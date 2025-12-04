03.12.2025, 18:10 12646
The Symphony "Astana" was Successfully Presented in Vietn
From 27 November to 1 December 2025, the Fourth International New Music Festival Asia-Europe was held in Ha Noi. It was arranged jointly by the Organizing Committee comprised of representatives from two continents, and the Union of Vietnamese Composers, with the support of the central state bodies of Viet Nam and the People’s Committee of Ha Noi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Honourable Tolegen Muhamedzhanov, the world-famous composer, Meritorious Artist of Kazakhstan, presented at the Festival his musical masterpiece - the symphony "Astana". The Vietnamese public received it with special enthusiasm and deep appreciation. It was also highly evaluated by international experts. The Gala Concert of the Festival was held at the National Academy of Music of Viet Nam.
The international festival was attended by more than 30 composers and artists from Australia, Belgium, China, Denmark, Germany, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and Viet Nam.
On the margins of the festival, composer T. Mukhamedzhanov and Kazakh Ambassador to Viet Nam Kanat Tumysh held meetings with Hoang Dao Cuong, Deputy Minister of Culture, Arts, and Sports of Viet Nam; Do Hong Quan, Chairman of the Alliance of Arts and Literature Associations of Viet Nam; Luong Xuan Doan, President of the Viet Nam Fine Arts Association, as well as with the leadership of the Viet Nam National Academy of Music.
Festival participants visited the provinces of Phú Thọ and Hòa Bình. For Viet Nam this cross-regional event was one of the most important gatherings in the field of professional music.
The festival has become a cultural bridge between the countries of Asia and Europe, bringing together both Vietnamese and international audiences that follow new trends in classical music.
The symphony "Astana" was a valuable gift in terms of the celebration in Viet Nam of the 35th Anniversary of State Sovereignty of Kazakhstan, as well as the upcoming Independence Day of the country.
03.12.2025, 20:17 10781
Flu cases on the rise in Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region
Flu cases are surging across Kostanay region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
17,228 acute respiratory viral infection cases were recorded in the region in the past week, that is 2080.4 per 100,000 population, which is 1.6 times more than the week before (10,561 cases, 1264.9 per 100,000 population).
Of which 11,267 acute respiratory viral infection cases or 65.3% were reported among children aged under 14, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.
03.12.2025, 19:35 11621
Kazakh Compatriots Come Together in Budapest
More than 30 Kazakh students studying at leading Hungarian universities took part in a special meeting held at the Lakitelek Folk High School (Lakitelek Népfőiskola). Students from ELTE, Corvinus, Debrecen, BUEB and Pécs universities participated in the event. The meeting was held under the patronage of Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament Sándor Lezsák and was dedicated to Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was attended by Abzal Saparbekuly, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary; Daniyar Kadyrov, President of the "Otandastar Foundation"; as well as Professor of the Lakitelek Folk High School and Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament, Sándor Lezsák. Hungarian citizens interested in Kazakh culture and national sports were also invited.
The main purpose of the event was to strengthen ties with Kazakh students studying abroad, foster their patriotism, and expand cultural and educational cooperation.
During the meeting, participants listened to Ambassador A.Saparbekuly’s lecture on Kazakh-Hungarian strategic partnership, and students presented reports they had prepared about Kazakhstan. In addition, master classes in asyk atu and togyzkumalak were conducted by the "Hungarian-Kazakh Ethnosport and Culture Association" led by Zhanargul Fenyvesi.
Tauyekel Shadyar, a third-year student at the Faculty of International Relations of ELTE University, spoke about student initiatives: "Here in Hungary, we have created the Quryltai Hu association to unite Kazakh students. We hold cultural and educational events every month. We are also members of the Qazaq Society, which brings together Kazakh student organizations from 11 European countries. Our goal is to strengthen unity and expand cooperation," he said.
Elnara Israyil, a fourth-year student of Business Administration and Management at Corvinus University, shared her impressions: "We students often gather together. We actively participate in events organized by the Embassy and those we arrange ourselves. On holidays, we get together to cook beshbarmak and speak only Kazakh. Such gatherings help us stay connected with our homeland. Kazakhstan is always in my heart," she noted.
As part of the meeting, D. Kadyrov, President of the "Otandastar Foundation," held discussions with the leaders and members of the "Barys" Hungarian-Kazakh society and the "Hungarian-Kazakh" cultural association. At the end of the gathering, Kazakh cultural organizations received dombra instruments and national attire as part of the "Qorzhyn" project.
03.12.2025, 15:10 12391
The President of North Macedonia visited the Kazakhstan Stand at the Diplomatic Charity Fair
An annual charity fair was held in Skopje under the auspices of the "Dobredojde" Macedonian Welcome Center. The Embassy of Kazakhstan presented a variety of souvenirs, books and culinary products. The visitors were particularly interested in Kazakh jewelry, felt and confectionery products. The guests of the fair tasted baursaks, samsa, and irimshik, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Dombra, household items and colorful national costumes were placed at the Kazakhstan stand called "Kazakhstan: Born Bold", where many visitors took memorable photos. Videos about Kazakhstan were shown to the general public throughout the event.
