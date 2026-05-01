30.04.2026, 09:10 9171
Kazakhstan to see weather with no precipitation in most parts on Thursday
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An anticyclone spur is to cause the weather without precipitation in most parts of Kazakhstan on April 30, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.
The Mets said rains and thunderstorms are set to persist in the west, northwest, south, and mountain areas of the southern region, with the southwest and northwest to expect hail, and northwest and south - squalls. Strong wind and fog are also predicted across the country.
The north and east of West Kazakhstan region is to brace for lingering frost risk with temperatures to fall as low as -2C.
Fire danger is set to be high in the center, south of Abai, east, south, center of Kyzylorda regions.
Kazhydromet also warns of an extremely high fire risk in the southeast of Atyrau, west of North Kazakhstan, north of Pavlodar, south, east of Zhetysu regions.
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01.05.2026, 16:10 2406
Soyuz-5/Sunkar rocket completes maiden flight from modernized Baiterek launch site
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The Soyuz-5 (Sunkar) completed its inaugural launch late Thursday night, marking the operational debut of the modernized Baiterek launch infrastructure, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Soyuz-5 rocket, carrying a mock payload, had been transported on March 31 via the Baikonur Cosmodrome’s railway from the assembly and testing facility at Site 42 and installed vertically on the launch pad at Site 45. For nearly a month, comprehensive tests of the ground complex and the new rocket were conducted at the Baiterek launch site.
The first test launch was carried out along a suborbital trajectory, without placing the mock payload into Earth orbit. The main objective was to test the performance of the launch complex equipment, rocket engines, onboard systems, and software.
The Baiterek space rocket complex is a joint project between Kazakhstan and Russia to develop ground-based space infrastructure at the Baikonur Cosmodrome for launches using rockets powered by environmentally friendly fuel components.
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01.05.2026, 08:00 2696
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most of Kazakhstan Friday
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Forecasters say a northwestern cyclone and associated fronts are likely to lash most parts of Kazakhstan with rains and thunderstorms, hail, and squalls, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.
According to Kazhydromet, northern and eastern parts are to expect dry weather. Strong winds are set to sweep over Kazakhstan, stirring dust across northern, southern, and eastern parts.
Forecasters warned that -1C frost could grip the north and east of West Kazakhstan at night, with the east of East Kazakhstan region expected see a touch of ground frost.
A high fire danger is set in place in the west, north of Pavlodar, center of Zhambyl, south of Karaganda, Aktobe, west of East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, east, south, center of Kyzylorda, south, east, center of Abai regions.
A severe fire threat is expected to unfold in the south, east of Zhetysu region.
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30.04.2026, 21:10 9486
Astana Hosts Traditional "Friendly Breakfast" with Diplomatic Corps
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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev took part in the annual "Friendly Breakfast" meeting attended by heads of diplomatic missions and representatives of international organizations accredited in the country, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In his remarks, he outlined Kazakhstan’s key foreign policy priorities and ongoing domestic reforms. It was noted that Kazakhstan remains committed to developing cooperation with all partners and advocates for resolving conflicts exclusively through peaceful means - via dialogue and in accordance with international law and the UN Charter. Kazakhstan also reaffirmed its readiness to provide a platform for peace negotiations in the city of Turkestan.
The Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador of Palestine Montaser Abu Zeid, highlighted the importance of such meetings for an open exchange of views on pressing international issues and informal communication.
The event brought together more than 60 representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations, including the UN, CICA, and the World Bank.
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28.04.2026, 16:10 28376
Tengizchevroil fined KZT 53.7M over excess emissions
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Tengizchevroil LLP exceeded pollutant emission standards, authorities said, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In light of this finding, the Atyrau Regional Environmental Department initiated administrative proceedings against Tengizchevroil under the Administrative Offenses Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The department referred the cases to the Zhylyoi District Court.
Following the court proceedings, a ruling on April 20, 2026, found Tengizchevroil guilty and imposed an administrative fine of 53.7 million tenge.
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27.04.2026, 13:08 39091
Kazakh universities to close nearly 700 educational programs
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Kazakhstan plans to close nearly 700 academic programs at the universities due to their outdated content, Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek told the Government Hour at the Majilis, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The ministry surveyed over 73,000 enterprises through the enbek.kz platform to assess workforce needs.
Data collected included information on specialists nearing retirement and younger professionals entering the labor market.
Analysis covered 8,500 programs, revealing that many are outdated and misaligned with current economic demands.
Students already enrolled will be allowed to complete their studies, but new admissions will cease.
