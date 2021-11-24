Система Orphus

Tsoi explained why Kazakhstan needs a bio-lab with repository of dangerous strains of viruses

23.11.2021, 14:54 29161
Tsoi explained why Kazakhstan needs a bio-lab with repository of dangerous strains of viruses
Images | Associated Press
Health Minister Alexei Tsoi commented on the construction of a laboratory in the Zhambyl region for especially dangerous strains of viruses, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
According to him, at the moment this issue is being developed in the department. In addition, Tsoi noted that any laboratories that are in the state are fully controlled by Kazakhstan.
 

At the moment, the issue of financing at the expense of the state is being worked out. There is a question of profitability," the minister replied.

 
At the same time, he did not name the exact amount required for the construction.
 
When asked why Kazakhstan needs such a facility, Tsoi cited as an example a laboratory already existing in the country, which has a third level of biosafety.
 

We have a BSL-3 laboratory that studies virus strains like COVID. The presence of such a laboratory allowed us to quickly develop a vaccine, diagnostics, in order to respond to these strains. In an ordinary laboratory, it is impossible to deal with dangerous strains, as they are infectious," explained Tsoi.

 
In such laboratories there are certain conditions - protective suits, special air treatment for the safety of people working inside.
 

Therefore, this issue is being studied. At the moment we have such a laboratory, on the basis of it we have developed the QazVac vaccine," concluded the Minister of Health.

 
In Kazakhstan, public discussions have ended on a draft government decree, according to which the republic wants to build a laboratory for especially dangerous strains of viruses in the fourth quarter of 2025. According to the document, the laboratory will appear in the village Gvardeisky in the Zhambyl region. The full name of the facility sounds like this: BSL-4 laboratory and underground storage for a collection of dangerous and highly dangerous strains.
 
The laboratory is expected to study in depth pathogens that cause serious and fatal diseases for which there are no vaccines and treatments available.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Comments

relevant news

Over 26 thousand children vaccinated against coronavirus in Kazakhstan

23.11.2021, 15:00 29161
Over 26 thousand children have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Kazakhstan, KazTAG citing Minister of Health of Kazakhstan Alexei Tsoi.
 

Kazakhstan has received 645 thousand doses of Comirnaty (Pfizer) vaccine. To date, 35,012 people have been vaccinated, 26,354 are children and 8658 are pregnant and lactating women," he said.

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

What data should be available for Kazakhstanis - list approved

22.11.2021, 15:38 59509
The government approved the Unified list of open data of state bodies, placed on the Internet portal of open data.

The adoption of the Unified List, which includes 976 sets, is aimed at systematizing and unifying the open data of state bodies, as well as increasing the overall openness of the activities of the state apparatus, Kazpravda.kz reports.

Note that earlier, each state body independently developed and approved a list of open data.

More details on the list can be found in the appendix to the resolution.

This resolution comes into effect upon the expiration of ten calendar days after the day of its first official publication.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

New road bridge across Esil is under construction in Nur-Sultan

22.11.2021, 13:05 37504
New road bridge across Esil is under construction in Nur-Sultan
Images | Instagram/altay_kulginov_official

Two bridges are being built in Nur-Sultan, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the Instagram account of the akim of the capital Altai Kulginov.

“The development of our capital continues, new micro-districts appear, the number of citizens and cars is growing, along with this, the traffic congestion is increasing. To address these issues, improve road traffic capacity, we are working on the construction of road bridges, transport interchanges, additional launch of bus lanes, etc.

We launched the construction of a bridge along Tauelsizdik avenue across the Esil river. Previously, there were litigations that delayed the construction period. At the moment, all procedural issues have been resolved, and the construction of the bridge has begun. This bridge will provide additional communication between Tauelsizdik avenue, the area of the new railway station, the Khazret Sultan Mosque area, Koshkarbaev avenue, Nazimedenov street, Baytursynov street, Kordai street, Ainakol street, Momyshuly avenue with the left bank,” the mayor said.

So, after the commissioning of the bridge on Tauelsizdik avenue, the akimat predicts a decrease in the load on Mangilik El avenue to 20%. It is planned to complete the construction of this bridge in 2023.

In addition, a bridge is under construction on Uly Dala avenue. The bridge connecting the right and left banks will also unload Mangilik El avenue, Zh. Nazhimedenov, A. Baitursynov, R. Koshkarbaev streets, Nova city district, Mynzhildyk alley. The accessibility of the new Nurly Zhol railway station, Telman residential area, Metro hypermarket area, Promyshlenniy residential area, Zhumabaev avenue, Zhurgenov street, etc. will increase.

“The head of state noted the importance of building bridges and road junctions in the capital. This year and last year, about 300 streets were built and repaired. More than half of them are in residential areas. In addition, we have launched new routes, bus lanes, and are renewing the bus fleet. All this allows our citizens to move around the city more comfortably, shorten the travel time and make the city more mobile,” concluded the mayor of the capital.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read