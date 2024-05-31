Olzhas Bektenov and European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski discuss cooperation in food securityOlzhas Bektenov and European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski discuss cooperation in food security
29.05.2024, 17:30 6561
Kyrgyzstan bans collection of number of plants, including aconite
Images | Kabar
The collection of a number of plants, including aconite, has been banned in Kyrgyzstan. The decision was made at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Kabar reports.
Thus, a resolution was adopted introducing a three-year temporary ban (moratorium) on collection of raw materials of the following plants and medicines: macrotomia (Macrotomia DC), arnebia (Arnebia Forssk), ash (Dictamnus L), aconite (Aconitum L) and aflatun onion (Allium aflatunense B.Fedtsch).
30.05.2024, 12:31 3231
63,032 flood-hit people return to their homes in Kazakhstan
Images | gov.kz
As of 10:00 am, 63,032 people affected by floods returned to their homes in Kazakhstan, while 5,193 are staying at temporary shelters, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry.
Over 27.5 million cubic meters of meltwater were pumped away, and over 8.1 million sandbags and 1.5 million tons of inert materials were laid to prevent and reduce flood damage.
As earlier reported, the water level in the Zhaiyk River is gradually reducing.
29.05.2024, 12:23 6731
Floods in Kazakhstan: over 5,000 people remain in evacuation centers
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan has updated information on the flood situation at 10 a.m. on May 29. 63,009 people have returned to their homes in the republic, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the agency.
Meanwhile, 5,307 individuals remain in evacuation centers.
To date, more than 27.3 million cubic meters of melt water have been pumped out, with over 8.1 million bags and 1.5 million tons of inert material laid.
The floods situation in the Atyrau region is under control. The Operational Headquarters for Emergency Situations of the Atyrau region has reported a water level decrease in the Zhaiyk (Ural) River this morning.
Consequently, in the Boran village, rescue personnel are laying sandbags, while local executive bodies are strengthening dams with the assistance of specialized equipment. Over the course of the day, 150 bags of inert materials were laid, and the construction and reinforcement of an embankment 250 meters long and up to 2 meters high was completed. The level of the Black Irtysh River (Kara-Irtysh) is constantly monitored.
29.05.2024, 11:39 6346
North Kazakhstan reports increase in whooping cough cases
North Kazakhstan region has registered 33 whooping cases since the year beginning, with 28 cases reported in its administrative center Petropavlovsk, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to Serik Aussatov, chief of the city's epidemiological control department, last year no whooping cough cases were registered in Petropavlovsk .
All cases were registered among the children under 14. One of them is a school student and two are preschool children. Lack of vaccination remains the major cause of infection spread. 27 out of 28 patients have not been vaccinated. Children's parents refuse vaccination mostly. Only six children had medical contraindications, and one child did not reach vaccination age.," Aussatov said.
According to him, along with unstable epidemiological situation on whooping cough, children aged 2, 3, and 18 months, and 6 years living in Petropavlovsk have not been fully administered DTaP-containing vaccines. This may result in further increase in whooping cough and other vaccine-preventable diseases.
Currently, health authorities of Petropavlovsk are carrying out catch-up immunization of children under 18.
24.05.2024, 10:47 25706
37 million children use tobacco globally: WHO Report
An estimated 37 million children aged 13-15 years use tobacco globally, with the rate of e-cigarette use among adolescents exceeding that of adults in many countries, a new report by the World Health Organization (WHO) today said, WAM reports.
This comes just ahead of World No Tobacco Day marked on 31st May.
The report, titled "Hooking the next generation",unveiled that 20 percent of 15-year-olds surveyed in the WHO European Region reported using e-cigarettes in the past 30 days.
The report highlighted how the tobacco and nicotine industry designs products, implements marketing campaigns and works to shape policy environments to help them addict the world’s youth.
Despite significant progress in reducing tobacco use, the emergence of e-cigarettes and other new tobacco and nicotine products present a grave threat to youth and tobacco control, the WHO report said, adding that "Studies demonstrate that e-cigarette use increases conventional cigarette use, particularly among non-smoking youth, by nearly three times."
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said that "These industries are actively targeting schools, children and young people with new products that are essentially a candy-flavoured trap."
Research in the United States of America found that more than 70 percent of youth e-cigarette users would quit if the products were only available in tobacco flavour, the report added.
