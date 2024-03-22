20.03.2024, 16:14 2961
Musical Journey around the World with Alan Buribayev
Images | astanaopera.kz
Tell a friend
The opera-geographical concert Around the World in 80 Minutes, a new program by the principal conductor of Astana Opera, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan Alan Buribayev, will be presented at Astana Opera’s Grand Hall on March 31. An atmosphere of musical adventure and discovery created by the symphony orchestra, soloists and choir under the baton of the celebrated Maestro awaits the audience, Astana Opera press office reports.
It should be emphasized that Alan Buribayev delights Astana Opera’s listeners with new and diverse creative projects every season. Such concerts not only provide an opportunity to enjoy high-quality musical performances, but also to view classical art in often unexpected and fascinating ways.
The title of the evening itself promises an exciting journey, reminiscent of the adventures of the heroes of Jules Verne. However, unlike them, viewers will be able to travel around the world in just 80 minutes, immersing themselves in the musical atmosphere of different countries and continents. The non-trivial concert program includes both popular arias and duets from operas and famous symphonic works, as well as opuses that are extremely rarely performed in the world. This concert will give the audience the opportunity to plunge into the diversity of the world and experience an unforgettable musical adventure.
Amongthe featured artists are bright and talented opera soloists: Saltanat Akhmetova, Bibigul Zhanuzak, Aizada Kaponova, Tatyana Vitsinskaya, Saltanat Muratbekova, Madina Islamova, Assem Sembina, Guldana Aldadossova, Nazym Sagintai, Meir Bainesh, Medet Chotabayev, Azat Malik, Artur Gabdiyev, Sayan Issin, as well as Astana Opera’s highly professional choir and orchestra collectives whose performances will adorn the musical journey.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
20.03.2024, 20:52 2766
Baige finds renewed popularity in Kazakhstan
Images | arqymaq_sport_kesheni / instagram
Tell a friend
Baige, a traditional Kazakh sport and game rooted in cultural heritage, is experiencing a resurgence in popularity across Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Originating centuries ago among nomadic tribes, Baige is a sport of strategy played with sheep ankle bones, known as "shagai," traditionally sourced from the hooves of sheep. Players take turns tossing the shagai onto a flat surface, aiming to achieve various combinations and outwit their opponents.
In recent years, efforts to revive traditional Kazakh customs and games have led to a renewed interest in Baige. Local communities, schools, and cultural organizations have organized tournaments and events to celebrate the game, attracting participants from all walks of life.
Today, on the 20th of March, equestrian sport complex "Argymaq" has conducted an event dedicated to the Day of National Sports during the "Nauryznama" celebrations.
The event was attended by Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ermek Marzhykpayev, Deputy Mayor of Astana City Eset Baiken, President of the National Sports Association of Kazakhstan Islambek Salzhanov, veterans of national sports, presidents of national sports federations, athletes, heads and representatives of diplomatic missions, as well as residents and guests of the capital. Deputy Mayor of Astana, Eset Baiken, congratulated the gathering and noted that national sports competitions will be held in all districts of the capital on these holidays," "Argymaq" sports complex posted on its official
The guests of the event were also surprised by a friendly competition between Kazakhstani cowboys and U.S. cowboys. Cowboys from the United States have arrived in Kazakhstan in order to exchange experiences and attend the Baige games.
The rise of social media has facilitated the spread of Baige beyond Kazakhstan's borders, with enthusiasts sharing videos, tutorials, and stories about the game's history and significance. One of the most popular Baige events, "World Nomad Games", will be conducted in Astana from September 8th until September 14th of 2024.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.03.2024, 13:01 11746
Kazakhstan to hold public discussions on coat of arms update
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan may organize public discussions on giving the national coat of arms a modern update, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
It’s well known that changing the national coat of arms has been under discussion for quite some time now. The President suggested to discuss this issue during the Ulttyq Qurultay… For that, a special commission to discuss the matter in detail will be set up, this will enable us to estimate all expenditures, said Kazakh finance minister Madi Takiyev during a briefing at the government.
The Kazakh minister made no comment on the estimated costs and the source of financing.
Earlier, Kazakh President Tokayev put forward a proposal to give the national coat of arms a modern update.
As regards the national coat of arms, I believe that it is appropriate to take into account reasonable arguments of professionals and concerned citizens, including the youth, about the fact that the national coat of arms of Kazakhstan is too complex for visual perception; it has the elements of eclecticism and the Soviet period. In case of mutual agreement, a special commission can be set up to consider all aspects, conduct public discussions. Then, an open contest for the best design of the new national coat of arms of Kazakhstan can be announced, said the Head of State during the 3rd Ulttyq Qurultay meeting.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.03.2024, 14:49 19086
Celebration of Spring and Renewal at Astana Opera
Images | astanaopera.kz
Tell a friend
On March 23, the festive Gala Concert Az Nauryz will take place at Astana Opera’s Grand Hall. The musical evening will feature the opera house’s performers, principal soloists and principal dancers - opera and ballet stars of Kazakhstan. The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra and Choir will perform under the baton of conductors, holder of the Order of Qurmet Ruslan Baimurzin and Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Aidar Abzhakhanov, Astana Opera press office reports.
