PM says foreign tourists should follow Japan face mask rules

27.05.2022, 20:30 1881
PM says foreign tourists should follow Japan face mask rules
Japan will ask foreign tourists to wear face masks and follow other precautions against COVID-19 when they visit the country, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday, Kyodo reports. 
 
Kishida's statement came a day after he said Japan will open its borders to foreign tourists for the first time in about two years, starting from June 10 for those on package tours with guides and fixed itineraries, amid receding fears over the coronavirus.
 
 "We must have them follow Japanese rules of wearing face masks," Kishida said in a session of the House of Representatives Budget Committee. 
 
He said the government will ask tour operators to tell tourists from abroad to abide by the instructions, and persuade companies, schools and other entities accepting foreign citizens to do likewise. 
 
The government has recently said wearing face masks is not always necessary outside and it recommends people to remove their mask when they are more than 2 meters from another person, given the heat and humidity of the coming months and the increased risk of heatstroke. 
 
The tourism ministry plans to create guidelines on anti-virus measures for hotels and other industries before the resumption of inbound tourism, a key driver for Japan's economy before the pandemic's emergence.
 
 Kishida said he will consider further easing the country's entry restrictions by thoroughly implementing the measures. 
 
Japan will double from next Wednesday the cap on daily arrivals to 20,000. The initial impact of the relaxation on the economy may be limited as forthcoming guided tour participants will be included in the numerical ceiling.
 
 Japan has been criticized at home and abroad for its overly strict border controls. But as concern lingers among government officials over the potential resurgence of infections, it is likely to take some time for the country to reopen its borders to individual tourists. 
 
Under the current scheme, tourism arrivals will be initially restricted to guided tours from the "blue" list of 98 countries and regions presenting the lowest risk of infection. These include Australia, Britain, China, Thailand, South Korea and the United States.


Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh President sends letter of appreciation to cultural figure Aitzhan Toktagan

27.05.2022, 17:30 1346
Kazakh President sends letter of appreciation to cultural figure Aitzhan Toktagan
Images | Akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of appreciation to the honored worker of culture Aitzhan Toktagan who conducted a large-scale dombra lesson for students of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
 "You've made a huge contribution to the promotion of the cultural heritage of our people, opened the musical works and their authors the world has not known before. Your works based on the results of years-long research and studies are in use as textbooks at musical schools and other education facilities. The dombra lesson organized by you united thousands of students of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School. The event facilitated the rise in the interest in the art of Kazakh kyi and deepened the knowledge of the upcoming generation. I am sure that the cultural campaign aimed at promoting the national art will take a worthy place in the Guinness Book of Records," reads the congratulatory letter.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan has potential to develop its own monkeypox vaccine

27.05.2022, 16:20 1936
Kazakhstan has potential to develop its own monkeypox vaccine
Images | Depositphotos
The Research Institute of Biological Safety Problems is ready to develop a vaccine effective at protecting people against monkeypox, its General Director Kunsulu Zakaria said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
When asked whether the Institute is equipped to develop a vaccine against monkeypox, Ms Zakaria said, "Boasting vast experience in working with smallpox viruses and creating vaccines against it, the Institute is ready and has the potential to carry out research aimed at the development of a vaccine effective at protecting against monkeypox."
 
 However, for this to happen, the Institute will need a well-funded program supported by the Government.
 
 Amid rising number of monkeypox cases around the world, no traces of the virus have so far been detected in Kazakhstan.
 
 It bears to remind that Kazakhstan is one of the few countries in the world with its own anti-COVID vaccine - QazVac - developed by the Research Institute of Biological Safety Problems.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan ready to share achievements in cyber security

26.05.2022, 11:30 9516
Kazakhstan ready to share achievements in cyber security
The 1st Eurasian Economic Forum kicked off in Bishkek. Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan Askhat Orazbek addressed the panel session themed "The digital development as a key for efficient integration", Kazinform reports. 
 
He stressed that the "Cyber Shield of Kazakhstan' program was initiated in 2018 which let Kazakhstan climb higher from 108th place to the 31st. A package of instruments was built for the protection of state and personal data. 
 
The Vice Minister announced Kazakhstan’s readiness to share its achievements in the sphere of cyber security and other instruments with the EAEU member states. Besides, Kazakhstan is ready to share cryptography to ensure security during the transfer of data between the EAEU nations. The point at issue is the protection of personal data during the trans-border transfer. He stressed the need for complex integration in the sphere of protection of data.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Head of State briefed on realization of his tasks regarding NSC's reformation

25.05.2022, 18:30 18631
Head of State briefed on realization of his tasks regarding NSC's reformation
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the National Security Committee Yermek Sagimbayev, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
Tokayev heard a report on the main outcomes of the work of the Committee for the current month, tasks for the upcoming period, and measures to realize the Decree on the National Security Committee's reformation.
 
