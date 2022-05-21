Система Orphus

President signs law on National Security Committee restructuring

20.05.2022, 11:50 5426
President signs law on National Security Committee restructuring
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree on the issues of restructuring of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the official website of the committee. 
 
The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan inked the Decree N°893 "On some issues of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan" on May 17, 2022. 
 
In accordance with the decree, the revised structure of the National Security Committee has been approved.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Kazakh President receives Ecology Minister

20.05.2022, 13:20 5726
Kazakh President receives Ecology Minister
Images | Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Serikkali Brekeshev, who reported on the main results of the Ministry's work for the first quarter of 2022 and plans for the coming period, the Akorda press service reports. 
 
In particular, the Minister told about the measures taken to improve the country’s ecological situation, the implementation of the Zhasyl Kazakhstan (Green Kazakhstan) national project, and environmental management regional roadmaps. Besides, he reported on the present situation in the geological industry and the development of the National Geological Service. 
 
The Minister also focused on the water infrastructure, growing season, development of the new Water Code, forestry and fauna issues. 
 
Following the meeting the Head of State set certain tasks to solve ecological problems, improve water infrastructure and development of the geological industry.

Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Storm alert issued for 12 rgns of Kazakhstan

19.05.2022, 19:40 10901
Storm alert issued for 12 rgns of Kazakhstan
Storm alert was issued for 12 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.
 
Thunderstorms are to batter the west and north of Akmola region. Dust tides are in store for the region's southeast at daytime. Southwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the greater part of the region, reaching 23mps at times. The city of Kokshetau is to brace for thunderstorms at times. Southwesterly wind is to gust up to 15mps in the morning and afternoon.
 
Aktobe region is to expect heavy rain in the north at daytime. The region's west, south, and north are to see thunderstorms, and the north is to brace for hail. Fog is to coat the region's west at night. Westerly, southwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the south, west at night as well as west, south, and center at daytime. The city of Aktobe is to expect thunderstorms.
 
Atyrau region is to brace for thunderstorms in the north, west, and center at night as well as most parts at daytime. Westerly, northwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the greater part of the region. The city of Atyrau is to see thunderstorms at times. Westerly, northwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps at daytime.
 
Hih fire hazard is to persist in Zharminsk district of East Kazakhstan region.
 
Heavy rains are to hit the west and south of West Kazakhstan region. The region's west and north are to expect thunderstorms. Northwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the west and east during the day. The city of Uralsk is to brace for thunderstorms.
 
The center and east of Kostanay region are to expect thunderstorms, hail, and squalls. Southwesterly wind is precited to blow 15-20mps in the east at night, 15-20mps in the greater part reaching 23-28mps in the east during the day. Kostanay city is to brace for southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps during the day.
 
The north of Kyzylorda region is to brace for dust tides during the day. Eastlery, southeasterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the north at daytime. High fire hazard will be in palce in the region's center as well as the city of Kyzylorda.
 
Mangistau region is to brace for thunderstorms, hail, squalls, and dust tides in the north, west, and east at daytime. Southeasterly wind turning northwestward is predicted to blow 15-20mps in the north at night, 15-20mps in most parts, gusting up to 23mps, at daytime. The city of Aktau is to brace for thunderstorms and dust tides, Southeasterly wind turning northwestward is to gust 15-20mps at daytime.
 
The city of Nur-Sultan is to expect dust tides at daytime. Southwesterlyy wind is to gust 15-20mps in the morning and afternoon.
 
Pavlodar region is to see westerly wind reaching 15-20mps in the west, north, and center at daytime. The city of Pavlodar is to brace for westerly wind with gusts of up to 18mps during the day.
 
The greater part of North Kazakhstan region is to expect rain at daytime. The north, west, and east of the region are to brace for thunderstorms, squalls, and hail. Southwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20mps is to reach up to 23-28mps at daytime. The city of Petropavlovsk is to see thunderstorms and squalls. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to blow 15-20mps gusting up to 23-28mps at daytime.
 
The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to brace for thunderstorms and squalls. Easterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps during thunderstorms.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

The need to reform judicial system is urgent now - Tokayev

19.05.2022, 19:15 10996
The need to reform judicial system is urgent now - Tokayev
Images | Pexels
A top priority is to ensure open and fair justice, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

The first issue has to do with staffing, because without improving the rules for selecting judges all efforts in this direction will not be effective enough. s of today, over two thousand judges work in the judicial system. Since the beginning of the year, 50 legal practitioners outside the judicial system and from other spheres have become judges. There is progress which is not enough. It is important to step up seriously," said Tokayev during a meeting with the Kazakh business community representatives.

 
The second important aspect is the principles of justice.
 

Guarantee of judicial protection of private property and interests is fundamental for the development of the economy and attraction of investment, that is, ensuring the country's progress. In Kazakhstan, State and private property is recognized and protected equally, which is enshrined in the Constitution. However, protection of the interests of some State bodies, which is mistakably perceived as the State's interests, is of priority in most cases in practice. With the introduction of administrative justice, this tendency no longer exists, however, there is a lot to be done," believes the Head of State.

 
The President went on to note that when administering justice there have to be no principles unless justice and impartiality.
 

