18.08.2023
Special commission to conduct full investigation of accident causes at Kazakhstan mine in Karaganda region
primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting on the situation at the Kazakhstan mine JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau in Karaganda region, primeminister.kz reports.
First of all, the Head of Government expressed condolences to relatives and friends of the miners killed in the accident.
Akim of Karaganda region Yermaganbet Bulekpayev reported that at 10:05 a.m. on August 17 at the mine there was an ignition of conveyor belt. As part of the response was immediately introduced a plan to eliminate the accident and organized the withdrawal of workers to the surface. At the time of the incident, 227 people were in the mine. As of 13:50 hours, 222 miners had already been brought to the surface. Due to the heavy smoke in the mine, five more miners could not get out.
During the rescue work at 17:20 hours the body of one miner was found. On August 18 at 08:10 hours the body of the second missing miner was found. Currently, the search for three more miners continues.
Due to the high temperature, continuous smoke and, accordingly, inaccessibility of the mine site, the fire has not been localized so far. At the moment, measures are being taken to extinguish the fire from the back side of the mine.
According to the First Deputy Minister of Healthcare Timur Sultangaziyev, 13 people were injured as a result of the incident. 9 of them were taken to the Multidisciplinary Hospital named after Makazhanov with toxic gas poisoning, including carbon monoxide of severe degree. As of today, two have been transferred from the intensive care unit. The condition of the patients is of average severity, stable. They are conscious. The severity is due to acute intoxication syndrome and encephalopathy. Hemodynamic parameters are stable.
Four more victims were taken to the Central Hospital of Shakhtinsk. Two were released for outpatient treatment, two more people remain on inpatient treatment, their condition is of average severity.
Following the results of the meeting, Prime Minister instructed to ensure quality work of the commission to conduct a comprehensive investigation of the causes of the accident at the Kazakhstan mine and to provide all necessary assistance to the affected families.
Alikhan Smailov demanded from the Ministry for Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Ecology to promptly complete industrial and environmental audits conducted in ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC to make an appropriate decision.
18.08.2023
Kazakhstan Labour Confederation calls to revise contract between Government and ArcelorMittal
Secretary General of the Kazakhstan Labour Confederation Murat Mashkenov calls to fully revise the contract between the Kazakh Government and ArcelorMittal, up to cutting ties with the steel giant, Kazinform correspondent.
On behalf of the Confederation, he expressed his condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and those injured as a result of the August 17 fire in Kazakhstanskaya coal mine.
«The Labour Confederation of Kazakhstan believes that after the investigation into the coal mine fire competes, the Kazakh side shall fully revise the contract between the Kazakhstan Government and ArcelorMittal, up to cutting the ties. More than 20 accidents occurred at Arcelor Mittal enterprises since 2006, which led to death of over 100 people, which proves that the company does not ensure proper safety conditions,» he said in an interview with Kazinform.
The Confederation will keep pushing for measures to strengthen trade unions’ movement in Kazakhstan and their involvement in improving labour conditions by developing social partnership across the country, he concluded.
As reported, 227 miners were underground when a fire occurred on a conveyer band of Kazakhstanskaya coal mine at a depth of 170 meters at 10:05 am. 222 people were evacuated promptly through a boundary shaft.
Bodies of three dead workers were found. Search for other missing workers is ongoing.
18.08.2023
President Tokayev in Almaty for working trip
Depositphotos
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Almaty for a working trip. He is expected to hold a meeting on the city’s socio-economic development, Kazinform reports via Akorda.
The President will survey the city’s hydrotechnical infrastructure and will visit a number of social facilities.
Besides, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold a meeting with the Cabinet members for discussing the problems of the city’s socio-economic development.
17.08.2023
Senator Alibek Nautiev met with villagers of Kurmangazy district
Deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Nautiev visited the Kurmangazy district of the Atyrau region, where he discussed the problems of the Salts, press service of the Senate reports.
The senator met with the akim of the Atyrau region, deputies of the maslikhat, members of the public council and veterans. The meeting participants discussed topical issues of roads, processing of agricultural products, drinking water, electricity, fuel prices, medical and social security.
In addition, the parliamentarian spoke about the legislative activities of the Senate and focused on certain norms of laws.
Today, there are 17 laws relating to the social security of the population. All legal norms are united and included in the Social Code. The Code covers the entire human life cycle. This document regulates social support from birth to adulthood, employment, labor protection, social insurance measures, social assistance in difficult life situations, as well as support in old age," Alibek Nautiev said.
