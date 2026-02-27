26.02.2026, 18:20 10931
Tourism flow in Kazakhstan projected to hit 5 mln by 2029
The Almaty Mountain Cluster, Shchuchinsk-Burabay resort area and Mangistau tourist area will be expanded as part of comprehensive plans, Qazinform News Agency quotes acting head of the tourism industry committee Nurbol Baizhanov as saying.
The comprehensive development plans, providing measures for the development of tourism infrastructure, fulfillment of investment projects, tourism industry promotion and digitalization were approved, he told a briefing.
The plan includes the expansion of the Almaty Mountain Cluster’s existing ski resorts and integration into a single system, construction of 30 new cable cars and 161 km of ski trails to reduce current load and boost year-round tourist flow to 5 million visitors.
He stressed that the potential growth is to welcome 1.7 million foreign tourists by 2029, with significant impact on employment and regional development.
It is expected to redistribute tourist load from lakes Shchuchye and Borovoe in the Shchuchinsk-Burabay resort area by developing infrastructure on the lakes of Katarkol, Small and Big Chebachye, and Zhukey.
26.02.2026, 22:19 33256
Snow leopard cubs spotted in Almaty wildlife sanctuary
Rare footage has been captured in the Almaty State Nature Reserve, where specialists recently installed several camera traps, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The video shows young snow leopard cubs playfully interacting in the reserve’s deep mountain gorges.
These rare images capture extraordinary moments that reveal the hidden world of wildlife. The cubs are seen playing together in a carefree manner, mimicking their mother’s movements and mastering the essential skills they will need for hunting. Through these interactions, they are gradually preparing for an independent life in the wild," the reserve statement reads.
26.02.2026, 17:56 11586
Kazakhstan and Greece Give New Impetus to Partnership in Education
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece Timur Sultangozhin held a meeting with the Minister of Education, Religious Affairs and Sports Greece, Sofia Zacharaki, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in deepening bilateral cooperation and agreed to give new impetus to collaboration in the fields of education and humanitarian affairs.
Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the intergovernmental Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Education and Culture. The parties reaffirmed their readiness to intensify work in the key areas of the document, including academic exchanges, the development of direct inter-university links, and the launch of joint educational initiatives. In this context, the importance of expanding academic mobility for students and faculty members, establishing sustainable partnership mechanisms between higher education institutions, and promoting joint research and innovation projects was emphasized.
Ambassador also informed the Greek side about the constitutional reform underway in Kazakhstan and the upcoming referendum on the adoption of a new Constitution, noting that the reforms are aimed at further strengthening the parliamentary system, improving checks and balances, and enhancing human rights guarantees. He also highlighted the significance of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, hosted by Kazakhstan, as an authoritative international platform for promoting interfaith dialogue and advancing the principles of peace, mutual respect, and global cooperation.
The interlocutors also exchanged views on prospects for expanding humanitarian interaction. Mutual interest in strengthening cultural and educational ties was confirmed, and the important role of the Greek diaspora in Kazakhstan as a natural bridge of friendship and mutual understanding between the two nations was underlined.
As part of the visit, the Ambassador also held a meeting with Nikolaos G. Papaioannou, Deputy Minister of Education, Religious Affairs and Sports of Greece, responsible for higher education. During the meeting, the parties held substantive discussions on the prospects for expanding inter-university cooperation, enhancing academic mobility, and implementing joint scientific and educational initiatives.
The agreements reached provide a solid foundation for the practical implementation of joint initiatives and the consistent strengthening of the Kazakhstan-Greece partnership in the fields of education and culture.
26.02.2026, 14:11 10611
Rare animal populations increase in Zhambyl region
Zhambyl region reports a stable increase in rare species numbers, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the census, there were 69 arkhars (wild sheep) in 2025, which is 33% more against 584 recorded in 2024.
The population of Goitered gazelles (jayran) also rose last year to 1,014, 10% up from 2024.
Overall, nearly 300,000 wild animals inhabit the region, including 2,264 hoofed animals, 16,435 fur-bearing species, 68,450 birds, and 200,698 waterfowl.
Conservation and biotechnical measures, including winter feeding programs, resulted in the growth of rare animal populations. No cases of animal mortality were recorded during November-December 2025.
Ongoing monitoring with scientists from the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems confirmed no infectious diseases in populations in Bayzak, Merke, and T. Ryskulov districts. More than 20 species listed in Kazakhstan’s Red Book inhabit Zhambyl region.
25.02.2026, 17:58 23036
The Turan Ethno-Folk Ensemble Performed on the San Francisco Stage
The city hosted a remarkable cultural event celebrating the richness of Kazakhstan’s national heritage. Through the powerful sounds of traditional instruments, the audience experienced the spiritual richness and artistic depth of Kazakh culture, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event, organized by the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in San Francisco, brought together representatives of the Mayor’s Office, members of the cultural community, the diplomatic corps, and active members of the Kazakh diaspora. The evening opened with welcoming remarks by Consul General Nazira Nurbayeva and Mark Chandler, Director of International Affairs for the City of San Francisco.
