Russian political scientist Ekaterina Schulmann invited to work at KAZGUU
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
Belgium’s leading university to welcome Kazakh farm experts
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
UNICEF and Dinara Saduakassova launch new charity campaign in Kazakhstan
UNICEF’s main priority in supporting this good cause is protecting the right of every child to grow up in a caring family environment. For over two decades, UNICEF in Kazakhstan has worked to develop alternative childcare for vulnerable children and address the various problems faced by children deprived of parental care. The goal is to find a family for every child. I sincerely hope that, with your financial support, every child in Kazakhstan can find a home," said Arthur van Diesen, UNICEF Representative in Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan resume direct flights
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Flights to 29 countries resumed and opened in Kazakhstan
In 2022, the number of passengers carried by Kazakh airlines rose by 17% than in 2021 in the civil aviation field. As of now, air passenger numbers have recovered and demonstrate a stable growth. International flights to 29 countries on 109 routes with a frequency of 479 flights per week have been resumed and opened. The flights are carried by three domestic and 27 foreign companies," said Almaz Indyryssov, vice minister of industry and infrastructure development of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstanis to enjoy visa-free travel to 76 countries in 2023
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Performing Hajj likely to be more affordable for Kazakhstanis
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan extends open skies regime
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
27.01.2023, 09:58Kazakh Government debates investment climate improvement package 27.01.2023, 10:236561Kazakhstan ready to boost agricultural trade with Iran 27.01.2023, 12:586316Kazakhstan’s tourism industry recovering from pandemic, Vice Minister 27.01.2023, 15:096196610,000 foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2022 27.01.2023, 21:396011Kazakh MFA condemns attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Iran 23.01.2023, 10:4556481Kazakhstan attends meeting of CA and EU envoys for Afghanistan 23.01.2023, 15:3956011Kazakh President receives Air Astana CEO 23.01.2023, 15:5555796Kazakh Deputy FM to meet PACE and Council of Europe officials 24.01.2023, 15:0539356Kazakh President receives Head of the Republic of Sakha 25.01.2023, 12:4529906Kazakh Central Election Commission registers newly elected Senate deputies 29.12.2022, 09:3883221Kazakh President congratulates Dinara Saduakasova on World Rapid Champs silver 31.12.2022, 12:0674486Kazakh Constitutional Court judges named 30.12.2022, 13:5673071New Year with animals 01.01.2023, 00:0073046Kazakh President congratulates Kazakhstanis on New Year 20.01.2023, 16:1070871OSCE ODIHR observers to be invited to monitor Majilis elections in Kazakhstan