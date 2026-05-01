Kazakhstan to see weather with no precipitation in most parts on Thursday

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An anticyclone spur is to cause the weather without precipitation in most parts of Kazakhstan on April 30, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.





The Mets said rains and thunderstorms are set to persist in the west, northwest, south, and mountain areas of the southern region, with the southwest and northwest to expect hail, and northwest and south - squalls. Strong wind and fog are also predicted across the country.





The north and east of West Kazakhstan region is to brace for lingering frost risk with temperatures to fall as low as -2C.





Fire danger is set to be high in the center, south of Abai, east, south, center of Kyzylorda regions.





Kazhydromet also warns of an extremely high fire risk in the southeast of Atyrau, west of North Kazakhstan, north of Pavlodar, south, east of Zhetysu regions.