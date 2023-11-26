24.11.2023, 19:59 12511
Measles cases: children’s infectious diseases hospital is 111% full
The Kazakh capital sees children’s infectious diseases hospital 111% full as the city observes growing measles cases, Kazinform Agency cites the official website of Astana’s administration office.
According to the administration office, the bed capacity of the general city children’s hospital No.3 has been increased to 557 (from 300) and 20 intensive care beds.
Of all the children hospitalized, 96% are unvaccinated and in serious condition. Four measles patients are in intensive care units, and two are in critical condition.
24.11.2023, 15:08 12896
Winter Fairytale in the Desert
Images | astanaopera.kz
Astana Opera will perform in Dubai for the first time. The tour of the Kazakh opera house will take place from December 13 to 17 at the famous Dubai Opera. The program features Handel’s oratorio Messiah and Tchaikovsky’s ballet The Nutcracker, Astana Opera press office reports.
Briefly summing up the results of the year 2023, I can note that our ballet company successfully performed at the legendary Abai Opera House, and also toured Slovenia as part of the 71st Summer Ljubljana Festival. The premiere productions of Jiří Kylián’s Petite Mort and Løvenskiold’s La Sylphide were added to our diverse repertoire. Performances at Dubai Opera complete the outgoing year. It is a great joy for us to present Kazakh ballet art at this beautiful stage venue. I am sure that this tour will inspire our dancers and give them the impetus to actively implement new projects," Galym Akhmedyarov, General Director of Astana Opera, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, emphasized.
Dubai Opera is preparing to welcome Astana Opera’s talents on its stage. As the premiere performing arts centre in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai Opera has been proudly opening its doors to the world, embracing cultural diversity and delivering unparalleled performances since its inception in 2016.
Paolo Petrocelli, Head of Dubai Opera, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome the Astana Opera to Dubai for the first time. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to showcasing excellence in music and ballet, further establishing Dubai as a cultural hub in the region."
Thus, on December 13, at the suggestion of the Dubai Opera, Handel’s oratorio Messiah will open the tour program. Let us note that this famous work will be performed by the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra together with the creative team of the Dubai Festival Chorus, which includes talented vocalists from all over the United Arab Emirates, that is, it will be a joint project of teams from Kazakhstan and the UAE. Dubai Maestro Rob Johnston will conduct the performance.
On December 15, 16 and 17, the Astana Opera Ballet and Symphony Orchestra will present to the attention of the Dubai audience Tchaikovsky’s wonderful ballet The Nutcracker, staged by the outstanding choreographer Yuri Grigorovich. The production premiered at the Astana Opera on December 25, 2014. During the performance days, principal dancers, Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Aigerim Beketayeva, Madina Unerbayeva and soloist Shugyla Adepkhan will masterfully present the part of Marie, and principal dancers, Honored Workers of Kazakhstan, the famous dancer Bakhtiyar Adamzhan and Yerkin Rakhmatullayev will perform the part of the Nutcracker Prince. Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin and Italian Maestro Giuseppe Acquaviva will conduct the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra.
This magical ballet based on Hoffmann’s fairytale The Nutcracker and the Mouse King is equally interesting for both children and adults. Children are attracted by bright toys that come to life, a Christmas tree lit with festive fairy lights, a mysterious figure of a wizard... Adults will hear not only happy harmony in Tchaikovsky’s brilliant music: Yuri Grigorovich, completely trusting the composer and his score, turned a sweet fairytale into philosophical reflections on the unattainability of ideal happiness. This is also a poetic story about the maturation of the soul, the premonition of love. The main character, and with her the little viewers, begin to understand that behind the funny appearance of the Nutcracker doll lies a kind, brave heart, and love and compassion for the toy turns into a meeting with the handsome Prince for the heroine. Even though it happens only in a dream...
Since the tour is a unique opportunity to introduce foreign audiences to Kazakh art, the ballet dancers and orchestra musicians are already carefully preparing in the rehearsal halls for an important performance at the Dubai Opera. There is no doubt that they will amaze the audience with their talent and professional skills and will increase the number of the Astana Opera’s fans abroad. Thus, the performance of the capital’s opera house in Dubai, which will be held with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, will become the final tour of the Astana Opera in 2023, as well as a memorable event in the cultural life of both countries.
23.11.2023, 15:38 13616
Honest business has nothing to worry about - Alikhan Smailov on illegally acquired assets returns
Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, told about the work on the return of illegally acquired and withdrawn assets to the state at a briefing after the meeting of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
Prime Minister noted that the work on the return of assets is carried out in strict accordance with the law, which was adopted, and is a logical continuation of political and economic reforms of the Head of State. The main task is to restore social justice, return assets and make them work for the economy of the republic.
There are two ways of doing this that is voluntary and compulsory, which is implemented in accordance with the court decision. As for the circle of persons who fall under the law, it is clearly delineated. These are persons who, taking advantage of administrative resources, illegally obtained assets. Good business has nothing to worry about," Alikhan Smailov said.
According to him, the returned funds will be used to implement important projects in the social sphere, as well as infrastructure and production projects with the creation of new jobs.