23.05.2024, 18:46 26591
Golden Horde TV series shooting to start this autumn
The Fund of Presidential Initiatives Dara in cooperation with Karga Seven Pictures proceeded to create a new hybrid documentary TV series in English in six episodes dedicated to the life of Joshy Khan, the eldest son of Genghis Khan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Fund’s press service.
It will feature the stages in the development of the Golden Horde through the prism of the history of the life of Joshy Khan.
The TV series producer is Karga Seven Pictures creative director Emre Shakhin. The documentary production will begin this autumn in Kazakhstan and Turkiye.
Karga Seven Pictures made large-scale historic documentary TV series as the Rise of Empires: Ottoman and Watch Testament: The Story of Moses streamed on the Netflix Official Site that ranked among the top 10 TV series in more than 90 countries.
2024 marks the 800th anniversary since the establishment of the Joshy Ulus. The historic documentary project dated to the 800th anniversary features centuries-long roots of the country’s statehood.
22.05.2024, 17:25 31031
Teen in Astana saves 5-year-old boy dangling from fourth-floor balcony
Images | screenshot from video
Akan Akimzhanov, a 7th grade student of Astana-based School No 31, prevented a tragedy in one of residential buildings of the city, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the municipal mayor's office.
On Monday, May 20, Akan was playing in the yard when local children said to him that they had noticed a boy dangling from a fourth-floor balcony.
The teenager immediately ran into the building, went up to the fourth floor and rescued the five-year-old child.
Akan Akimzhanov grew up in a large family. He explained his action by saying he hopes "that his brothers and sisters will also get help from people when needed".
17.05.2024, 12:57 51326
Water level in River Zhaiyk rises, 24-hour vigil maintained in Atyrau
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Flood control works are continuing in North Kazakhstan and Atyrau region. Disinfection works are underway in dried houses and household plots, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry.
277,360 cubic meters of water were pumped out from 29 homes and 22 household plots for the last 24 hours in Zarechnyi village and Podgora district of Petropavlovsk.
46,739 cubic meters of meltwater were pumped away in Kulsary, Atyrau region, for the past 24 hours. 12,550 sandbags and 380 tons of inert material were laid in proper places to reduce flood damage. The water level in the River Zhaiyk rises exceeding the critical point. Shore protection works continue with 24-hour vigil maintained in the city of Atyrau and Makhambet district. 1,750 sandbags and 215 tons of inert materials were placed in Kuilys and Zhaisanbai villages in Atyrau region.
61,155 flood-affected people returned to their homes while 5,443 are staying at temporary shelters. 21 million cubic meters of meltwater were pumped away from 11,317 homes and 3,573 household plots countrywide. Over 7.9 million bags full of sand and 1.5 million tons of inert materials were laid to prevent and reduce flooding impacts.
5,797 people, 938 pieces of equipment, 344 motor pumps, 66 floating crafts, and six aircraft were deployed in flood relief efforts.
15.05.2024, 13:19 51126
Flood-relief efforts ongoing in Kazakhstan, over 61,000 flood victims return their homes
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
61,151 people have returned their homes in flood-hit regions of Kazakhstan. 5,365 people are staying in temporary evacuation shelters. Approximately 20.5 million cubic meters of water have been pumped out from 11,264 residential buildings and 3,539 household territories, with 7.8 million sandbags and 1.5 million tons of inert materials used, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Water is being pumped out from 14 residential buildings in Kulsary town of Atyrau region. 291,754 cubic meters of water have been pumped out within a day. 33,400 sandbags and 870 tons of inert materials have been used, the Ministry of Emergencies said.
Zhaiyk river water level is being monitored constantly. Bank protection works have been completed in Kurmangazy district. A rock-fill dam is being built around Taldykol village in Makhambet district.
In the past 15 days, water has been pumped out from 3,401 residential buildings and 667 household territories in the North Kazakhstan region. Meltwater pump-out works have been finished in Kyzylzhar district.
Bank protection works are ongoing in Kuilys and Zhaissanbay villages of Irgiz district in Aktobe region, with 2,450 sandbags and 280 tons of inert materials laid.
Flood-relief efforts involve 7,062 people, 983 vehicles, 352 water pumps, 66 boats and six aircraft.
