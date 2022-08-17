Система Orphus

Military servicemen of Kazakhstan win at the start of Army Games 2022

15.08.2022, 13:16 10531
Images | gov.kz
This year, the teams of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan will compete in seven tournaments of the 2022 International Army Games. They are The Warrior of Peace (Armenia), Sea Cup (Azerbaijan), Tank Biathlon and Elbrus Ring (Russia), Masters of Artillery Fire, Meridian and Tactical Shooter (Kazakhstan), Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.
 
Navy personnel in Azerbaijan will join the event on August 16. The individual race of the 1st stage of competitions for nine countries’ artillery crews will began on August 15.
 
On the same day, topographic engineers – participants of the Meridian tournament – will compete in Schuchinsk, Akmola region.
 
Army shooters have already completed the first qualification exercise of the Tactical Shooter contest at the Spassk Training Center in Karaganda region. Kazakhstani shooters showed the best result in Qualification exercise. Uzbek team stands second and Chinese team is third.
 
The first tank crew of Kazakhstan confidently beat their rivals from Venezuela, Vietnam and Uzbekistan at Moscow's Alabino military range in Tank Biathlon event.
 
The International Army Games 2022 started in Kazakhstan on August 13. 
 
Kazakh Defense Minister takes part in International Army Games opening ceremony

16.08.2022, 16:28 2961
Kazakh Defense Minister takes part in International Army Games opening ceremony
Images | gov.kz
Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Ruslan Zhaksylykov paid a working trip to Moscow where he attended the opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2022, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Defense Ministry.
 
The opening ceremony took place at the Alabino Polygon in the Moscow Region. This year over 70 countries are featured into the military tournament.
 
During the visit Minister Zhaksylykov met with coaching staff and members of the Kazakhstani team who will demonstrate their skills in the Tank Biathlon event.
 
As part of the trip the Kazakh Defense Minister also took part in the work of the X Moscow International Security Conference. 
 
Kazakhstan to extend academic year

15.08.2022, 15:40 10176
Kazakhstan to extend academic year
The school year will be extended in Kazakhstan this year. The 1st grades will study now 35 weeks, while 2-11 grades will attend classes for 36 weeks, the Enlightenment Ministry said in statement.
 
The autumn vacations will take place between October 31 and November 6, 2022, the winter holidays will start on December 31 to last until January 8, 2023, the spring vacations are scheduled between March 18 and March 26, 2023, and the summer break will last for three months between June 1 and September 1. Thus, the school year will conclude on May 31.
 
Besides, the 1st grades will have more vacations in the winter between February 6 and 12, 2023. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakh President visits Nuclear Medicine Centre

15.08.2022, 14:22 10286
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Medical Centre of the Department of Presidential Affairs of Kazakhstan to survey its new facilities, the Nuclear Medicine Centre and diagnostic and treatment unit, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The opening of the centre is slated for September. The centre will let detect hard-to-find cancers, cardiac and neurologic disorders, and also create conditions for reducing wait time for patients.
 
The new diagnostics unit boasts a positron emission computer tomograph for high-speed imaging. It will allow scan from 3,000 to 7,000 patients a year. There are no such imaging techniques in Central Asia and CIS.
 
Besides, the Head of State visited a new cardiological diagnostics units. There are seven therapeutic departments for treatment and rehabilitation of patients with complex diseases.
 
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with doctors and scientists of the Centre. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Film 'Street Poet' presented at 18th Jecheon International Music&Film Festival in S Korea

15.08.2022, 12:57 10621
Film 'Street Poet' presented at 18th Jecheon International Music&Film Festival in S Korea
Images | kazakhfilmstudios.kz
Street Poet (Koshe Akyny) is the title of a short-length film directed by Kazakhstani filmmaker Samgar Rakym and presented in Music Film’s Landscape section of the 18th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival in South Korea, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakhfilm studio.
 
The Music Film’s Landscape section familiarizes the audience with all the categories of modern musical films and is devoted to various musical genres and musicians. The section also demonstrates films featuring universal life and different cultures through music.
 
