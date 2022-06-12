President names akim of Ulytau region

Images | Depositphotos

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Margulan Baimukhan held a number of meetings with representatives of political and economic circles of Luxembourg, as well as representatives of the Kazakh diaspora, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting with the Chairman of Foreign and European Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of Luxembourg, President of LSAP Party Yves Cruchten, the parties discussed the possibility of arranging a visit of members of the Parliament of Luxembourg to Kazakhstan, as well as the development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Kazakh diplomat acquainted Cruchten with political reforms initiated by the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the pace of socio-economic development, transport and logistics capabilities, and the digitalization of Kazakhstan. Baimukhan drew attention of the Luxembourg parliamentarian of to the formation of New Kazakhstan, the results of the republican referendum aimed at strengthening the principles of democracy, the rule of law, and civil society institutions.

Cruchten noted his interest in political reforms carried out in Kazakhstan and stressed that holding a republican referendum emphasizes the political stability and stability of the economy of Kazakhstan.

At the meeting with the Chief of Protocol of the Foreign Ministry of Luxembourg Madam Beatrice Kirsch, organizational and protocol issues of upcoming bilateral and multilateral events were discussed.

The Kazakh diplomat also had a meeting with Max Kremer, partner of "Arendt & Medernach SA", and discussed the expansion of business ties between Kazakh and Luxembourg companies, upcoming business missions of Luxembourg entrepreneurs to Kazakhstan, as well as the development of bilateral economic relations in the context of global political and economic turbulence.

The Luxembourg expert noted the active cooperation of "Arendt & Medernach SA" with Kazakhstani partners, including joint work with "Samruk-Kazyna Trust Social" Fund, and expressed his readiness to assist in strengthening cooperation between business circles of the two countries.

During the visit to the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Luxembourg, issues of organizing and holding upcoming cultural events in Luxembourg, as well as bilateral economic initiatives, were discussed. In turn, the Chief Executive Officer of Arcelor Mittal for the CIS, Vijay Goyal, briefed the Ambassador of Kazakhstan on the technological modernization of the Kazakh division of the steel giant, as well as the company's social initiatives in the Karaganda region.

At the meeting with representatives of "Paul Wurth" and "SMS Group", senior vice presidents of the companies Salvador Cano and Christian Schwartz presented the results of their many years of activity both in Kazakhstan and in Europe, America, and Asia. Cano and Schwartz noted the companies’ interest in stepping up activities in the Kazakhstani market, as well as their focus on assisting Kazakhstani enterprises in reducing emissions of harmful substances. Baimukhan drew special attention of experts to the importance of developing green technologies within the framework of the Doctrine of achieving carbon neutrality in Kazakhstan until 2060.

As part of the trip, Ambassador Baimukhan also attended the opening of the first restaurant offering Kazakh cuisine in Luxembourg. The Kazakh owners of the entity expressed their gratitude to the Embassy of Kazakhstan for supporting initiatives of the Kazakh diaspora in Luxembourg.