To date, about 1 trillion tenge worth of assets have been returned. Of these, about $600 billion came from abroad. This work is continuing," Prime Minister emphasized.
22.11.2023, 18:56 33666
Italian Bel Canto Eastern Style
Images | astanaopera.kz
Rossini’s effervescent comic opera L’Italiana in Algeri will be featured for listeners at Astana Opera on December 5 and 26 under the baton of Ruslan Baimurzin, holder of the Order of Qurmet. On these days, the opera house’s brilliant soloists are expected to debut as the main characters of the production, Astana Opera press office reports.
Unbridled imagination and musical genius of the great composer Gioachino Rossini created an opera sparkling with wit and easy to understand with funny intrigue. The story that happened to the flirtatious Italian Isabella in the distant Eastern lands with a culture unfamiliar to her commands the viewers’ interest, and they are happy to plunge into the whirlpool of passions. Dizzying virtuoso passages, magnificent ensemble and choral scenes, rich melodies allow vocalists to fully demonstrate their talents and leave an unforgettable impression on the audience," the music director and conductor of the production Ruslan Baimurzin said.
L’Italiana in Algeri is a work that is not performed at all venues, and in Kazakh opera houses it is not presented anywhere, except Astana Opera. Therefore, getting to know this rare production is a great success not only for our listeners, but also for the symphony orchestra musicians. This is a difficult opera to perform, which provides instrumentalists with an opportunity to master new material and grow on it, so having this production in the opera house’s repertoire is also an indicator of the great professionalism of our orchestra," Ruslan Baimurzin concluded.
On December 5, the debut of principal soloist Tatyana Vitsinskaya as the beautiful Isabella is planned, and the debut of opera soloist Yerzhan Saipov as Mustafà, the Bey of Algiers. On this day, the opera house’s young soloists will portray the heroes of Gioachino Rossini’s operatic masterpiece: Haly - Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev, Taddeo - Azat Malik, Lindoro - Alikhan Zeinolla, Zulma - Aigerim Amanzholova, Elvira - Guldana Aldadossova.
Significant debuts in the colorful production of L’Italiana in Algeri are also expected on December 26. Thus, the opera house’s soloist Saltanat Muratbekova is preparing to present the titular character Isabella, and the debuts of her colleagues, soloists Yelena Ganzha and Altynbek Abilda, as Zulma and Haly, are also in the plans. Shyngys Rassylkhan will take the stage as Mustafà, Yerzhan Saipov will perform Taddeo, Narul Toikenov will perform Lindoro, and Aizada Kaponova will perform Elvira.
The stage director of Gioachino Rossini’s L’Italiana in Algeri is Yerenbak Toikenov, who set the action in the present day. The principal choirmaster is Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov, the opera company director is Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov.
22.11.2023, 16:33 33221
Kazakhstani families evacuated from Gaza provided with housing and medical assistance
Images | Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstani nationals and their family members evacuated from the Gaza Strip are provided with housing and medical aid, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Omarov said during a press briefing in the Majilis, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Omarov also spoke of the status the evacuees can receive in Kazakhstan.
These issues are to be addressed in working order. To receive the status of refugee, they need to submit an application to an appropriate state body for their status to be defined. As of today, they have been evacuated from the zone, that is, those who have relatives here stay with them, and those who have no relatives are provided with housing. They’ve also been provided with medical aid, said the Kazakh First Deputy Foreign Minister.
21.11.2023, 17:10 47306
Power supply resumed in 8 more villages in Pavlodar rgn
Residents of 10 villages are still without power supply in Pavlodar region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
117 villages were without power supply due to 246 emergency power outages in Pavlodar region caused by severe wind battering the region last weakened.
As of today, power supply is resumed to 107 villages. Works to resume power supply is underway in villages of three districts - Akkuly, Shcherbakty, and Bayanauyl, the press service of the region’s administration office said.
20.11.2023, 20:58 50646
Pavlodar rgn to declare local state of emergency in areas hit hard by severe wind
Images | instagram / pavlodarnews.kz
The nature-made state of emergency of local scale is set to be declared in cities and nine districts in Pavlodar region mostly affected by severe wind, Kazinform Agency correspondent reports.
The cities and districts’ administration offices held an emergency situations commission meeting, during which the decision was taken to declare a nature-made state of emergency of local scale. The decision is yet to be taken officially.
Regionwide, the wind tore off the roofs of 83 social facilities, mostly affecting 61 buildings, 10 health facilities, nine culture, and three sports facilities.
Business facilities, private residences and 63 high-rise buildings were affected as well.
There had been 246 emergency power outages leaving over 70 thousand people without power in the region. 21 villages still remain without power in four districts in Pavlodar region.
20.11.2023, 11:06 47481
Astana Opera: Masterpiece Revival
Images | astanaopera.kz
Last weekend, November 17 and 18, the ballet Beethoven - Immortal - Love was presented at the capital’s Astana Opera. German choreographer Raimondo Rebeck worked on the restored version. Music director and conductor of the production is Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, Maestro Abzal Mukhitdin, Astana Opera press office reports.
