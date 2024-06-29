28.06.2024, 18:49 2461
Silk Way TV channel to air teleconference bwt Astana and Beijing
Images
A teleconference with the participation of Kazakhstani and Chinese experts is set to be aired on Silk Way and CGTN ahead of the SCO Summit in Astana. Issues of security and stability in the region, joint countering of the ‘three forces of evil', expansion of trade and economic cooperation between the SCO member countries are expected to be discussed, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Among the topics of discussion will be the promotion of professional partnership between Silk Way and CGTN TV channels. In particular, the film Symphony of the Silk Road: the First Decade and the studio talk show Shanghai Spirit are to be aired on Silk Way.
The teleconference between Astana and Beijing is to be broadcast live on Silk Way TV channel at 7:00 pm Astana time on June 28 for the Kazakhstani audience and at 1:00am Astana time on June 29 for the foreign audience.
Silk Way is the first international satellite TV broadcaster, offering content in six languages, including Kazakh, Russia, English, Uzbek, Kyrgyz and Turkish in more than 118 countries.
СGTN is a global Chinese TV network, broadcasting in over 160 countries and regions of the world.
28.06.2024, 19:41 2616
First flight from Almaty arrives in Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul Airport
Images
The first flight on Almaty-Issyk-Kul-Almaty route has landed at the Issyk-Kul International Airport today, KABAR reported.
The flight time from Almaty to Issyk-Kul is 35 minutes, while the return flight takes one hour.
The customer of the flight is the Compass tour operator. The flights will be operated twice a week - on Mondays and Fridays - by Qazaq Air's Bombardier Q400 NextGen aircraft.
Compass has been annually operating flights in the Almaty-Issyk-Kul-Almaty direction for more than 10 years.
18.06.2024, 14:45 13476
Ex-judge Aigul Sailybayeva from Kazakhstan found murdered in Germany
The body of former judge Aigul Sailybayeva, showing signs of violent death was found in Germany, as reported by the Kazinform News Agency correspondent, citing BILD Telegram channel.
Previously, 40-year-old Aigul Sailybayeva worked as a judge in the Saryarka district of Astana, and recently she had been living in Bensheim, a town in western Germany, with her husband, daughter, and mother-in-law. On the morning of June 4, Sailybayeva took her daughter to kindergarten. Since then, she had not been seen. On Sunday, her body was found at the Erlache quarry on the outskirts of the town.
According to BILD, the body was in a plastic bag and the woman had been subjected to violence before her death. Currently, 35 investigators are working on solving the murder. Searches have been conducted at the woman's home, the police report states.
Along with Sailybayeva, her 49-year-old mother-in-law, Natalya Dontsova, also went missing. It is known that on June 4, she picked up her granddaughter from kindergarten and brought her home. Since then, the grandmother has not been seen. BILD reports that the child is safe and has been placed in the care of relatives. The search for Dontsova continues, and connections between the two disappearances are being established.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan also confirmed the death of former judge Aigul Sailaubayeva in Germany. The press service of the ministry reported that "according to preliminary verbal information from the police, the body has been identified by external characteristics as belonging to the citizen of Kazakhstan, Aigul Sailaubayeva. German law enforcement authorities are conducting the necessary investigative measures. Other information about this case is not disclosed in the interests of the investigation."
The mother and brother of Sailybayeva have arrived in Germany from Kazakhstan. Currently, they are receiving all necessary consular and legal assistance, the ministry concluded.
Earlier, the disappearance of the former judge was reported by her brother, Kanat Sailybayev. He mentioned that his sister had complained of domestic violence.
10.06.2024, 16:26 32346
Roland Petit’s Ballets to Adorn the Operaliya 2024 Festival
Images
Two masterpieces of world ballet classics await the viewers as part of the Operaliya International Music Festival, held at Astana Opera with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan. Thus, Léo Delibes’ Coppélia will be held on June 12, and Notre Dame de Paris to Maurice Jarre’s music will be presented on June 21 and 22. It should be noted that the ballet performances will be dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the outstanding choreographer Roland Petit, Astana Opera press office reports.
The artistic director of the Astana Opera Ballet, People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova, like a skilled jeweler, has collected a treasure trove of the best and rarest ballet works in the repertoire of Astana Opera. Her ability to select and bring to the stage the most exclusive ballets, which only select ballet companies in the world can handle, made the opera house truly unique. Thanks to her incomparable talent and extensive creative connections, Ms. Asylmuratova gives the viewers true masterpieces of ballet art. Longstanding collaboration with the great choreographer Roland Petit holds a special place in her career. Over five years of working closely with him, she was able to adopt and absorb his style. The Kazakh audience now has a unique opportunity to touch the master’s great creations, due to these two ballets being staged thanks to the Roland Petit Foundation.
Thus, on June 12, Astana Opera’s talented ballet soloists and principal dancers will present the heroes of Léo Delibes’ ballet Coppélia in Roland Petit’s choreography: Shugyla Adepkhan (Swanilda), and Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Yerkin Rakhmatullayev (Franz), Rustem Seitbekov (Coppélius).
The Astana Opera Ballet soloist Shugyla Adepkhan noted that it is a great joy for her to show her art at such a large-scale event as Operaliya.
In my opinion, Operaliya is a very important event, because many artists from different countries take part in it. It gives each of us the opportunity for spiritual enrichment, motivation and exchange of experience," Shugyla shared. "I will not be mistaken if I say that Roland Petit’s ballets Coppélia and Notre Dame de Parisin our repertoire are a great wealth of our opera house. The Astana Opera Ballet dancers perform them with great enthusiasm. Another reason our viewers love the ballet Coppélia is that it is easy to understand and relate to. This ballet has both funny scenes and dramatic ones. Coppélia has a special place in my heart because I discovered a new side of myself in this performance," the ballerina concluded.
