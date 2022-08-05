Система Orphus

New flight en route Nur-Sultan-Chengdu to be launched in August

04.08.2022, 19:30 3971
New flight en route Nur-Sultan-Chengdu to be launched in August
The Kazakh industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry's Civil Aviation Committee together with Chinese aviation authorities decided to increase regular passenger flights between Kazakhstan and China as part of the work aimed at resuming international travel, Kazinform cites the press service of the Committee. 
 
Air China plans to run regular passenger flights en route Nur-Sultan-Chengdu on Sundays on A320 aircraft starting from August 21.
 
 More flights connecting the two countries are thought to boost trade and economic, investment, tourist, and cultural cooperation. 
 
The flights are to be run in strict observance of sanitary and epidemiological rules and according to the schedule available on the airline's website.


Source: Kazinform
 
COVID-19: Nur-Sultan city, N Kazakhstan region observe high bed occupancy rate

04.08.2022, 16:40 4041
COVID-19: Nur-Sultan city, N Kazakhstan region observe high bed occupancy rate
The occupancy rate for infectious hospital beds stands at 28% countrywide, while the share of occupied intensive care unit (ICU) beds is 7%, Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat commented on the epidemiological situation in the country, Kazinform reports. 
 
191 infectious hospitals for 5,062 patients are providing anti-coronavirus treatment to date. The occupancy rate for ICU beds is 7%, she said at a press conference in Nur-Sultan.
 
 According to her, the highest bed occupancy rate is observed in Nur-Sultan – 55% and North Kazakhstan region – 59%. The occupancy rate for ICU beds in Nur-Sultan is 28% and in Turkistan region – 20%. 
 
43 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have been placed in intensive care units. 
 
The Minister noted that the majority of COVID-19 patients has mild symptoms. Over 94% of those infected are at home care. 
 
She assured that the regions have been provided with a two-month supply of 16 pharmaceuticals used in the COVID-19 treatment. The reserves of medications at primary healthcare units amount to 1.3bln tenge (80 thousand patients). 
 
Since the beginning of the year, healthcare organizations of the country have received medications worth over 6bln tenge that comprises 70% of annual volume.
 
Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects

03.08.2022, 17:00 6671
Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects
Kazakhstan seeks to launch 40 renewable energy projects as part of the energy complex upgrading program, Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
At a briefing, Akchulakov pointed out that the country attaches great attention to the development of renewable energy sources as the world community does.
 
 He went on to note that as part of the energy complex upgrading program, 40 renewable energy projects creating 3.2 thousand jobs are set to be launched by 2025. 
 
11 such projects with the creation of over 900 jobs are expected to be launched within the country this year.
 
 "As of today, five facilities: three solar power stations and two wind power stations creating 330 jobs have been commissioned. 577 more jobs are to be created by the yearend," said the minister.
 
 Earlier the Kazakh energy minister said that around 2 thousand people are needed to run an atomic power station slated for construction in the country.
 
Kazakhstan to open over 30 student dormitories this year

03.08.2022, 15:55 6566
Kazakhstan may face a shortage of places in dormitories as students are expected to return to universities this year, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan. 
 
Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Turzhanov instructed the science and higher education ministry and governors and mayors to develop and approve a plan for commissioning places in student dormitories as well as make changes to the sanitary-epidemiological rules at education facilities until August 10. 
 
Sayassat Nurbek, Kazakh science and higher education minister, pointed out the importance to apply the practice of working with dormitories and hotels (hostels) located near universities. 
 
The country plans to open 35 student dormitories for 10 thousand places in 2022. A total of 124 facilities for 30,630 places were commissioned between 2018 and 2021.
 
Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023

03.08.2022, 14:50 6466
Kazakh Energy Minister made public what measures are planned for the reinforcement of the electric power system in the southern and western zones of the Unified Energy System, Kazinform reports. 
 

340 MW of electric power was put into service so far, 240 MW more will be commissioned this year," Minister Bolat Akchulakov told a briefing. 

 
The same time the national electric system is being updated as of now. Reinforcement of the electric system of the western energy zone will come to an end next year. Development of the feasibility study of the reinforcement of the electric power system of the southern energy zone has started to define the project implementation period and parameters. All the tasks set by the Head of State are constantly monitored by the Ministry and will be developed at a set date.
 
Over 9,000 ethnic Kazakhs return to historical motherland since Jan 2022

03.08.2022, 11:45 6321
Over 9,000 ethnic Kazakhs return to historical motherland since Jan 2022
9,077 ethnic Kazakhs have returned to their historical motherland as of August 1, 2022, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection. 
 
This year, more than half of the repatriates [kandas in Kazakh] came from Uzbekistan – 96.6%. 10.3% came from China, 7.1% – from Turkmenistan, 4.0% – from Mongolia and 8.7% from other countries. 
 
The most attractive regions for the repatriates are Almaty region – 30.8%, Mangistau region – 17.9%, Turkistan region – 9.7% and Zhambyl region – 8.0%.
 
 According to the Ministry, as of August 1, 2022, the share of repatriates of working age has reached 60.5%. 26.2% of the repatriates are under 16 and 13.3% are pensioners. 
 
11.8% of the repatriates of working age have higher education diplomas. 39.8% of the repatriates have vocational secondary education and 46.7% have school leaving certificates. 1.6% of the repatriates do not have any education.


Source: Kazinform
 
Regions with worst roads named in Kazakhstan

02.08.2022, 14:55 15581
Regions with worst roads named in Kazakhstan
The Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development has named six regions in Kazakhstan having the worst-condition roads, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
According to the ministry, the cities of Shymkent, Almaty, and Turkistan as well as Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions have the worst road quality in the country. 
 
The problem has already drawn criticism from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who gave an instruction to come up with comprehensive measures and new approaches in order to improve road quality. 
 
The results of a recent inspection have proved that 28% of roads in Kazakhstan are in poor condition and fail to meet the requirements.
 
Healthcare Minister announces COVID-19 ‘red area’ restrictions

02.08.2022, 12:40 15996

If the regions of Kazakhstan enter the high COVID-19 risk ‘red area’ the two-staged restrictions will be imposed then," Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat made public at the Government meeting held in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports. 

 
The first stage will be introduced if hospitalizations range from 25 to 50 per 100,000 population, and if the R value is higher than one. Face masks will be required indoors, including public transport. No restrictions for business operations will be imposed. 
 
The second stage despite the R value and hospitalizations higher than 50 per 100,000 population will enforce Ashyq application mandate. Additional restrictions will be imposed at educational facilities, 30% of employees will shift to remote work. 
 
The Minister reminded that restrictions will directly depend on public and businesses adherence to measures aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus infection.
 
Drinking water supply stands at 96% in Kazakhstan – National Economy Minister

02.08.2022, 12:20 13471
Drinking water supply stands at 96% in Kazakhstan – National Economy Minister
Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov reported what results had been achieved in terms of implementation of a national project aimed at the development of regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
While delivering his report at the Tuesday’s Government meeting, Minister Kuantyrov said the provision of the population with drinking water had reached 96% countrywide as part of the ‘Strong regions – drivers of the country’s development" national project.
 
 "During the reporting period wear and tear of utility and transport infrastructure has declined in single-industry and small towns to 57.6% and 45.5%, respectively. 17.1 million square meters of housing has been commissioned and share of roads of republican and local subordination has climbed to 90% and 80%, accordingly," he said. 
 
The National Economy Minister also revealed some 112,000 new workplaces had been created.
 
