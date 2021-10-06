One-day tally of new COVID-19 cases at 1,624 in Kazakhstan, 39 died

Images | open sources
Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 1,624 new coronavirus infections, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread informs.
287 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 328 in Almaty, 54 in Shymkent, 54 in Akmola region, 26 in Aktobe region, 169 in Almaty region, 19 in Atyrau region, 101 in East Kazakhstan, 44 in Zhambyl region, 21 in West Kazakhstan, 174 in Karaganda region, 104 in Kostanay region, 12 in Kyzylorda region, 7 in Mangistau region, 115 in Pavlodar region, 93 in North Kazakhstan, 16 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s caseload to 894,334.
COVID-19 kills 39 more in Kazakhstan
The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated its official coronavirus-related death rates.
27 people with positive PCR tests for coronavirus and 12 with negative PCR tests and COVID-19-like pneumonia symptoms died in Kazakhstan as of October 3, 2021, statement says.
Users notice Facebook, Instagram resume activities
A number of users around the world noticed the resumption of activities of Facebook and Instagram.
Messenger WhatsApp does not yet allow sending messages.
On Monday, users around the world reported a massive disruption in the activities of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Facebook, which owns these social networks and the messenger, confirmed information about the problems and assured that they are working to fix them. The global outage lasted more than 6,5 hours.
Nobel prize in medicine awarded for discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch
The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian, the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute said. The award is "for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch".
The motivation part of the decision says the award winners discovered a mechanism of activating nerve impulses that make it possible to feel temperature and pressure. These processes are essential to living beings' interaction with the surrounding world and crucial to survival.
David Julius utilized capsaicin, a pungent compound from chili peppers that induces a burning sensation, to identify a sensor in the nerve endings of the skin that responds to heat. Ardem Patapoutian used pressure-sensitive cells to discover a novel class of sensors that respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs.
These breakthrough discoveries launched intense research activities leading to a rapid increase in our understanding of how our nervous system senses heat, cold, and mechanical stimuli. The laureates identified critical missing links in our understanding of the complex interplay between our senses and the environment," the Nobel Committee said.
WHO concerned over paperwork, not Sputnik V, Russian Health Minister says
The World Health Organization (WHO) did not have concerns over Russia’s Sputnik V jab to fight coronavirus, but there were some issues concerning its papers, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.
There were no complaints about the product. However, there were questions on the set of papers. A packet of documents is created for each pharmaceutical product which undergoes an evaluation by experts, and accordingly, they provide a conclusion," he said at the BioTechMed forum.
The health minister added that the documents needed for the certification have been completed. "It was necessary to fill out a certain package of documents following certain rules, it has been completed and is being submitted. The discrepancies that arose, have now been cleared up," he noted, adding that the necessary documents should be submitted within a week and a half.
Earlier, the Russian health minister reported that all obstacles preventing Sputnik V’s certification by the WHO had been removed.