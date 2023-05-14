This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Salamatty Kazakhstan medical train brigade already helped over 4,000 rural residents
Kazakh Composers’ Music to Be Performed in Poland
Speaking without false modesty, the organizers of the festival and its audience noted the high level of a cappella performance of music written by European composers. We performed rather complex works by Apostol Nikolaev-Strumski, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, and Sergei Rachmaninoff", - says Astana Opera’s principal choirmaster Yerzhan Dautov.
The festival has very serious traditions. Well-known collectives performed there, and iconic musicians and composers, such as the famous Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki, Igor Raevsky, Boris Tevlin, were represented on the jury," Yerzhan Dautov notes. "This year we are preparing a serious program for participation in the festival. The Astana Opera Choir will perform works by Modest Mussorgsky, Krzysztof Penderecki, Apostol Nikolaev-Strumski, and Anatoly Molodov. We plan to demonstrate not only the performance level, but also the command of a wide variety of styles, along with opera music. We want to show that our team is versatile and has no limits or restraints in our creative work. In addition, we will present our recital to European listeners, which will include the most beloved and recognizable Kazakh music works: Gaziza Zhubanova’s Zhalghyz Yemen, Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev’s Choral, Serikzhan Abdinurov’s Kui, Alibi Abdinurov’s Quyrmash, a medley of Kazakh songs and others."
When we first arrived at the festival, we held a small local concert, where we performed only a few works by Kazakh composers, which were received very warmly and with great interest by the Polish audience," the choirmaster says. "Therefore, we consider the upcoming concert of the Astana Opera Choir in Warsaw as a way to introduce Europeans to the Kazakh national musical culture, an opportunity to demonstrate the level of vocal mastery that our country has reached."
The safety and security of transported grain cargo is under special control
Astana Opera: Dancers take up swords
In my work, I have based my choreography on two slow movements from the two most famous piano concertos by Mozart. I have cut them away from the fast movements, leaving them as mutilated torsos, lying helplessly in front of the listener and beholder. They lie there, just like some ancient torso’s, without arms and legs, unable to walk or embrace," Jiri Kylian explained. "We live in a world in which nothing is sacred. Since the time in which Mozart’s music was created, and today, many wars were fought and much blood had to flow under the "Bridge of Time". And, it was mostly men swaying swords in show of their potency and power. And it is always a "Mort", which accompanies our lives, sometimes it is "Petite", sometimes it is "Grand", but it is the most faithful companion we have, from the dawn of our existence till the end".
Over 3,500 students participate in Worldskills regional championships
Storm alert in effect in 11 regions of Kazakhstan
Kazakh schoolchildren triumphed at 2023 FIRST Championship
The guys showed excellent results and decently represented our country. We are grateful to everyone engaged in the victory of our students! This is the beginning of a long and fruitful journey in the development of STEM in Kazakhstan," co-founder of USTEM Robotics Nurdaulet Dosmagambet says.
It was not an easy race among the participants from 110 countries. We are proud that our children have shown the highest professionalism and received their well-deserved awards. We believe that their vivid example will become a motivation for all schoolchildren in the country," said Aigul Karakulova, the Pedagogical Excellence Unit of the Daryn Republican Scientific and Practical Center.
Air China resumes flights to Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan celebrates Eid al-Fitr