As a reminder, a new concept for celebrating Nauryz has been developed in Kazakhstan by the order of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. On this day, events related to the onset of equinox will be held throughout the country, concerts, exhibitions, performances and much more will be organised. The main goal of the concept is to popularise the national holiday and its educational significance for the younger generation in the current conditions of globalisation.
This year, the Gala Concert program will become more diverse, including three main threads: national works, musical compositions of the people of Kazakhstan and Western European classics. This will attract the attention of people of different ethnicities to the holiday and showcase the diverse interaction of cultures within the framework of one concert.
Nauryz is not only a spring holiday, but also a symbol of unity, solidarity and friendship of the multinational people of Kazakhstan," Astana Opera’s stage director Yerenbak Toikenov notes. "May these bright days bring peace and harmony to all of us, and may our country continue to delight everyone with a warm, friendly atmosphere and prosperity."
Thus, the evening will feature a dance from Mukan Tulebayev’s opera Birzhan - Sara that conveys a festive atmosphere and spring mood. The symphony orchestra’s energetic and inspiring performance of Tles Kazhgaliyev’s Qyz Quu will fill the auditorium with national zest. Kazakh folk song Yapurai in a mesmerising performance by Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev will continue the theme. Jurica Jurasić Kapun, the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendee, prepared a Croatian folk song for the discerning audience. In addition, the program will include Bashkir, Uyghur, Tajik and other compositions. The audience will be treated to interesting performances featuring Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Saltanat Akhmetova, Medet Chotabayev, Bagdat Abilkhanov, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Zhannat Baktay, and many others.
The festive concert Az Nauryz will certainly unite all culture and art aficionados on this important day for Kazakhstan and will undoubtedly give many positive emotions.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.03.2024, 15:55 39446
Debuts in the National Opera before the Korisu Holiday
Images | astanaopera.kz
Tell a friend
On March 12 and 13, in anticipation of the ancient holiday Korisu, the first Kazakh national opera - Yevgeniy Brussilovsky’s Qyz Zhibek to Gabit Musrepov’s libretto was presented at Astana Opera. On the second performance day, bright young vocalists debuted in the spectacular opera production, Astana Opera press office reports.
Thus, on March 13, the opera company soloist Ulpan Aubakirova took the stage for the first time as Qarlyghash, and the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendee Merei Kadyrkhanov debuted as Shege.
On these days, the symphony orchestra, choir, ballet, supernumeraries, opera company soloists and young artists of the children’s studio performed under the baton of the music director and conductor of the production, author of the new musical edition, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin. The audience’s attention was captivated by the new interpretation of the national classical gem, proposed by the stage director Mikhail Pandzhavidze. The colorful costumes and magnificent sets designed by Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Sofya Tasmagambetova and Pavel Dragunov also did not leave viewers indifferent.
Principal choirmaster - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov, choreographer - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Mukaram Avakhri, consultant - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Askhat Mayemirov, head of the children’s choir - Altynganym Akhmetova, assistant stage director - Yerenbak Toikenov. Opera company director - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Meir Bainesh.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.03.2024, 17:18 44616
Kazakhstan set to hold Nauryz celebrations in new format
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Starting this year, the country is to mark Nauryz celebrations in a new format, deputy chairman of the culture committee of the culture and information ministry of Kazakhstan Sabit Barlybayev said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
It was proposed to enrich its (Nauryz holiday) meaning and content and declare a decade of Nauryznama to be hold on 14-23 March each year. A unified Nauryz logo was approved and sent to all the regions of the country as well. Historically, the Nauryz (New Year) celebrations lasted for 8-9 days and were called Nauryznama. It was mentioned in the works of great philosophers Mahmud al-Kashgari, Mashkhur Zhusup Kopeiuly, Abai, Ayezov, said Barlybayev.
According to the speaker, it is suggested to revive the Korisu kuni - Amal celebration (Meeting Day), which is nowadays marked in the west only, in all the regions of the country.
Barlybayev went on to add that as part of the Nauryz celebrations the country will observe Kaiyrymdylyk kuni (Day of Charity) on March 15, the Day of Culture and National Traditions on March 16, Shanyrak kuni promoting family values and moral upbringing on March 17, the Day of National Dress on March 18, Zhanaru kuni (Renewal Day) on March 19, the National Sport Day on March 20, Yntymak kuni (Unity Day) on March 21, the Beginning of the Year on March 22, and Tazaru kuni, as part of which environmental campaigns are to take place nationwide.
In addition, on March 14-23, the Nauryz bazarlyk season is to kick off, providing for en masse sales at trading venues.
