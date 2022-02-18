Qazaqstan TV channel to air interview with President Tokayev

Images | ptrkkz
According to the Telegram channel, the interview with President Tokayev will be aired by the TV channel tomorrow at 20:30 pm Nur-Sultan time.
During the interview the Head of State will answers the questions regarding the causes and consequences of the tragic events in January, touch upon the upcoming political and social reforms, as well as Kazakhstan's relations with key foreign partners.
