give concrete examples: in Astana, a blogger together with friends brought a ‘fake corpse’ into an elevator and then turned off the lights. At that moment, the person pretending to be dead began to move. People in the elevator screamed in terror. Another man entered an elevator with a pistol and began pointing it at people, frightening them. In Almaty, bloggers threw garbage at street sweepers, filming it and spreading the videos online. There are many such examples," Sarsengaliev stated.
Some create videos in which heads of state or well-known officials appear to be shopping in stores. People unfamiliar with digital technologies easily believe the forgery. Under the pretext of ‘marketing,’ using AI for such manipulation is unacceptable," he believes.