Barlybayev also said that around 400 events are to take place countrywide as part of Nauryznama, with the key event Uly istin - Uly tany is to be celebrated on March 21 within the EXPO territory.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.03.2024, 10:54 52421
Kazakhstan tops list of destinations for UAE tourists for Eid al-Fitr 2024
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
In the sacred month of Ramadan and the approaching festival of Eid al-Fitr, data from the global air travel search engine Skyscanner reveals that Kazakhstan has become the most popular tourist destination for residents of the UAE, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Kazakh Tourism JSC.
According to Skyscanner, the most preferred departure date for UAE residents is April 2, 2024, with over half of the surveyed travelers (51%) favoring trips lasting a week or less. Kazakhstan significantly outpaces other popular destinations with a surge in interest of 195%.
The list of desired vacation destinations looks as follows, including the highest year-on-year increase in searches for April departures.
Kazakhstan: 195%
Seychelles: 115%
Cyprus: 99%
Japan: 90%
Vietnam: 81%
Oman: 78%
Switzerland: 56%
Kenya: 53%
Mauritius: 52%
Greece: 49%
Skyscanner's travel expert, Ayub El Mamun, notes that the choice of Kazakhstan is linked to the UAE residents' desire for culture-oriented and relaxed vacations during Eid al-Fitr.
Data from eQonaq, a system by NC "Kazakh Tourism" JSC, confirms growing interest of tourists from the UAE in Kazakhstan, showing a doubling of visitors from 2,963 in 2022 to 6,051 tourists in 2023. Among the primary destinations in Kazakhstan for tourists from the UAE are the city of Almaty, Astana, and the Almaty region.
This surge in popularity of Kazakhstan as a tourist destination for UAE residents is a testament to the country's significant potential in the international tourism sector, offering a unique combination of natural beauty and cultural richness. Indeed, the country's nature and cultural heritage annually spark unprecedented interest among foreign tourists. The picturesque mountains, stunning landscapes of lakes and rivers, spiritual landmarks, and the tandem of authentic and modern traditions of the steppe people are driving the surge in popularity.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.03.2024, 11:10 52356
Oppenheimer wins Best Picture award, Christopher Nolan named best director at Oscars
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Oppenheimer won the Best Picture award, and its director, Christopher Nolan, won for Best Director at the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles late Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.
Oppenheimer won a total of seven awards, including Best Actor with Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actor with Robert Downey Jr., and Best Cinematography.
Oppenheimer, a dramatic biographical film released in 2023, delves into the life and impact of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American physicist pivotal in the creation of the atomic bomb.
The movie also achieved commercial success, grossing over $900 million in box office receipts within the initial four months following its premiere.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.03.2024, 19:16 69491
Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan Celebrates International Women's Day
Images | Ministry of Industry and Construction
Tell a friend
At the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, a formal event dedicated to celebrating International Women's Day was held. During the event, Kanat Sharlapaev extended his congratulations to the female employees of the ministry, recognizing their exceptional contribution to the development of the industry and awarded certificates for their professional achievements, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
The Minister expressed sincere words of gratitude and appreciation, underscoring the significance of women in the country's life:
International Women's Day annually provides us with a special opportunity to convey our warmest feelings towards the better half of humanity, highlighting your crucially important role in the life of our state and society. Currently, we witness numerous women occupying high positions and contributing to the welfare of our country, demonstrating remarkable competence and leadership."
It is especially noteworthy that women play a leading role at all levels of management, serving as vivid proof of their professionalism. In the ministry, 43 women hold leadership positions, including one Vice-Minister, six department directors, four deputy directors, and thirty-two heads of departments. Women constitute 51% of the ministry's total staff, highlighting their active role and significant contribution to the department's operations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
18.03.2024, 11:18Kazakhstan to repair 55 heat sources and modernize 6,500 km of utility networks 18.03.2024, 12:45Olzhas Bektenov discussed future prospects for increasing oil and gas production with Shell PLC Executive Vice President Peter Costello25471Olzhas Bektenov discussed future prospects for increasing oil and gas production with Shell PLC Executive Vice President Peter Costello 18.03.2024, 10:4025281Implementation of large-scale infrastructural initiatives of Head of State launched by Government 19.03.2024, 12:4022616Olzhas Bektenov orders to complete tax and customs information systems integration by year end 15.03.2024, 10:2922266Further Steps to Expand Kazakh-Hungarian Strategic Partnership Discussed at Foreign Ministry 28.02.2024, 18:0393996Kazakhstan, Japan agree to resume direct flights 27.02.2024, 14:0891346Tech, tourism, education main attraction for Central Asian countries in India 27.02.2024, 16:0689521Kazakhstan confirms date for President Tokayev's visit to Azerbaijan 29.02.2024, 13:0189506Eight projects are planned to be launched in the manufacturing industry of the Kyzylorda region 01.03.2024, 14:1287816Kazakh diesel-electric locomotives began to be supplied to Mongolia