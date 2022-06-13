Система Orphus

New akim of Zhetysu region named

11.06.2022, 16:15 2866
Images | senate.parlam.kz
Former member of the Kazakh Senate Beibit Issabayev was named akim (governor) of Zhetysu region in accordance with the president’s decree, Kazinform reports. 
 
Beibit Issabayev was born on 4 December 1962 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
 Beibit Issabayev worked for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and served at the Kazakh embassies in Pakistan, Turkey, Albania, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan. He was head of the President’ Representative Office in the Parliament of Kazakhstan. He joined the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in July 2019.
 
COVID-19: 13 new cases, 6 recoveries in Kazakhstan

12.06.2022, 12:50 3006
Images | Depositphotos
In the past day Kazakhstan registered 13 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total COVID-19 tally to 1,305,862, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 
 
Of 13, seven fresh infections were reported in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, five – in Almaty city and one more in Almaty region. 
 
Six people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the last 24 hours. Almaty city and Karaganda region added 3 COVID-19 recoveries each. 
 
A total of 1,292,082 people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan since the global pandemic began.
 
Nurlan Urankhayev becomes akim of Abai region

11.06.2022, 15:55 2746
Images | Gov.kz
Nurlan Urankhayev was named akim (governor) of the newly established Abai region, Kazinform cites the president’s press service. 
 
Nurlan Urankhayaev was born on 4 May 1965. He graduated from the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, the Kazakh Financial and Economic Institute and the East Kazakhstan State Technical University. 
 
Prior to the appointment he was head of the architecture, town planning and land relations of Nur-Sultan city.
 
 Earlier Kazinform reported that Berik Abdigaliuly had been appointed akim (governor) of Ulytau region.
 
Sayasat Nurbek named Minister of Science and Higher Education

11.06.2022, 15:30 1901
The President of Kazakhstan signed a decree to appoint Sayasat Nurbek as Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service. 
 
Previously Kazinform reported that the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan had been split into the Ministry of Enlightenment and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education.
 
 Born on 18 May 1981 Sayasat Nurbek is a native of Semey city. Throughout his career he worked at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, JSC "Center for International Programs", the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), and was a deputy of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.
 
Kazakh President appoints Minister of Enlightenment

11.06.2022, 15:10 1826
Images | telegram/Board No. 1
The Head of State decreed to appoint Askhat Aimagambetov as Minister of Enlightenment of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned the president’s press service. 
 
Previously Askhat Aimagambetov served as the Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The ministry was split into the Ministry of Enlightenment and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education in line with the respective decree of the President of Kazakhstan. 
 
Askhat Aimagambetov was born in 1982 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University and the Karaganda Institute of Actual Education "Bolashak". He worked at the Buketov Karaganda State University, headed the education department of Karaganda region and was Vice Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
 He was appointed to the post of the Minister of Education and Science in June 2019.
 
Marat Sultangaziyev appointed akim of Almaty region

11.06.2022, 14:00 14081
Images | gov.kz
Marat Sultangaziyev was designated akim (governor) of Almaty region by the presidential decree, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
 Marat Sultangaziyev was born on February 24, 1976 in Almaty region. He graduated from the Almaty Abai State University, the Kazakh State Law Academy, and the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University. 
 
He was named the First Vice Minister ofFinance of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2021. Prior to that he held various posts at the Finance Ministry, the Presidential Administration and the administration of Almaty city. 
 
The Head of State also decreed to relieve of the post Kanat Bozumbayev who held the post of Almaty region governor since November 2021.
 
President names akim of Ulytau region

11.06.2022, 12:30 13991
Images | twitter/Berik Abdigaliuly
The Head of State decreed to appoint Berik Abdigaliuly akim (governor) of newly established Ulytau region, Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service. 
 
Born in 1971 Berik Abdigaliuly is a native of Ulytau district of Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University.
 
 Prior to the appointment he served as Deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation and member of the Committee for social-cultural development. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021. 
 
Throughout his career he was head of Ulytau district of Karaganda region and worked at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the National Archive of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
President offers condolences to families of workers died at ArcelorMittal Temirtau

10.06.2022, 21:00 13726
Images | telegram/Board No. 1
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to the family members and close ones of the workers died at the ArcelorMittal Temirtau plant in Karaganda region, Kazinform cites Akorda. 
 

My sincere condolences go to the family members of the workers died at the ArcelorMittal Temirtau plant. Wish a speedy recovery to those injured. I tasked the Government and governor of Karaganda region to take prompt action to identify the causes and circumstances of the tragedy and provide assistance to the families of those died and injured," reads the letter. 

 
Earlier it was reported that four workers died and one was hospitalized as a result of the accident at one of the plants of ArcelorMittal Temirtau.
 
 It was informed that the furnace roof collapsed during the repair works at ArcelorMittal Temirtau.
 
Tokayev receives Supreme Court Chairman Zhakip Assanov

10.06.2022, 17:15 12491
Images | telegram/BOARD No. 1
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the situation in the judicial system of the country, Kazinform cites Akorda. 
 
The Head of State was presented with information about the projects carried out by the Supreme Court over the past three years related to the settlement of civil disputes without involving courts. According to the Supreme Court Chairman, 37% of the cases result in reconciliation, compared to the previously documented 2-3%. 
 
In 2018, 23 persons charged with serious and particularly serious crimes were acquitted on average over the year. The figure has risen to over 160 persons over the past four years, a 7-time increase. 
 
The President was briefed on the development of administrative justice in the system of public administration. So, citizens and entrepreneurs lost 85% of cases up until July 1 last year. As of today, 55% of the verdicts end up in favor of citizens and entrepreneurs. 
 
The meeting also discussed the issues to raise the quality of judicial personnel, strengthen the legal protection of citizens, and optimize proceedings.
 