As a reminder, the ballet company dancers will perform the ballet Notre Dame de Paris to the music by Maurice Jarre as part of the festival on June 21 and 22. Thus, Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Aigerim Beketayeva and Madina Unerbayeva will perform the tender Esmeralda. Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Bakhtiyar Adamzhan and Serik Nakyspekov will take the stage as Quasimodo, Frollo - Arman Urazov, Aibar Toktar, Phoebus - Dias Kurmangazy, Yerkin Rakhmatullayev.
In his interview, the ballet company soloist Serik Nakyspekov expressed the hope that the festival participants will delight the viewers with their art and skill.
I hope that the audience will appreciate the talent of all participants. The world of ballet is very interesting, we all quickly find a common language, and last year I made new friends at the Operaliya festival," Serik Nakyspekov said. "Speaking of Notre Dame de Paris, which I will be performing, I would say that this is a ballet that gives a lot of emotions not only to the viewers, but also to the dancers. Roland Petit revealed all characters in their own unique ways. Many performers around the world dream of dancing Roland Petit’s ballets at least once in their careers, but not everyone has such an opportunity. In this regard, I think that the soloists of our ballet company are very happy, because we touch the world’s best classical works and show the audience our art," Serik emphasized.
On the days the ballets will be held, the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra will perform under the baton of the opera house’s conductor, holder of the Order of Qurmet Ruslan Baimurzin. The capital’s audience has a wonderful opportunity to spend summer evenings with Astana Opera and become part of the Operaliya festival.
10.06.2024, 13:52 32076
Around 100 houses to be built in W Kazakhstan by end of August
Images
A construction of 90 houses are scheduled in the Karatobe district by the end of August 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan.
The ministry indicated that it is taking active measures to accelerate the work with a view to eliminating the flood consequences.
It also noted that 90 houses are under construction for flood-affected citizens in the Korzhyn village of Karatobe district. The rehabilitation process can be monitored online via the gov.kz portal. Completion of construction activities is scheduled for August. Additionally, repairs have already been completed in 13 houses.
The Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan reports that 3,332 houses were technically surveyed in the West Kazakhstan region. Based on the results of the surveys, 401 houses are to be constructed, 1,497 houses to be purchased and 1,434 houses are to be repaired.
As previously reported, 16 video surveillance cameras have been installed in 8 settlements of the region to monitor the construction of new residential houses. In addition, flood victims have already started receiving keys to new houses in the West Kazakhstan region.
07.06.2024, 15:30 41311
14 Kazakhstani universities ranked in QS World University Rankings 2025
Images
Fourteen Kazakhstan-based universities have been featured into the prestigious global university rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) for the year 2025, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Al-Farabi Kazakh National University cemented its titled as the highest-ranked Kazakhstani institution in the rankings and the only Kazakhstani institution making it to the Top 200. It is ranked 163rd.
The second-highest Kazakhstani institution on the list, Eurasian National University named after L.N. Gumilyov, placed 321st.
Satbayev Kazakh National Research Technical University jumped from last year’s placement of 481st to land the 405th line this year.
Auezov South Kazakhstan State University and Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University made it into the Top 700 of the rankings. The institutions improved their standings by 10 points compared to the previous year’s result.
S. Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical Research University, H.A. Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University, Karaganda State Technical University, E.A. Buketov Karaganda State University, Almaty Technological University, D. Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University, S.D. Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University, Kazakh-British Technical University (KBTU) and Kazakhstan Institute of Management, Economics, and Strategic Research (KIMEP) also secured their spots in the QS rankings.
It's worth noting that this ranking is one of the most authoritative in the field of higher education, evaluating universities based on several key indicators including academic reputation, citation of scientific publications, and faculty-student ratio.
This year's ranking includes a record number of universities - over 1,503 institutions. The United States has the highest representation with 197 universities, followed by the United Kingdom with 90, and mainland China with 71.
05.06.2024, 15:17 46316
N Kazakhstan confirms measles outbreak
A measles outbreak was recorded in May in North Kazakhstan. Measles cases doubled since 19 measles cases were detected in two families, Kazinform News Agency reports.
49 measles cases were detected in May against 33 reported in April, the press service of the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports. 19 cases were detected in two families that refused measles vaccination.
Measles cases have been recorded in the region since last March with 554 cases laboratory-confirmed. The highest number of measles cases was detected in the city of Petropavlovsk with 192.
165 cases or 53% were detected in children aged under 14 years old. 88% of those infected have never received measles vaccines.
03.06.2024, 14:46 60176
Scorching heat to grip south and west of Kazakhstan
Images
Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan on June 4-6, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Unsteady weather will set the tone throughout Kazakhstan causing rains and thunderstorms, hail and high wind to the country’s north and northwest.
Air temperature will rise gradually in most of Kazakhstan. Mercury will reach as high as 30-39 degrees Celsius in the west, 25-25 degrees in the northwest, 23-20 degrees in the north, and 25-33 degrees in the central part and east of Kazakhstan. Heat indexes will soar to 35-40 degrees in the south, 28-35 degrees in the southeast, it said in a statement.
03.06.2024, 12:44 60266
Kazakh young mathematicians sweep 4 medals at int’l Olympiad in Tashkent
The Muhammad Al-Khwarizmi International Mathematics Olympiad took place in Tashkent bringing together 135 schoolchildren from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, Kazinform News Agency learnt form the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry.
The Kazakh team won two gold, one silver and one bronze medals. The team is headed by the winner in the Best Teacher nomination, winner of international and republican Olympiads, Ibragim Ibatulin.
The 1st Olympiad took place in 2023 with 72 pupils from 5 countries vying for top honors. Kazakhstan took two gold and two silver in 2023.
