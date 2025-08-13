The Digital Transformation Group has been established in Kazakhstan

Images | Deposiphotos

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting on the implementation of the Head of State’s instructions regarding the development of artificial intelligence, primeminister.kz reports.





Nine key areas outlined by the President were reviewed, including the introduction of AI into real sector industries, public administration, and healthcare; the development of an AI and digital transformation strategy; enhancement of public services and complaint-handling processes; modernization of IT architecture and the QazTech national platform; ensuring cybersecurity; supporting domestic IT start-ups; and developing Smart City initiatives.





Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiev presented approaches to ensuring the implementation of the President’s instructions.





A priority task is the integration of AI into the economy. In this regard, the Government, together with the Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, has begun developing a roadmap for incorporating AI into production processes to increase labor productivity.





In healthcare, new technologies will enable more accurate diagnostics, personalized treatment selection, continuous patient monitoring, and the release of doctors from routine tasks - improving the quality, transparency, and efficiency of healthcare services. Important measures include granting domestic start-ups access to the Ministry of Health’s infrastructure and transitioning to a Unified Medical Data Base.





In public services, work is underway to designate Aitu as the national messenger. Government agencies will be migrated to Aitu, integrating key ecosystem participants into a unified digital environment. This approach will create a modern, secure, and user-friendly digital space where public services are accessible to every citizen in one click. Systematic efforts will also focus on improving IT architecture discipline, data protection, and cybersecurity.





The Head of State emphasized the urgency of implementing AI technologies across all sectors. These issues must be addressed quickly and in close cooperation. This is not only about improving the legal framework for AI but also about resolving data fragmentation, establishing clear regulations for supercomputer resource allocation, ensuring cybersecurity, and fully transitioning to the QazTech platform. All these tasks are strategically important for the country’s digital transformation and must be completed by December this year with a tangible economic impact," Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov noted.





The Ministry of Digital Development was instructed to refine the presented approaches in coordination with relevant government bodies and organizations. The Government will soon approve an action plan with specific timelines and deliverables.





To accelerate AI development and integration into the economy, as well as to oversee the implementation of the President’s instructions, the Prime Minister has issued a directive establishing a Digital Transformation Group (Digital Headquarters).





Chaired by the Prime Minister, the Digital Headquarters includes the Deputy Prime Minister - Head of the Government Office, the Chair of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms, the Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry, and the President’s Advisor on Digitalization.





The prompt adoption of binding decisions by the Digital Headquarters will facilitate the accelerated and widespread implementation of AI technologies.