By tradition, at the fair, the President of North Macedonia, Madame Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, got acquainted with the cultural diversity of different countries. At the stand of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, she showed a deep interest in the items of national culture. The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to North Macedonia Satybaldy Burshakov introduced the distinguished guest the art and rich cultural and historical heritage of our country.
In a conversation with Kazakh diplomats and students, the President fondly recalled her visit to Kazakhstan in May of this year, specifically noting the deep impression left by her acquaintance with the cultural sites of Astana. She conveyed her best wishes to the people of Kazakhstan and to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
At the conclusion of the fair, the organizers unanimously gave high praise to the Kazakhstan stand and expressed gratitude to the Embassy for its participation in the event.
03.12.2025, 10:15 11286
Chernobyl Fungus Appears to Have Evolved an Incredible Ability
The Chernobyl exclusion zone may be off-limits to humans, but ever since the Unit Four reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant exploded nearly 40 years ago, other forms of life have not only moved in but survived, adapted, and appeared to thrive, sciencealert.com reports.
Part of that may be the lack of humans… but for one organism, at least, the ionizing radiation lingering inside the reactor's surrounding structures may be an advantage.
There, clinging to the interior walls of one of the most radioactive buildings on Earth, scientists have found a strange black fungus curiously living its best life.
That fungus is called Cladosporium sphaerospermum, and some scientists think its dark pigment - melanin - may allow it to harness ionizing radiation through a process similar to the way plants harness light for photosynthesis. This proposed mechanism is even referred to as radiosynthesis.
02.12.2025, 16:40 27221
High Gastronomy in the Service of Kazakh Diplomacy
The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Portuguese Republic the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Northern Portugal, Gil Fernando Vieira, and the company MPL Culture, organised a distinguished gastronomic evening under the theme "The Steppe and the Ocean", bringing together the finest culinary traditions of the Kazakh and Portuguese peoples, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event, held in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Republic of Kazakhstan, took place on 27 November at the EPUR restaurant in the historic centre of Lisbon. The renowned Michelin-starred chef Vincent Farges welcomed Artem Kantsev, one of Kazakhstan’s leading culinary masters, representing the Qazaq Gourmet restaurant and a laureate of the prestigious French gastronomic ranking La Liste 2026.
The dinner, prepared jointly by the two chefs, received the highest acclaim from the distinguished guests. Among those in attendance were Carlos Fontão Carvalho, President of the Portuguese Academy of Gastronomy; Alberto Guimarães, Secretary-General of the Lisbon City Council and President of the European Community of Gastronomic Culture; Francisco Rocha Gonçalves, Vice-President of the Oeiras City Council, CEO of one of Europe’s leading science and technology parks - Taguspark - Eduardo Baptista Correia, as well as representatives of governmental institutions, the business community, and the national media.
In his address, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Portugal, Jean Galiev, emphasised that a nation’s cuisine, rich in diversity, stands as a profound expression of hospitality and an integral component of its cultural heritage.
For the first time in the history of relations between our two countries, a gastronomic bridge has been built between two ends of Eurasia - the boundless steppe and the vast ocean," - the Ambassador remarked.
He further noted that the event marked the official launch of the Embassy’s cultural diplomacy initiative, "Discover Kazakhstan Through the Five Senses". In the near future, the tasting of Kazakh cuisine will be followed by exhibitions of paintings, sculptures and traditional carpets, as well as concerts of music and vocal performance in various cities across Portugal.
At the conclusion of the evening, the Ambassador presented the guests with a commemorative gift - the Coat of Arms of the Republic of Kazakhstan, crafted in the traditional Portuguese azulejo style, as a symbol of cultural convergence and the strengthening ties between the two peoples.
The introduction of Kazakhstan to the Portuguese public through such initiatives is intended to strengthen bonds of friendship and to stimulate broader exchanges in cultural, humanitarian and economic spheres.
28.11.2025, 20:55 87776
Al-Farabi's Book was Presented in Ha Noi
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Viet Nam held a gala event at Ha Noi University, dedicated to the Kazakh President's State of the Nation Address; the 35th Anniversary of Kazakhstan's State Sovereignty, and the 1155th birth Anniversary of Al-Farabi, renowned medieval philosopher and scholar of the Muslim World, born in Kazakhstan. Hence, the Ceremony of Inauguration of Al-Farabi’s "Treatise on the Need to Strive for an Excellent State" was held, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
At the Opening Part, the documentary about the historic visit of Ho Chi Minh, the first President of Vietnam, to Kazakhstan in 1959, as well as a short video about the state visit to Kazakhstan of Comrade To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, held on 5-7 May 2025, was shown.
This important event was attended by Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Viet Nam, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ministry, Senior Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs (Guest of Honor); Honourable Nguyễn Ngọc Hùng, Vice Chairman of Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations; representatives of government agencies, localities, universities and colleges, the business circles; mass media, and the leadership of the diplomatic corps in Ha Noi (Dean, Ambassador of Palestine Saadi Salama); as well as numerous ambassadors, charge d’affaires and diplomats.