17.08.2023
Senator Suindik Aldashev met with residents of the Mangistau region
Deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Suindik Aldashev visited a number of facilities in the Mangistau region and discussed topical issues at a meeting with residents of the region, press service of the Senate reports.
The senator got acquainted with the activities of Moonai Field Service LLP, a sports complex and a hostel. The parliamentarian also got acquainted with the working conditions of employees, the performance of production tasks and future plans.
The trajectory of the development of the business sector in the oil region, the modernization of infrastructure and investment instruments were discussed by the deputies with representatives of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Mangystau region.
In addition, Suindik Aldashev, together with the deputies of maslikhats, met with the labor collectives of the Kazakh Gas Processing Plant. On the agenda, questions were raised regarding the establishment of gas prices within the framework of the marginal wholesale cost and the activities of Mangistau Nuclear Power Plant LLP.
It should be noted that earlier Suindik Aldashev visited Mangistau Nuclear Power Plant LLP, met with the head Zhanbyrbay Mataev and got acquainted with the specifics and repair work of the plant's equipment.
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a specific instruction to resolve the issue of providing the population with drinking water. We believe that thanks to the transfer of MAEC to communal ownership, as well as the allocated funding, the water shortage in the regional center will be gradually resolved," the senator noted.
Following the visit to Caspian Desalination Plant LLP, the parties noted the importance of a balanced approach and exchanged views on a number of areas for joint work. It is expected that the plant will desalinate 40,000 cubic meters of sea water per day.
During the visit to the region, the senator also got acquainted with the progress of construction, repair work of social facilities: the expansion of a secondary school, infrastructure in the village of Shetpe, regional hospitals and others. Suindik Aldashev paid special attention to the quality and timely delivery of objects in accordance with the established deadlines.
17.08.2023
Alikhan Smailov demands acceleration of launching important energy projects in Mangystau region
primeminister.kz
Issues of improving the stability of electricity supply in the Western region, in particular, Mangystau region, were considered at the meeting in the Government under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
The participants were presented a report on the progress of repair work at the Mangystau Atomic Energy Combine (MAEC) and measures taken to stabilize the power supply of Mangystau region as a whole.
Thus, as part of the implementation of operational measures, it is planned to complete a project to strengthen the Western power zone by constructing new power grid facilities. This will minimize the cases of consumer restrictions, as even in case of shutdown of MAEC power units the shortage of electricity will be covered by the transit "Uralsk-Atyrau-Mangystau".
At the same time, taking into account the projected growth of electricity consumption in the Mangystau region, a number of long-term measures have been developed. Among them is the unification of the Western energy system with the Unified Energy System of Kazakhstan through the construction of a 500kV transmission line, as well as the launch of new generation projects in the Western zone. We are talking about both gas-fired plants of basic and maneuverable generation, and the construction of hybrid plants based on renewable energy sources. In parallel, the existing plants in the region will be modernized.
The Prime Minister demanded to accelerate the implementation of necessary projects in the energy sector for Mangystau region and target the next 2024-2026 as a target date, not 2027-2028, as previously planned.
Alikhan Smailov also stressed the need to complete the work on stabilization of electricity supply in the region by the end of the year to prevent fanning of consumers.
17.08.2023
Kazakh Ballerina Presented a New Dance in Indonesia
The Astana Opera’s soloist Shugyla Adepkhan caused a sensation, cutting a brilliant figure at the Indonesian Ballet Gala at the JIExpo theatre in Jakarta. In addition to the pas de deux from Minkus’ Don Quixote, the Kazakh dancer performed a modern number Monologue, Astana Opera press office reports.
The gala ballet took place on August 13 with the support of the Italian Cultural Institute, Institut Français Indonesia and Australian Embassy Jakarta. At the concert, which is being held for the third year, ballet stars from Germany, France, Italy, Great Britain, Australia, the Philippines, Indonesia and other countries demonstrated their skills together with our compatriot.
“Certainly, there is always a feeling of excitement before touring abroad. Since this is my first performance in this country, my main goal was to present the art of Kazakh ballet to the audience, unfamiliar with my work. Such trips help the ballet dancers grow, broaden their horizons, gain experience, and most importantly, get inspiration from performing at a new stage venue. As for me, I always return from a tour full of energy, because I get acquainted with the work of world ballet stars, their skill level, get motivated and begin to set new goals for myself,” Shugyla Adepkhan said. “I was invited to Indonesia by the organizers of the Indonesian Ballet Gala project. In addition to ballet numbers from the world repertoire, the program of the third Indonesian Ballet Festival specially included rare neoclassical and modern ballet works. Therefore, in addition to the pas de deux from Minkus’ ballet Don Quixote, I suggested a modern number.