Street Poet raises the eternal problem of "fathers-sons" relations. A conflict occurs in a family of traditional poet Tanzharyk, who earns a living by participating in aitys (poetic singing dispute of two poets or traditional singers), and his son Turan. The young man is fond of rap and composes no less talented rhymes and recitatives. The father and the son do not accept each other's views on lifestyle, on music, and, as a result, they do not get along well.
 
Last year, the film received an award at the 4th Meihodo International Youth Visual Media Festival (New York, U.S.) in Music Video category and Audience Award at the Annapolis Film Festival.
 
The film was shot at the Shaken Aimanov Kazakhfilm studio. 
 
Nur-Sultan hosts XIII Intl Circus Art Festival

12.08.2022, 17:18 27891
Images | Akimat of the city of Nur-Sultan
The annual XIII Festival of Circus Art Echoes of Asia is being held on these days in Nur-Sultan.
 
The audience will enjoy the best circus performances with the participation of young an renowned artists from all over the world, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
According to Director General of the Circus of Nur-Sultan Yerik Zholzhaksynov, the Festival has already become some kind of a ‘visiting card’ of our country. "Our goal is to create conditions for preserving the rich traditions of the national circus art. Year by year the artists of the circus get an opportunity to exchange creative experience and upgrade their skills", Yerik Zholzhaksynov said.
 
Talented acrobats, jugglers, aerial gymnasts and clowns from 13 countries – Belarus, Hungary, Vietnam, Israel, Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Mongolia, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, France and Kazakhstan – are participating in the event. Among them are.
 
Professional judges will evaluate the artists’ performance. Among them are renowned figures of culture and world circus art – Minister of Culture of Hungary Peter Fekete, President of the International Circus Festival of Italy Fabio Montico, Director of the State Circus of Belarus Vladimir Shaban, Director of the Uzbek State Circus Rustam Majidov, Director of the Kyrgyz State Circus Farkhad Bekmanbetov and others.
 
The opening ceremony of the Festival was held today at 04:00 pm. The audience enjoyed the contest program A. The contest program B will be presented on August 13. The Festival will end on August 14 with a gala show.
 
Kazakh capital inaugurates new mosque

12.08.2022, 14:22 28251
Images | twitter.com/Aidos_Ukibay
First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in a solemn opening ceremony of a new mosque in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.
 

This sacred Friday we opened the beautiful mosque in the Kazakh capital. It is important not only for the capital city but also for all people, Muslims. I would like to thank Allah and to this end I started construction of this mosque", Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

 
Elbasy noted that many buildings were constructed over the years of independence.
 
The mosque is the biggest one in Kazakhstan and Central Asia. The height of the main dome is almost 90 m, its minarets rise up to 130 meters. 30,000 people may pray there together. 
 
President makes additions to decree putting moratorium on checks

10.08.2022, 20:40 38591
President makes additions to decree putting moratorium on checks
The Kazakh Head of State decided to make additions to the decree to put a moratorium on checks and preventive control and supervision with visits in the country, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
The decree is to take effect on the first day of its official publication.
 
President Tokayev instructs to enhance Anti-Corruption Service activity

10.08.2022, 18:30 37231
President Tokayev instructs to enhance Anti-Corruption Service activity
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency Olzhas Bektenov, Akorda press service informs.
 
The President was reported about the measures on fight with corruption in the country. In particular, in 7 months of 2022, over 1,400 corruption-related crimes were registered countrywide. More than 900 people were accused of corruption.
 
The Head of State was also informed about the measures of preventing corruption-related crimes.
 
According to Olzhas Bektenov, an external analysis was carried out in transport control sector, in socio-entrepreneurial corporations, as well as in State Defense Order Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development. Corruption risks were identified at all the stages of state defense order compilation, beginning from the planning the volumes of production and ending with fulfillment of contractual obligations.
 
In compliance with the President’s instructions, the Agency has fully revised the approaches to the evaluation of the activity of the Anti-Corruption Service divisions.
 
Upon completion of the meeting, the President set a number of tasks on enhancing the activity of the Anti-Corruption Service.

Source: kazinform
 
