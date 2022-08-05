New flight en route Nur-Sultan-Chengdu to be launched in August

Images | Depositphotos
Air China plans to run regular passenger flights en route Nur-Sultan-Chengdu on Sundays on A320 aircraft starting from August 21.
More flights connecting the two countries are thought to boost trade and economic, investment, tourist, and cultural cooperation.
The flights are to be run in strict observance of sanitary and epidemiological rules and according to the schedule available on the airline's website.
Source: Kazinform
