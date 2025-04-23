This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Over 140,000 girls vaccinated against HPV in Kazakhstan
Rare planetary alignment of Venus, Saturn, Moon at the close of April
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Easter greetings to Kazakhstanis
Telegram has always been compliant with EU laws - Durov responds to media allegations
The information about this legal way to reach us could be obtained on our apps, website or just by googling ‘telegram EU police’ - long before my detainment in France. Why the French courts and police had been ignoring this process clearly defined by EU law is still a mystery to us, but it’s unfair to say that Telegram somehow ignored European rules. Paradoxically, it was French law enforcement that for some reason had been ignoring them," Durov said.
Script for Genealogy of Kazakh Khans added to UNESCO Memory of the World Register
Kazakhstan unveils first-ever individual breast milk bank
New flight Osh - Almaty to be opened on May 28
The flight will be operated on modern Airbus family aircraft, 132 seats in economy class, 16 seats in business class," said Air Astana regional manager for the Kyrgyz Republic Alibek Berikbosynov.
Kazakhstan’s Almaty to spend over KZT 144 mln for tick prevention
New flight to connect Samarkand and Turkistan
