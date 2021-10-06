One-day tally of new COVID-19 cases at 1,624 in Kazakhstan, 39 died

Images | open sources

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 1,624 new coronavirus infections, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread informs.

287 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 328 in Almaty, 54 in Shymkent, 54 in Akmola region, 26 in Aktobe region, 169 in Almaty region, 19 in Atyrau region, 101 in East Kazakhstan, 44 in Zhambyl region, 21 in West Kazakhstan, 174 in Karaganda region, 104 in Kostanay region, 12 in Kyzylorda region, 7 in Mangistau region, 115 in Pavlodar region, 93 in North Kazakhstan, 16 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s caseload to 894,334.

COVID-19 kills 39 more in Kazakhstan

The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated its official coronavirus-related death rates.

27 people with positive PCR tests for coronavirus and 12 with negative PCR tests and COVID-19-like pneumonia symptoms died in Kazakhstan as of October 3, 2021, statement says.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.