The need to reform the judicial system is urgent now as such requests are made by foreign investors, entrepreneurs, and citizens. Therefore, I will announce concrete large-scale measures in this direction in the near future," said Tokayev.

 
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's meeting with reps of domestic businesses is held at Akorda. Protection of business rights, participation of entrepreneurs in the development of the new economic policy, and small and medium business support measures are on the agenda.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan may discover new gold and zinc-lead fields

19.05.2022, 16:10 10631
Kazakhstan may discover new gold and zinc-lead fields
Images | kmg.kz
"Kazakhstan has significant potential for discovering new deposits," head of the geology committee of the Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry Talgat Satiyev said.
 

Goldfields are located in Akmola and Kostanay regions, as well as in central, eastern, and southern regions of Kazakhstan. New zinc-lead fields could be discovered in central and southern regions of Kazakhstan, Rudny Altai, and in the near-border regions with Russia and China," he told a press conference at the central communications service.

 
He told about the prospects to discover new wolfram, molybdenum, aluminum, tin monoxide fields, rare earth, and other mineral deposits. Last year the country conducted geological exploration of the subsurface at 79 sites. This year study is carried out at 103 sites.
 
He noticed that the state balance of mineral resources of Kazakhstan numbers 8,711 deposits, including 317 hydrocarbon fields, 910 solid minerals, 3,160 common useful minerals, and 4,324 water deposits. The country’s oil reserves stand at 4.4 bln tons, 2.1 trln of cubic meters of gas, 416.2 mln of condensate. Most of them up to 75% are situated in Atyrau region and 11% in Mangistau region. 68% of hydrocarbon reserves account for 3 large fields, such as Tengiz, Kashagan and Karachaganak. The most gold reserves are concentrated in East Kazakhstan which is 36% of the total amount, 21% in Akmola region, 11% in Karaganda region. 82% of copper reserves are localized in East Kazakhstan. 41% of zinc-lead deposits are situated in the central part of Kazakhstan, 33% in East Kazakhstan, 21% in South Kazakhstan.

Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Almaty inaugurates Media and Film School

19.05.2022, 12:30 10551
 The Media and Film School was founded last year to fulfill the task of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. It is purposed to provide sound academic background and train new specialties highly-sought in cinematography, Kazinform reports.
 

The school started its work last year. The curricular is based on the academic programmes of the world’s leading schools," film director and president of the KazakhFilm Film Studio Akan Satayev told the official opening ceremony.

 
The students will study Digital Filmmaking, New Media and Public Relations programmes. They will get the skills and experience to become a film director, a production director, a scriptwriter, an art manager, an animation director, a multimedia program director, a TV producer, a film critic, a producer, a radio and TV host.
 
The school syllabus is based on the University of Arizona education programme. Their school is located in Los Angeles. The University provides Kazakh students access to its online lectures. Besides, our students have an opportunity to study a term at their school.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Composition of National Commission for women’s affairs and demographic policy renewed

18.05.2022, 16:40 15251
Composition of National Commission for women’s affairs and demographic policy renewed
Images | Depositphotos
The Head of State amended the Decree "On the National Commission for women’s affairs and family and demographic policy under the Kazakh President", the Akorda press service reports.

Sourse: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan lifts all quarantine restrictions

18.05.2022, 15:15 15516
Kazakhstan lifts all quarantine restrictions
Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said that the coronavirus situation in Kazakhstan remains stable, Kazinform reports.
 
Some 10 new coronavirus cases are recorded daily. Over 95% of patients recovered.
 
The Minister highlighted that Kazakhstan lifted all quarantine restrictions.
 
According to the WHO data, globally, the number of new COVID-19 cases decreased by 12% last week.
 
As earlier reported, one of the subvariants of the omicron type was detected in 12 regions of Kazakhstan. Most cases were detected in the large cities due to the large population, especially in Almaty and Nur-Sultan, population shift, and the presence of international airports. She noted that stealth omicron develops milder symptoms, spreads faster than delta strain, and causes reinfection. The Minister noted that it is spreading countrywide.
 
Earlier the Minister claimed that there are no reasons to mandate the wearing of face masks in public.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Health Minister says ‘no need for mask mandate’ in Kazakhstan

18.05.2022, 12:15 12101
Health Minister says ‘no need for mask mandate’ in Kazakhstan
There is no need to introduce an outdoor mask mandate, Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said Wednesday amid ‘stealth’ Omicron woes, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
At a Wednesday briefing, Minister Giniyat confirmed that ‘stealth’ variant of Omicron had been detected in 12 regions of Kazakhstan.
 

One of variants of the COVID-19 Omicron strain - 'stealth' was detected in 12 regions. This variant causes milder symptoms than the Delta strain, but is still dangerous because it is a fast-spreading one and causes reinfection in patients. It is spreading across the country," she said.

 
After admitting that this fast-spreading version of the coronavirus is more dangerous, Azhar Giniyat insisted there is no need for tougher virus curbs, let alone, an outdoor mask mandate.
 

There is no need to introduce a mask mandate. Everything will depend on the epidemiological situation in the country," said Giniyat, adding that COVID-19 situation is closely monitored daily.

 
It bears to remind that Kazakhstan detected Omicron ‘stealth’ variant in its territory last week.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read