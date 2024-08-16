This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kyrgyz air carrier launches flights to Tashkent
relevant news
Almaty celebrates 179th anniversary of great poet Abai
Kuandyk Bishimbayev's case forwarded to Supreme Court of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s population rises by nearly 126,000 in half a year
Showman Nurtas Adambay accused of violating religious laws
Azamat Satybaldy steps down as President of Kazakhfilm JSC
Yes, it's true. I'm in China right now, and I was invited to join a project. Participating in it will take some time. That's why I made a decision to leave Kazakhfilm. At this time, I can’t talk about the project in China, since the project is kept under wraps. I will release an official statement in the coming days," Satybaldy said.
This dispute has nothing to do with me stepping down from the post. I am leaving my post voluntarily," Azamat Satybaldy clarified.
Pavlodar student secures gold at 56th International Chemistry Olympiad
IChO is one of the most prestigious global scientific competitions for high school students talented in chemistry. For the third year in a row, Kazakhstan’s national team shows the highest results, and this year it made a sensation by adding two gold, one silver and one bronze medals to its collection," the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.
Sulfur dioxide concentrations in Shymkent 40 times above permissible levels
More than 2,000 people die on roads in Kazakhstan every year