While this ballet was not performed for some time, many things happened in between: in the world, in my life and in everyone’s life, good stuff, bad stuff, but many things. I think the audience saw the production in a different light, and even the soloists became different, because they had time to let it sink in and to think about this story. I see the difference in them: how they interpret their roles, how they see their characters. The company is in excellent shape and very well prepared. The team of ballet masters-repetiteurs on staff did really well rehearsing with them. The cast of the production has been updated, and I am grateful to have these new faces with new input. They interpret the characters in a different way, have different lines, which is refreshing for me. For example, Madina Unerbayeva, a beautiful new Love, and then there is Sofiya Adilkhanova, who has beautiful lines and very strong work on the character. Arman Urazov brought new colors to the part of Beethoven, as did Sultanbek Gumar to the part of Illness. All of them are extraordinarily good. Thus, the company now has a balance of mature and fresh new faces," choreographer Raimondo Rebeck said.
This stunning creation combines virtuoso choreography, musical splendor (a lot of effort was put into this by the symphony orchestra, choir and opera soloists) and a thrilling story of life of the great Ludwig van Beethoven. The German choreographer reflected the emotional palette, tragedy and the inner world of the composer through dance, presenting to the viewers a unique production with deep meaning.
The sets, skillfully designed by Japanese set designer Yoko Seyama, became an opportunity to express the story of Beethoven’s life. From his early creative successes and joys, through the difficult periods of his life associated with loss and illness, to the final act that embodies the immortality of his music.
The musical choices, based on the music of Beethoven himself, as well as Bach, Haydn, Mozart and contemporary composer Dirk Haubrich, was profoundly harmonious. The beautiful solos performed by Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Dolores Umbetaliyeva also touched the soul. She masterfully played Bach’s Prelude in C Minor, Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 (second movement), Für Elise, Piano Sonata No. 14 "Moonlight Sonata" (first movement), Piano Concerto No. 5 (second movement).
We started preparing for the performance a month ago. Upon arrival, Raimondo Rebeck checked the purity of the dance and made some tweaks, although the revived version was practically no different from the original one. Speaking of my part, performing the role of the great composer Beethoven is a great honor for me. When preparing, I studied Beethoven’s biography through various sources. Having become a semi-musician myself, I got into character and I think I was able to tell the audience about the composer’s outstanding works. In this production, I strived to convey to the viewers that Beethoven was the closest to outer space among the world’s geniuses. Beethoven was a man with a generosity of spirit and rich creative legacy, but his fate turned out to be difficult: the composer became seriously ill," Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Bakhtiyar Adamzhan said after the performance. "I think it is not easy to portray such eminent figures as Beethoven onstage. He is one of the most complex characters, the entire world knows what kind of person Beethoven was, knows his work, so you need to be very precise when performing him onstage. It is important to be able to convey the hero’s facial expressions and behavior correctly," Bakhtiyar Adamzhan concluded.
The dancers made a great impression with their skill and expressiveness. They performed their parts at the highest level. A distinctive feature of the soloists’ performance was their skillful acting, which set the dynamics and rhythm of the ballet. Thus, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan and Arman Urazov presented Beethoven. Immortal Love - Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Aigerim Beketayeva and Madina Unerbayeva. Euterpe - Assel Shaikenova, Sofiya Adilkhanova. Illness - Serik Nakyspekov, Sultanbek Gumar. Mozart - Aibar Toktar, Galymzhan Nurmukhamet. Haydn - Islam Kaipbai, Daniyar Zhumatayev. Count - Zhanibek Akhmediyev, Dias Kurmangazy. Countess - Moldir Shakimova, Madoka Yano. Father - Sunggat Kydyrbai, Kuat Karibayev. Mother - Alina Khalimolla and Gulnur Kaisarova. The soloists were able to convey through the language of dance the subtlest nuances of choreography from exquisite pas de deux to energetic ensemble numbers. Exceptional charisma and skill of the company’s performance emphasized the importance of every moment of the master’s life.
The ballet Beethoven - Immortal - Love not only told about the life of the composer, but also evoked in the viewers deep thoughts about the immortality of art, the eternity of music, which continues to bring people joy through the centuries. This choreographic canvas gave the audience an opportunity to see a collective portrayal of a creative person, immerse themselves in the world of the great composer and feel the power of music of his genius.
17.11.2023, 14:29 81441
Maulen Ashimbaev participated in the international conference dedicated to the 95th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov
Images | senate.parlam.kz
During the visit to Kyrgyzstan, members of the delegation of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan led by Maulen Ashimbaev participated in the international conference dedicated to the 95th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov. Speaking to the crowd, Maulin Ashimbaev called the work of the great writer the "golden bridge" of two peoples. He also noted that the Master rightfully occupies an honorable place in the history of world literature as a symbol of humanism, human morality and ethics. His works reveal a person, his dignity, his desire for happiness, freedom and justice, press service of the Senate reports.
Chingiz Aitmatov is a writer of international scale and a phenomenon of world literature. His works are a manifestation of humanism, human values and morality. All the fundamental questions that were raised by Chingiz Torekulovich do not lose their relevance today. Especially in conditions of devaluation of moral values, populism, all kinds of fakes and post-truth", - emphasized the Speaker of the Senate.
