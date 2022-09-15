Система Orphus

Teaser for Dimash Kudaibergen's new music video released

12.09.2022, 12:09 6651
The Story of One Sky is the title of Dimash Kudaibergen's new music video to be premiered at his fan meeting in Almaty on September 24, Kazinform reports.
 

Dimash Qudaibergen's 12-minute work is dedicated to the unity of people on our planet. We are all divided into races, nations and religions, but we are all children of one planet and live under one sky. Life is of the highest value. No sacred book calls for killing people. We must learn to be friends, to prevent the suffering of millions of children. The future of our planet and the future of people is in our hands, let there be peace in the world. We are children of one Home, one Earth, and one Heaven," a post on the singer’s Instagram account reads. 

 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Up to 7 thou people attend Pope Francis’ Holy Mass in Kazakh capital

14.09.2022, 17:19 406
Over 7 thousand people are attending Pope Francis’ Holy Mass held within the EXPO in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Pilgrims from the country's north, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Germany, and Austria came to attend the Holy Mass.
 
Earlier it was reported that Pope Francis would hold the Holy Mass within the territory of EXPO at 4:45 am in Nur-Sultan.
 
Pope Francis paid his first visit to Kazakhstan as part of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.
 
On day one of his visit, Pope Francis and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with representatives of the civil society and diplomatic corps. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Two Kazakh films win awards at Kazan Intl Muslim Film Festival

12.09.2022, 14:14 6571
Two Kazakh films win awards at Kazan Intl Muslim Film Festival
Images | kazakhfilmstudios.kz
From September 7 to 14, the capital of Tatarstan hosted the International Muslim Film Festival held with the support of President of the country Rustam Minnikhanov, the Russian Ministry of Culture, and in partnership with the Russia-Islamic World strategic vision group, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Kazakhfilm.
 
The film Tarlan shot jointly by Tatartstan and Kazakhstan won the Festival’s Audience Choice Award. Director of the film Julia Zakharova, General Producer from Kazakhstan Almagul Tleukhanova, and leading actor Bekezhan Mayassarov were invited to the awards ceremony.
 
The Jury's Special Prize was awarded to Kazakhstan for the film Mukagali featuring the life of Kazakh poet and writer Mukagali Makatayev. The prize was handed over to leading actor Aslanbek Zhanbalayev.
 
Over 120 films were presented at the XVIII Kazan International Festival of Muslim Films. More than 10,000 viewers attended the screenings. 165 representatives of Russian, CIS, and non-CIS countries’ film industries participated in the festival. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

59 new Kazakh students going to study in Europe on the EU scholarships

09.09.2022, 11:14 17171
The European Union Delegation organized pre-departure orientation session for 59 Kazakh winners of the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s Degree (EMJMD) scholarships this year.
 
They will study variety of topics and innovative cross-disciplinary subjects at the best universities in 13 different European countries. With this group of 59 students the number of EMJMD students from Kazakhstan will get to 335, the Press and information team of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan reports.
 
On 2 September 2022 the European Union Delegation organized pre-departure orientation session for 59 Kazakh winners of the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s Degree (EMJMD) scholarships this year. They will study variety of topics and innovative cross-disciplinary subjects at the best universities in 13 different European countries. With this group of 59 students the number of EMJMD students from Kazakhstan will get to 335.
 

The European Union pays significant attention to the development of the human capital, including education and health, and the youth, which is firmly enshrined in the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the EU and Kazakhstan. Erasmus+ program is one of the biggest and very appreciated achievement in Europe, and I’m glad that our partner country Kazakhstan can also benefit of it. EU has recently launched regional DARYA (Dialogue and Actions for Resourceful Youth in Central Asia) program to support youth development. Exchanges of students strengthens people-to-people contacts and connectivity between EU and Kazakhstan", – said Kestutis Jankauskas, EU Ambassador in Kazakhstan while welcoming and congratulating the winners.

 
The representatives of Directorate General for Education and Culture in Brussels, a number of EU member state embassies in Kazakhstan as well as several Erasmus+ alumni students spoke about the program and provided the students with practical advice for their stay and studies in the EU.
 
Background information
 
Erasmus is the EU's flagship education and training programme. Started in 1987 it has enabled thousands of students to study and work abroad as well as supported co-operation between higher education institutions across Europe.
 
Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degrees (EMJMD) form part of Erasmus+, the European Union’s programme to support education, training, youth and sport, running from 2021-2027. EMJMD is a high-quality, integrated programme of study at master level, offered by a consortium of higher education institutions from at least three different countries.
 
This year’s winners were selected out from 15,000 applicants. They will study mathematics, logistics, electronics, physics, lexicography, tourism development and culture, circular economy, nuclear physics, digital communications, engineering, translation and interpreting, medicine, European studies, politics and international affairs, biological and chemical engineering, agriculture, computer science, IT security, pharmaceuticals, climate and sustainability, linguistics, literature, neuroscience, eco-hydrology, and international law.
 
For more information, contact: Aidana Sariyeva, Press and Information Officer, Political, Press and Information Section, EU Delegation to Kazakhstan, e-mail: [email protected]

Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstani native to travel to space after 10 years of training

08.09.2022, 15:45 23546
Kazakhstani native to travel to space after 10 years of training
Images | open sources
Preparations are underway for the launch of the Soyuz MS-22 manned spacecraft carrying the 68th long expedition crew to the International Space Station, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
On day 2 of the crew’s arrival at Baikonur Cosmodrome, a flag raising ceremony was held with the participation of prime and backup crew members before the lift-off.
 
Russian Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio are in the prime crew of the 68th expedition. Roscosmos astronauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub, and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara make up the backup crew.
 
Flight engineer No.1 Dmitry Petelin is a native of Kostanay city, Kazakhstan.
 
The Soyuz MS-22 manned spacecraft is to take off on September 21, 2022 from the 31st launchpad at Baikonur Cosmodrome.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Conference on the occasion of Baitursynov’s 150th anniversary held in London

08.09.2022, 11:25 23561
Images | gov.kz
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK, with the support of the Eurasian Creative Guild (London), organized a conference on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the statesman, scientist, educator, poet, publicist, reformer of national writing, founder of Kazakh linguistics and literary criticism, one of the leaders of the national liberation movement "Alash" - Akhmet Baitursynov.
 
John Farndon, English writer, poet and translator, Arch Tait, well-known translator, Marat Akhmedzhanov, Director of the Hertfordshire Press, organizer of the Open Central Asia Book Forum & Literature Festival and vice-chairman of the Eurasian Creative Guild (London), as well as other members of the guild and Kazakhstani students studying in London participated in the event, the official website of the Kazakh Embassy in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland reads.
 
During the conference, a presentation on the topic "Life and work of Akhmet Baitursynov" was delivered by a Kazakh student Arailym Shatyrbayeva.
 
The event also included the presentation of the book "Akhmet Baitursynov and Alash", translated into English for the first time. The book includes the works of prominent figures of Kazakh culture and modern "Alash" scientists. The book was published by the National Translation Bureau of the Republic of Kazakhstan, while the main part of the book was translated into English by Arch Tait, a well-known specialist in the field of literary translations.
 
In his speech, A. Tait told the participants what prompted him to undertake such work, what decisions he made in the process of translation and how his translation clarifies and conveys the meaning of Baitursynov's works.
 
During his speech, the translator noted that the whole life of the Kazakh prominent figure was permeated with fiery concern for the self-determination of the Kazakh people, the development of culture, and noted that his works undoubtedly require more detailed translation in the future.
 
John Farndon not only shared his first impressions of his acquaintance with Baitursynov's works, but also about his thoughts that arose during further acquaintance with his work. According to him, in the work of the Kazakh public figure, the central place is occupied by the upbringing of the spirit of freedom and craving for knowledge among the youth of those years.
 
At the end of the event, there was also an exchange of views between all participants of the evening on the achievements and role of A. Baitursynov in the development of Kazakh literature, educational activities and culture.
 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Astana Opera’s artists applauded in Europe and Asia

07.09.2022, 14:11 27581
Images | astanaopera.kz
For Astana Opera’s soloists, along with performances at the opera house, touring is an important part of their creative work. A warm welcome and unceasing applause from fans accompany them in different parts of the world. Most recently, the Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Medet Chotabayev, Saltanat Akhmetova toured the Abai and East Kazakhstan regions with concerts, Tatyana Vitsinskaya won over the audience of the Republic of Korea, and the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Talgat Mussabayev toured the cities of Italy, the press service of Astana Opera informs.
 
