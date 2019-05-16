Members of Amangeldy Taspikhov's election campaign HQ meet with population in regions

The election campaign office of Presidential candidate Amangeldy Taspikhov who represents Trade Unions Federation of Kazakhstan is organizing meetings with electorate in regions.

On May 13-14, the representatives of Taspikhov's election HQ met with the staff of Almaty International Airport, JSC Galanz Bottlers and I.Zhekenova Municipal Infectious Diseases Hospital.

A meeting with the health professionals of Nur-Sultan city was held on May 13.

Today, the authorized persons of the candidate met with the staff of Psycho-Neurological Medical and Social Facility of Saran town and with the workers of LLP Zhana Rosa.

The participants of the meeting were informed about election platform of Amangeldy Taspikhov.

The pre-election campaign will run through June 8, 2019.

