Number of three-shift schools in Kazakhstan reduces fourfold

Kazakhstan achieved significant progress in creating modern school conditions, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry.





1,200 schools for more than 1 million pupils were built in Kazakhstan since 2019. Noteworthy, 422 new schools for 510,000 seats opened in 2023-2024. It helped reduce fourfold the number of three-shift schools, halve the number of schools in dangerous conditions and decrease fourfold the shortage of pupil’s seats across Kazakhstan.





There are 3,000 one-shift schools and over 5,000 two-shift schools in Kazakhstan. 111 more for 140,000 students will be commissioned by the end of the year. The said projects will let tackle three-shift schooling in most of the regions and cut shortage of nearly 150,000 seats.





232 new schools with space for 267,000 pupils will be put into service in the 2025-2026 academic year at large. 245 schools will be renovated, over 1,000 rural schools will be updated and 1,100 modern subject classes will open in 680 schools.