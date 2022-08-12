President makes additions to decree putting moratorium on checks

The decree is to take effect on the first day of its official publication.
At the instruction of the Head of State, we pay much attention to the creation of comprehensive conditions for children with special needs. The network of rehabilitation centers has been significantly expanded in recent years. Thus, we have opened 15 centers which enabled us to assist almost 4,000 children with special needs. Earlier, we opened Assyl Miras, Orda, Balam-ai centers and Kamkorlyk Center on the ground of the Municipal Children’s Hospital No.1 where children diagnosed with ICP, autism, and Down’s syndrome undergo rehabilitation," Altay Kulginov revealed in a recent Instagram post.
Another 11 schools are set to be opened this academic year. These education facilities will allow to create over 20 thousand student places. Given a shortage of student places, construction of schools has been increased considerably in line with the task of the Head of State. In just three years, 34 schools have been constructed in the capital. It allowed over 70 thousand places to be created," posted Altai Kulginov, Nur-Sultan Mayor, on his Instagram account.
A meeting was held with the officials of Emirates Global Education Group, which is constructing the Sabis international school and kindergarten at their own expense. This will allow to create 3,200 student places. The school is set to be opened next year," added the mayor.