Saysat Nurbek acknowledged that closing long-standing programs may be challenging for universities but emphasized that quality and relevance must take priority.
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26.04.2026, 10:12 52571
Kazakhstan to brace for thunderstorms, squalls on Sunday
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Unstable weather is to persist across most of the country, bringing rains and thunderstorms, hail, and squall, with heavy rains predicted in the northern part, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the National Weather Service Kazhydromet, the west and southeast are to expect no precipitation. The country is to brace for strong wind, fog, as well as dust storm in the south.
The north, east of West Kazakhstan, west, north of Kostanay, north of Aktobe regions will face the frost risk with temperatures to drop as low as -3C at night.
Fire danger is expected to be high in the east of Zhetysu, center of Abai, southeast of East Kazakhstan regions. Extreme fire danger is forecast for the south of Zhetysu region.
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24.04.2026, 12:10 76051
Algerian Libraries Received Kazakh Books in Anticipation of National Book Day in Kazakhstan
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In anticipation of the celebration in Kazakhstan of the National Book Day, Kazakh books were donated to Algerian libraries for the first time. The event was aimed to strengthening cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Algeria, promoting reading, and supporting literature, publishing, and librarianship, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Kazakhstan Ambassador Anuarbek Akhmetov donated to the National Library of Algeria and to the Library of the Great Mosque’s Cultural Center of the Presidential Administration the masterpieces of the great Kazakh philosopher, poet, and humanist Abay Kunanbayev, and the books about Kazakhstan translated into Arabic and English.
In addition, a photo of the Mausoleum of the eminent Kazakh philosopher and the founder of Turkic Sufism, Khoja Akhmed Yasawi, was donated for display in the main reading hall of the Library of the Cultural Center, which specializes in Islamic studies, as a symbol of the deep spiritual connection between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Algeria.
During the ceremony, the Ambassador spoke about the crucial historical role of books as an intellectual and spiritual bridge between peoples, and expressed hope that Kazakh literature and culture will spark interest among Algerian readers and researchers. Emphasized that, thanks to the initiative of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan celebrates on April 23 the National Book Day designed to promote reading and support literature. Particularly noted that many of Abai's universal ideas about justice, the rule of law, and national unity have been incorporated into the new Constitution of Kazakhstan, initiated by the Head of State.
Fatiha Tedjini, Director General of the Library of the Great Mosque’s Cultural Center, expressed gratitude for the donated publications. Emphasized an interest in developing cooperation with Kazakh partners and congratulated our country on the National Book Day.
Vice-Rector of the Great Mosque’s Cultural Center, Ghania Guemraoui, praised the initiative of Kazakh leader to celebrate the National Book Day and his efforts to promote reading as a crucial element of the nation's intellectual development.
Deputy Director General of the National Library of Algeria, Hayat Gounni, noted that the donated books will find a prominent place in the library and spark interest in Kazakh culture. Proposed establishing cooperation with the libraries of Kazakhstan and invited Kazakh scholars to conduct research at one of the world's largest centers of Arabic literature.
In conclusion, the Ambassador congratulated the Algerian directors on their professional holiday - International Librarian Day, and the UNESCO World Book and Copyright Day.
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23.04.2026, 18:52 92886
Ministry says forest cover in Kazakhstan on the rise
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Kazakhstan is gradually expanding its forest cover while focusing on sustainable management and protection, the country’s Ecology and Natural Resources Deputy Minister Nurlan Kurmalayev said on Thursday, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Since independence, Kazakhstan’s forest fund has expanded by 6.9 million hectares, bringing the total to 31.4 million hectares. Forest-covered land now accounts for 14 million hectares, resulting in a rise in the forest cover rate from 3.8 percent to 5.1 percent.
Fulfilling its international commitments, Kazakhstan aims to grow its forest cover to 14.5 million hectares by 2030.
Under a presidential directive, Kazakhstan is executing a massive reforestation drive targeting two billion trees by 2027, with over 1.6 billion already planted since 2021.
Significant efforts are underway at addressing the situation in the Aral Sea area.
Kurmalayev said Kazakhstan is actively combating salt and dust transport by planting native saxaul, with 1.1 million hectares established since 2021. The deputy minister highlighted this effort as a top solution and expressed strong appreciation for the partnership with Uzbekistan in managing the Aral Sea region's environmental challenges.
Kazakhstan furthered regional environmental efforts by proposing the Green Shield of Central Asia at the Regional Ecological Summit, a resolution designed to establish shelterbelts and green barriers to combat soil erosion, stabilize shifting sands, and enhance the regional microclimate.
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