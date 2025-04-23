Over 140,000 girls vaccinated against HPV in Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

There are 35,204 girls aged 11-13 eligible for the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination in Zhambyl region, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Zhambyl region education department.





Vaccination against HPV helps protect against cervical cancer. It is recommended that girls be vaccinated at the age of 11-13.





Vaccination is voluntary, though the region carries out a public awareness campaign. 82 seminars were held in the region this year, and 2,838 health workers passed training to administer the HPV vaccine. Over 330 meetings and roundtable discussions involving 2,200 teachers, 6,700 parents, and 5,500 schoolgirls were held.





There are 343 medical aid posts at schools and 281 vaccination rooms at medical facilities, and 30 mobile vaccination brigades in the region.





The region has 22,942 doses of the vaccine produced in the U.S.





It is recommended to administer two doses of the HPV vaccine.





Over 140,000 girls have already received the first dose of the vaccine throughout Kazakhstan.