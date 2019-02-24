Narcos number decreased by 35% over 5 years in Kazakhstan

For the past five years, the number of drug addicts in Kazakhstan decreased by 35% in all categories, INA Kazinform reports.





According to the representative of the department for combating drug business and control over drug trafficking of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan Ivan Dobryshin, such indicators were achieved by strengthening the southern borders of the country.





Kazakhstan undertook a number of unprecedented measures to strengthen the southern borders. Among them are modern inspection equipment, protection and control systems not only at checkpoints at the state border but also along its perimeters. The result is a reduction in the number of drug addicts.





Totally, 23.5 thousand of people of Kazakhstan are under regular medical check-up. Among them 124 are minors and 1735 are women.





During this period, more than 19 thousand drug crimes were detected, of which 13 thousand were associated with sales, over 1,300 - with drug smuggling. More than 185 tons of various drugs were seized from the illicit traffic," the representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs added.