As a reminder, Shugyla Adepkhan graduated from the Seleznev Almaty Choreographic School and the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography in the capital. Since 2017, she has been working as a ballet soloist at the Astana Opera. The dancer’s accomplishment record includes prizes at the Orleu Competition in Almaty and the Tanzolymp International Dance Festival in Berlin. She took part in the Rudolf Nureyev Ballet Festival in Ufa, the Beijing Dance Festival and others.
The soloist also noted that the Astana Opera’s tenth anniversary season was very productive for her. Thus, in the fall, at the beginning of the theatrical season, together with her colleague, principal dancer Yerkin Rakhmatullayev, she performed at the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus at a gala concert dedicated to the anniversary of the outstanding ballet master Valentin Elizariev. The Kazakh ballet pair presented to the residents of Minsk the pas de deux from Riccardo Drigo’s ballet Le Talisman and an excerpt from the national ballet The Call of the Steppe choreographed by Patrick de Bana. In December, Shugyla portrayed Marie, the main character in Tchaikovsky’s famous ballet The Nutcracker in Melbourne, and a month later she returned to Australia again. This time, together with the Astana Opera’s principal dancer, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, she took part in four gala concerts in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. This year, at the invitation of the Zacharia Paliashvili Tbilisi Opera and Ballet Theatre, together with principal dancer Arman Urazov, she presented the Kazakh ballet art to the Georgian viewers. And just recently, on July 25 and 26, together with her native ballet company, the talented ballerina performed on tour at the 71st summer Ljubljana Festival in Slovenia.
“My tour list includes Belarus, Russia, Georgia, Australia, Slovenia, where I performed as part of the Astana Opera Ballet Company and on my own, and now Indonesia has been added to this list. I believe that in the future the geography of my touring will only expand, as our opera house always supports artists representing Kazakh classical art abroad. The Astana Opera’s general management and the artistic director of the ballet company Altynai Asylmuratova always support us, for which I am sincerely grateful,” Shugyla Adepkhan concluded.
16.08.2023
Ecology Ministry comments on Kyrgyzstan's statement on water shortage
Tell a friend
The Ministry took a decision to keep the volume of water discharged from the Kirov reservoir to Kazakhstan at 45 m3 per second until August 1, while the volume of water supplied to Talas dam was 30 m3 per second only, Kazinform reports.
These measures enabled to save the harvest in Baizak, Zhambyl and Talas districts on the area of about 26,000 hectares.
Crops are watered mainly by cleaning the drainage systems, which is carried out by Kazvodhoz in the territory of Kyrgyz Republic along the state border. These measures allowed to minimize the harvest loss and supply water to the mentioned districts," a statement from the Ministry reads.
The Ministry notes that approximately 560 hectares of croplands along the Talas river suffered from water shortage in whole (the agreements cover about 26,000 hectares, and this allowed to save up to 99% of harvest).
Similar measures were launched in 2021, when Kyrgyz side fulfilled its water supply obligations from the run-off and Kazakhstan managed to keep its harvest without significant losses. This year, the sides agreed on increasing water inflow to the reservoir and the volumes of water supply will be increased, or Kazakhstan will take water from runoffs," the Ministry says and adds that it was a least-evil solution. As practice showed, the measures were justified.
Earlier it was reported that Kyrgyzstan reduced supply of irrigation water to Kazakhstan.
Water shortage in Central Asia has been an acute problem in the past several years, which hugely impacts water distribution among the countries of the region. In July, crops in Zhambyl region which borders Kyrgyzstan faced a threat of drought, when farmers raised an alarm and blamed the neighbor country in construction of reservoirs along the trans-border rivers. Later, Bishkek hosted a bilateral meeting to negotiate water apportioning problem on Chu and Talas rivers. However, the problem of water deficit remained unsolved in August.
The Kyrgyz side says the country faces the same situation because of low level of water in the rivers. By supplying water to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz authorities had to reduce it for own agricultural needs. The sides are looking for the most suitable solution now.
16.08.2023
Each international tourist brings USD 1,500 on average to Kazakhstan
Depositphotos
Last year tourism brought a record 389 billion tenge in taxes, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry’s press service.
According to the National Bank, each international tourist brings on average 1,500 US dollars in returns to Kazakhstan. Each international tourist creates two workplaces.
Last year Kazakhstan welcomed some 1,000,000 international tourists letting the places of accommodation earn 183 billion tenge.
Over the past two years the number of people employed in the country’s tourism industry grew significantly up to 500,000. The ministry plans to generate 800,000 jobs by 2029.
