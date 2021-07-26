Tsoi reported to Tokayev about new strain of CVI 'Lambda'

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report of the Minister of Health Alexei Tsoi. This was announced by the press secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Uali on Saturday.

The head of state was informed about the current epidemiological situation, the progress of vaccinations and agreements on the supply of vaccines to the country.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the strengthening of quarantine measures in a number of regions, the occupancy of beds in infectious diseases hospitals and intensive care units, available resources in terms of pharmaceutical and other provision, methodological assistance to regions with low vaccination coverage.

According to Alexei Tsoi, the increase in the average daily incidence in the last two weeks of July compared to June was 4.8 times. According to the daily monitoring of the bed fund in the context of regions, as of July 24, the occupancy of infectious beds in the republic is 51%, resuscitation beds - 41%. Taking into account the growth of morbidity and the increased burden on the health care system, about 10 thousand beds were additionally deployed in July, about 21.4 thousand beds remain in reserve.

In addition, the Minister of Health reported on the emergence and circulation in the world of a new strain of the Lambda coronavirus infection. This virus was first detected in Peru in December 2020 and to date, about 3,000 cases have been identified in 30 countries, mainly in the Americas and European countries.

The President instructed Alexei Tsoi to keep the epidemiological situation under strict control, to accelerate the pace of mass vaccination, to efficiently organize work on the timely provision of medical care to patients, including at the level of primary health care.













