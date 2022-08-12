Система Orphus

President Tokayev instructs to enhance Anti-Corruption Service activity

10.08.2022, 18:30 6356
President Tokayev instructs to enhance Anti-Corruption Service activity
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency Olzhas Bektenov, Akorda press service informs.
 
The President was reported about the measures on fight with corruption in the country. In particular, in 7 months of 2022, over 1,400 corruption-related crimes were registered countrywide. More than 900 people were accused of corruption.
 
The Head of State was also informed about the measures of preventing corruption-related crimes.
 
According to Olzhas Bektenov, an external analysis was carried out in transport control sector, in socio-entrepreneurial corporations, as well as in State Defense Order Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development. Corruption risks were identified at all the stages of state defense order compilation, beginning from the planning the volumes of production and ending with fulfillment of contractual obligations.
 
In compliance with the President’s instructions, the Agency has fully revised the approaches to the evaluation of the activity of the Anti-Corruption Service divisions.
 
Upon completion of the meeting, the President set a number of tasks on enhancing the activity of the Anti-Corruption Service.

Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

President makes additions to decree putting moratorium on checks

10.08.2022, 20:40 6431
President makes additions to decree putting moratorium on checks
The Kazakh Head of State decided to make additions to the decree to put a moratorium on checks and preventive control and supervision with visits in the country, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
The decree is to take effect on the first day of its official publication.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Center for support of families with disabled children unveiled in Nur-Sultan

10.08.2022, 16:50 6161
A center for support of families with disabled children 'Bakytty Shanyrak' (Happy Home) opened its doors in Nur-Sultan today. This is the fourth center assisting families raising children with special needs, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the municipal administration.
 
The center is located on 60 Koshkarbayev Street. The center offers its help not only to children, but also to their mothers, mayor of the city Altay Kulginov says.
 
At the center, the mothers of disabled children will be able to undergo training and refresher courses and get a psychological help, support in further employment.
 
More than 600 disabled children have been assisted by the center to date.
 

At the instruction of the Head of State, we pay much attention to the creation of comprehensive conditions for children with special needs. The network of rehabilitation centers has been significantly expanded in recent years. Thus, we have opened 15 centers which enabled us to assist almost 4,000 children with special needs. Earlier, we opened Assyl Miras, Orda, Balam-ai centers and Kamkorlyk Center on the ground of the Municipal Children’s Hospital No.1 where children diagnosed with ICP, autism, and Down’s syndrome undergo rehabilitation," Altay Kulginov revealed in a recent Instagram post.

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Head of State receives Minister of Culture and Sports

10.08.2022, 15:25 6071
Head of State receives Minister of Culture and Sports
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
The President heard a report on the work done by the ministry to increase salaries of workers of culture, arts and sports organizations, situation in the publishing industry as well as preparations of Kazakhstani athletes for major sports events.
 
During the meeting it was stressed that the ministry will continue to work on the President’s instruction regarding higher salaries for culture, arts and sports workers.
 
As for the publishing industry, the ministry, according to Abayev, focuses on ensuring competitiveness of the domestic printed goods, especially, children’s books as well as supporting Kazakhstani writers. The President was informed about the modernization and digitalization of archive storages in the country.
 
Utmost attention was paid to the preparations of Kazakhstan athletes for large international sports events, including the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games.
 
In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions, including popularization of mass and children sports as well as promotion of national culture. President Tokayev also pointed out the importance of development of tourism cluster and creating necessary conditions to attract foreign investors and launch joint tourist projects.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Head of State receives Prime Minister Smailov

09.08.2022, 18:15 11201
Head of State receives Prime Minister Smailov
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov to hear a report on the results of Kazakhstan’s socioeconomic development in January-July 2022, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
According to Prime Minister Smailov, the country’s GDP has grown by 3.2% in the reporting period. Production of goods has increased by 3.3%, while volume of service has spiked by 2.4%. ?onstruction, trade, processing industry, transport and communications are the sectors which have seen the biggest growth in the reporting period.
 
The Prime Minister informed the President of the measures taken to control food staples’ prices as the Kazakh Government continues on with the plan on ensuring food security in 2022-2024.
 
The head of the Government briefed the Head of State on the work done to lower inflation, demonopolise economy, develop the transit and transport potential and implement the pool of investment projects worth KZT 22.2 trillion.
 
In addition, Prime Minister Smailov made a presentation of the forecast of Kazakhstan’s socioeconomic development for 2023-2025.
 
In conclusion, President Tokayev pointed out the need to carry on the structural reforms and demonopolization of economy, continue to support entrepreneurs and raise household incomes of Kazakhstanis.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Over 20 thou student places to be created in Nur-Sultan this academic year

09.08.2022, 16:35 11126
Over 20 thou student places to be created in Nur-Sultan this academic year
11 schools with up to 20 thousand places are to be opened in Nur-Sultan in the new academic year, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Another 11 schools are set to be opened this academic year. These education facilities will allow to create over 20 thousand student places. Given a shortage of student places, construction of schools has been increased considerably in line with the task of the Head of State. In just three years, 34 schools have been constructed in the capital. It allowed over 70 thousand places to be created," posted Altai Kulginov, Nur-Sultan Mayor, on his Instagram account.

 
According to him, education facilities are under construction in all districts of the city.
 
Kulginov went on to add that private funds are also being attracted to construct schools.
 

A meeting was held with the officials of Emirates Global Education Group, which is constructing the Sabis international school and kindergarten at their own expense. This will allow to create 3,200 student places. The school is set to be opened next year," added the mayor.

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh President concludes his short-term leave

09.08.2022, 09:20 10996
Kazakh President concludes his short-term leave
Images | Akorda
Today Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to receive Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reads.

Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan’s airlines carry over 4.5mln passengers in 6 mths of this year

08.08.2022, 18:20 16606
Kazakhstan’s airlines carry over 4.5mln passengers in 6 mths of this year
Images | unsplash.com
The number of passengers carried by Kazakhstani airlines was up by 7% to up to 4.6mln people in the six months of 2022. The figure rose 119% compared to a given period of 2020, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan. 
 
The Kazakh airlines carried 1.2 million passengers, 60% more than in 2021 (0.7mln) on international routes, and 3.4 million people (3.6mln in 2021) on domestic routes in January-June of 2022. 
 
The country’s airports handled 8.9 million people, 10% more than last year’s figure (8.1mln in 2021) in a said period. 
 
Five Kazakhstani airlines run 687 domestic flights a week on 57 routes. 
 
The country operates international flights to 28 countries on 115 routes with a frequency of 518 flights a week.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

President Tokayev congratulates Bibisara Assaubayeva on her FIDE award

08.08.2022, 13:10 13841
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstani chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva on her Outstanding Chess Player of Asia 2021 award, Akorda press service informed via Telegram.
 
 "Bibisara Assaubayeva has achieved an outstanding success. The International Chess Federation recognized the young talented Kazakhstani as the Outstanding Chess Player in Asia. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who has always supported the chess players of Kazakhstan, congratulated Bibisara and wished her new sporting achievements," the press service says.
 
 Earlier, Kazinform reported that the FIDE had recognized Bibisara Assaubayeva the Outstanding Chess Player of Asia 2021.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read