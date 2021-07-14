Ministry of Labor: Average pension in Kazakhstan makes almost 100 thousand tenge

picture: snusone.ru
The average size of pension payments (taking into account the basic pension payment) as of July 1, 2021 amounted to 99 898 tenge. From January to June 2021, more than 410.8 billion tenge was allocated from the republican budget to pay the basic pension, solidarity pension payments - 928.9 billion tenge," the report reads.
The number of pensioners in Kazakhstan makes more than 2 million 239 thousand people.
Source: KazTAG