Sagimbayev briefed on the measures the Committee takes to combat international terrorism, channels of illegal traffic in drugs and weapons, including ones stolen following the January events, as well as measures to strengthen the protection of State border.
 
According to the information presented to the President, as a result of the operations conducted a number of international and regional drug channels were eliminated, and over 15kg of psychotropic substances and four tones of precursors were removed from illegal circulation. The activity of criminal groups involved in firearm and ammunition trafficking was eliminated and caches were identified.
 
In order to maintain the combat readiness, the staff of the Anti-terrorist center carried out three command and staff and 29 operational and tactical training. During the border protection, 632 violators were detained, and over 11km of poaching fishing tackles were removed in the Caspian Sea.
 
Illegal movement of over KZT230mln worth of currency and gold, KZT77.9mln worth of goods, and KZT2.5mln worth of fuel and lubricants were prevented.
 
The Head of State was also briefed on the implementation of his tasks regarding the Committee's reformation, including necessary structural changes in the core operations services, ensuring tasks of the country's leadership are fulfilled, as well as greater performance efficiency.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Southern regions of Kazakhstan face water scarcity – Ecology Minister

24.05.2022, 21:01 28006
Southern regions of Kazakhstan face water scarcity – Ecology Minister
Images | depositphotos.com
Preparations for crop season has begun in southern regions of Kazakhstan last November, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Serikkali Brekeshev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
While addressing the Government’s meeting, the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources touched upon water scarcity some regions in the country are facing.
 
Of the total volume of water extraction, according to Minister Brekeshev, some 11,6 cubic meters of water fall at continuous flow irrigation. Of these, 97% accrue to four southern regions, including Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions with the total area of irrigation of 1,28 million hectares or 80% of the total area of irrigation lands.
 

In recent years southern regions of Kazakhstan have experienced water scarcity. To ensure smooth running of growing season in those regions the preparation works for the season have begun in November 2021," said Serikkali Brekeshev, revealing a working plan for winter and growing seasons for 2021-2022 had been approved by the ministry.

 
As per the plan, Kazakhstan will be working with neighboring countries on ensuring additional water release from water reservoir.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Over 1,000 corruption-related crimes recorded in Kazakhstan since Jan

24.05.2022, 13:30 28201
Over 1,000 corruption-related crimes recorded in Kazakhstan since Jan
Images | Depositphotos
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency Olzhas Bektenov. The latter reported on the anti-corruption measures taken countrywide, the Akorda press service reports.
 
He stated that for the past five months over 1,000 corruption-related crimes recorded in Kazakhstan. Over 600 officials were convicted of corruption charges.
 
Bektenov also reported on the President’s task to ensure compensation for damage inflicted on the state. Since the beginning of the year over KZT 220 bln was returned to the budget. Besides, he told about creating protection mechanisms from unlawful interference with business.
 
Following the meeting, the Head of State set certain tasks to strengthen anti-corruption activities.

Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh PM tasks to reconsider irrigation water tariff formation

24.05.2022, 12:30 27401
Kazakh PM tasks to reconsider irrigation water tariff formation
Images | primeminister.kz
"Channels, water reservoirs in Kazakhstan require repair works and introduction of automated water resources management system," Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said.
 

Efficient growing season lies at the core of the yield level and for the most part of the country’s food security. Notably, 7 out of 8 river basins of Kazakhstan are transboundary. Half of the river flows arrive in Kazakhstan from the bordering countries. Experts predict that water consumption in Kazakhstan will grow by 56% by 2040. The water scarcity may reach 12 sq km a year," the Prime Minister told the Government meeting.

 
He added the lack of water cycle continues in the southern regions of Kazakhstan which means that water scarcity risks in the south increase. The point at issue is the rational use of water.
 
He stressed that 60% of agricultural water reaches the fields as the rest gets lost in transit due to the unsatisfactory infrastructure. The Prime Minister noted that akimats should keep this issue under control and ensure timely development of the digitalization and waterworks facilities automation roadmaps.
 
Following the meeting, Smailov assigned the Ecology, Geology and Mineral Resources Ministry to explore the introduction of fees for the amount of used irrigation water not for water consumption per 1 ha of irrigated lands which will lead to more rational water use.

Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