At the end of August, Astana Opera’s principal soloist Tatyana Vitsinskaya portrayed the passionate gypsy Carmen in a production of Georges Bizet’s eponymous opera at two large-scale venues in the Republic of Korea. The first performance took place with great success in the concert hall of the famous Jeju Island, the second – in the Sohyang Theatre in Busan, the second largest city after Seoul. Both performances were organized in support of the bid for hosting the World Expo 2030.
 

Bizet’s opera Carmen is of particular importance for the Korean audience. As for me, this part is one of the most important and beloved parts in my repertoire", Tatyana Vitsinskaya notes. 

 

It was a great honour for me to represent Kazakhstan abroad. After the performances, a meeting and a photoset with the audience were organized, where it became clear that they highly appreciated my performance and professionalism. We have already outlined other projects for the future, which will remain a secret for now".

 
In another part of the world, Astana Opera’s principal soloist Talgat Mussabayev toured the south of Italy this summer.
 

Together with the Academy of Soloists State Chamber Orchestra, I took part in concerts where classical music by European composers was performed. I performed opera arias by Verdi, Donizetti, Bizet", the opera singer said. "As our performances were held in the southern cities of Italy: Sorrento, Salerno, Matera and others, it was impossible to do without Italian songs performed in the Neapolitan dialect. They were received by the audience with great enthusiasm. Concerts are held in open air in Italy in the summer, which creates a special aura and zest. Our artists performed brilliantly and were highly praised by the Italian audience".

 
No less warm meetings with the audience took place at home in Kazakhstan. In mid-August, three of Astana Opera’s principal soloists – Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Medet Chotabayev, Saltanat Akhmetova – performed on tour in single-industry towns and district centers of the Abai and East Kazakhstan regions.
 

We went to such cities as Kurchatov, Ridder, Serebryansk, Altai, where we performed classical works, popular Neapolitan songs and songs by Kazakh authors. On August 10, the birthday of the great Abai, we performed in Semei with the Symphony Orchestra of the Akim of the East Kazakhstan Region. Artists of other musical genres took part in concerts with us: Roza Rymbayeva, Aizhan Nurmagambetova, Zhanna Orynbassarova and many others", Astana Opera’s opera company director Azamat Zheltyrguzov shared. 

 

We received tremendous impressions, because it is not often that we get to travel to remote areas of Kazakhstan, but this helps us to get to know our country better. We were lucky enough to visit the native places of Abai: the village of Karaaul and the tract of Zhedibai, the museum of Mukhtar Auezov. We participated in a round table with writers in the Central Museum of Semei. We were entranced by the beauty of these places, captivated by the warm welcome. We received a very important energy supply, which gives us strength in the new theatrical season".

 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstani film selected to compete at Venice Film Festival

06.09.2022, 15:30 32566

Goliath" by Kazakhstani Adilkhan Yerzhanov is selected to compete in the Orizzonti Extra section of the 79th edition of the Venice International Film Festival slated for August 31-September 10 in Lido, KazakhFilm press service reports.

 
Orizzonti Extra features the key trends in the world's cinematography and reveals new names from around the world. This year the section screens 7 films.
 

Goliath" made by Kazakhstan-based Short Brothers and Changepoint companies with participation of KazakhFilm and Cinerental and Russia’s All Media (a START Company) and Forest Film. 

 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan's Music of the World project may enter Guinness Book

06.09.2022, 13:32 32526
Several special events will be organized as part of the upcoming VII Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, scheduled to take place in the capital of Kazakhstan on September 14-15, 2022. One of them is the Music of the World music project intended to create a multi-ethnic orchestra.
 
Music of the World is a project that blurs the borders, unites peoples and proclaims goodness. Its mission is to demonstrate once again the value of the diversity of the people of our country, where more than 130 different ethnicities live in unity and accord. This initiative will also attempt to set a world record to gain an entry into the Guinness World Records, the Press Office of the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions informs.
 

We plan to gather the largest number of different ethnicities in one music group. Everyone can take part, regardless of nationality, country of residence or ability to play a musical instrument – only sense of pitch and ethnicity matter", stated Nazym Zhangazinova, the official representative of the Congress.

 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read