At his welcoming remarks, Ambassador Kanat Tumysh of Kazakhstan highlighted the main directions of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State of the Nation Address entitled, "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Solutions through Digital Transformation", as well as emphasized the significance of the 35th Anniversary of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Kazakhstan as a symbol of the country’s independence and modernization.
The Ambassador proudly announced that nowadays the Republic of Kazakhstan celebrates the 35th anniversary of its State Sovereignty as a renewed, modernized country; as a nation, committed to justice, and that the Kazakh state is renowned worldwide for its peace-loving foreign policy, and internal socio-political stability.
He also noted that a strategic partnership has been established between Kazakhstan and Viet Nam this year, reaffirming the two countries' commitment to further developing comprehensive cooperation. He stressed that the importance of systematically implementing the agreements, reached at the highest and high levels, in the political, trade, economic, and investment spheres.
At the Inauguration Ceremony of Al-Farabi’s book entitled, "Treatise on the Need to Strive for an Excellent State," translated into Vietnamese to commemorate the 1155th birth anniversary of this famous medieval philosopher and scholar, Ambassador Kanat Tumysh emphasized Al-Farabi's significant contribution to world civilization.
He expressed gratitude to Professor Nguyen Van Chien of the Ha Noi University, who translated Al-Farabi's book into Vietnamese, for his significant contribution to bringing closer to Viet Nam not only Kazakhstan, but also the Turkic and Islamic worlds.
Subsequently, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, along with the Ambassadors of Türkiye and Azerbaijan, awarded Professor Nguyen Van Chien with a gold medal of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), conferred on behalf of the TURKSOY’s Secretary-General
In turn, Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, the Guest of Honor, the Senior Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Viet Nam, underscored that nowadays Kazakhstan has become a country of increasing regional and global significance. The Land of the Great Steppe has become an example of the harmony of the past and future, cultural heritage and modernization, according to the Vietnamese high-ranked diplomat.
He also noted that following the official elevation of bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during the state visit of Viet Nam’s General Secretary H.E. Mr. To Lam to Kazakhstan in May 2025, a qualitatively new historic period has begun. Viet Nam and Kazakhstan must now move forward together, gaining new momentum and opportunities. H.E. Mr. Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, expressing political confidence, determination, and a shared desire to this end, congratulated the People of Kazakhstan on the occasion of recently celebrated Republic Day, the upcoming Independence Day, and also on the anniversary of Al-Farabi marked throughout the year 2025.
According to him, the translation of Al-Farabi's masterpiece entitled, "Treatise on the Need to Strive for an Excellent State" into Vietnamese and its publication in Ha Noi is valuable evidence of the cultural and academic exchange between the two countries, which helps bringing his intellectual legacy closer to Vietnamese scholars, students, and readers.
At the Concluding Part of the event, the Ambassador presented the all participants with the inaugurated Al-Farabi's book, translated into Vietnamese (along with the Kazakh, English, and original Arabic texts within a one single book).
Following the event, the Kazakh Ambassador gave an interview to the representatives of the Vietnamese mass media, making a brief summary of the 2025 Kazakhstan National Day celebration.
27.11.2025, 15:10 102521
The Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft launched from Baikonur
The Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Soyuz MS-28 manned spacecraft on Thursday, November 27, launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome to the International Space Station, iz.ru reports.
The main crew of the spacecraft consists of cosmonauts of the Roscosmos state Corporation Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Mikaev, as well as NASA astronaut Christopher Williams. The crew is scheduled to spend 242 days in orbit and return to Earth at the end of July next year. Over 40 experiments and two spacewalks are planned as part of the mission.
27.11.2025, 13:17 97036
Honoring Abai and Shared History: A Historic Day in Osh
A street named after the great Kazakh poet Abai Qunanbaiuly was inaugurated in the Kyrgyz Republic. Additionally, a monument to Abai was erected at the starting point of the street, and a dedicated museum opened its doors, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
On the same day, the presentation of the book "Atam zhönündö bayan" by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, translated into Kyrgyz, took place.
Opening the ceremony, the Mayor of Osh, Zhenishbek Toktorbaev, noted that within the framework of the city’s reconstruction, the commemoration of the outstanding figure of the brotherly Kazakh people, Abai Qunanbaiuly, was carried out with direct support from the Kyrgyz leadership. He emphasized that this initiative would become an eternal symbol of friendship between the two nations.
On the same day, the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Osh organized the presentation of President Tokayev’s book "Atam zhönündö bayan" in the Kyrgyz language.
Deputy Minister of Culture and Information of the Kyrgyz Republic Askaraly Madaminov, Governor of Osh Region Elchibek Zhantaev, Vice-Rector of Osh State University Kursantbek Attokurov, and other intellectuals spoke at the official ceremony. They noted that President Tokayev’s book, which truthfully recounts the shared history of the two nations and the many trials experienced by their peoples during the 20th century, has a deep impact on the consciousness of the younger generation, helping them comprehend the essence of state and social processes and offering valuable guidance for the future.
Public and state figures of Kyrgyzstan, local intellectuals, and members of the diplomatic corps expressed profound appreciation and satisfaction with the publication of "Atam zhönündö bayan".
