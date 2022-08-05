Kazakhstan to open over 30 student dormitories this year

Kazakhstan may face a shortage of places in dormitories as students are expected to return to universities this year, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan.

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Turzhanov instructed the science and higher education ministry and governors and mayors to develop and approve a plan for commissioning places in student dormitories as well as make changes to the sanitary-epidemiological rules at education facilities until August 10.

Sayassat Nurbek, Kazakh science and higher education minister, pointed out the importance to apply the practice of working with dormitories and hotels (hostels) located near universities.

The country plans to open 35 student dormitories for 10 thousand places in 2022. A total of 124 facilities for 30,630 places were commissioned between 2018 and 2021.