The main goal of the cultural evening was to strengthen friendship and mutual cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States, while promoting the spiritual traditions of Kazakh culture.
The highlight of the evening was the internationally acclaimed Turan Ethno-Folk Ensemble. Recognized as a distinctive musical brand of the Turkic world, the ensemble warmly introduced American guests to the culture, rich history, and enduring spirit of the Kazakh people.
The ensemble’s tour across the United States was organized with the support of Hugh Hallman, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in the State of Arizona. This unforgettable evening, filled with music and emotion, left a lasting impression on all attendees. The ensemble’s concert tour continued in the State of Arizona.
24.02.2026, 13:12 34646
Phoenix Hosts Annual Ambassador's Ball in Honor of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Arizona hosted the 35th Annual Ambassador's Ball in honor of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The event was organized by the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Arizona, Hugh Holman, with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United States, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Ambassador's Ball serves as a prominent diplomatic and cultural platform dedicated to strengthening bilateral ties between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State of Arizona in the fields of culture, education, and economic cooperation. The ceremony brought together more than 500 guests, including senior officials of the State of Arizona and the City of Phoenix, members of the State Senate, prominent representatives of the business community, and members of the diplomatic corps.
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United States Magzhan Ilyassov delivered the opening remarks. He spoke on the current state and prospects of Kazakhstan-U.S. bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on cooperation in education and the economy.
Among the distinguished guests, the President of the University of Arizona spoke about the institution's academic partnership with Kozybayev University in Petropavl, North Kazakhstan. Launched in 2022 at the initiative of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, this partnership today stands as one of the most successful examples of Kazakhstan-U.S. cooperation in higher education.
An integral and memorable part of the evening was the cultural program. Guests enjoyed performances by the Turan ethno-folklore ensemble, which presented the rich musical heritage of the Kazakh people, as well as dancers performing pieces of traditional Kazakh choreographic art. The cultural segment of the event was met with great interest by the audience.
The 35th Ambassador's Ball reaffirmed the steady interest of Arizona's business and political community in Kazakhstan. The event took place in a warm atmosphere and brought together a record number of participants in recent years.
22.02.2026, 06:20 60416
Heavy snow and snowstorms to sweep across Kazakhstan
On Sunday, a northwestern cyclone and associated atmospheric fronts will continue to affect most of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazhydromet National Weather Service.
Rain and snow are expected across the country. Forecasters also warn of snowstorms and black ice. There will be heavy snow in the northern and northwestern regions. Additionally, patchy fog and strong winds are expected nationwide.
21.02.2026, 12:00 71416
Population of snow leopards jumps four times in Ile-Alatau National Park
The Ile-Alatau National Park said in a statement on Friday there were a mere 5-10 snow leopards on its territory in 1996, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The park revealed the population of snow leopards has jumped by four times to 39 as of now. It also reported a rise in numbers of the brown bear from 15-20 to 85, the stone marten from 100 to 493, and the golden eagle from 50 to 97.
The Ile-Alatau National Park said it houses two genetic reserves, maintains an archive of red-listed Sievers' apple tree, while carrying out efforts to protect its gene pool.
20.02.2026, 15:15 81121
Measles cases in Kazakhstan dropped 6.8 times in 2025, Healthcare Ministry
Last year, measles incidence in Kazakhstan decreased 6.8 times compared to 2024, though the situation remains unstable, Qazinform News Agency quotes sanitary and epidemiological control committee chairwoman Sarkhat Beyssenova, as saying.
WHO recorded over 247,000 measles cases globally in 2025, driven by gaps in immunization coverage.
She stressed in Kazakhstan, despite the decline, cases began rising again from November 2025, continuing into January-February 2026.
Since the beginning of 2026, 3,343 cases have been registered countrywide, with 72% among children under 5 years old. 78% of cases were detected among those unvaccinated, of which 56% due to parental refusal, 14% due to medical exemptions and 30% because children had not yet reached vaccination age.
Last year, 323,700 children aged one year or 96.4%, and 348,300 children aged six years or 95% coverage were vaccinated against measles.
Catch-up immunization continues for children up to 18 years.
Additional immunization was introduced for infants aged 6-11 months due to rising cases.
New measures were introduced nationwide on February 18, 2026. The sanitary and epidemiological control committee chairwoman signed a decree on expanded immunization against measles, rubella, and mumps for children aged 6 months to 10 months 29 days, catch-up vaccination for unvaccinated children aged 2-5 years and 7-18 years and vaccination of healthcare workers under 30 without documented immunization.
