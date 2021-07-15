U.S. banned bringing dogs from Kazakhstan

picture: glorypets.ru

Since July 14, the U.S. authorities have introduced a temporary ban on bringing dogs from 113 countries, including Kazakhstan, due to the threat of canine rabies spread, Ria.ru reports.





As the U.S. Center for disease control and prevention (CDC) stated earlier, these restrictions are necessary "to ensure the health and safety of dogs entering the United States, and to protect the health of the country's population from re-entry of the canine rabies virus into the United States.





Russia, Belarus, Georgia, mainland China, Ukraine, Moldova, as well as the countries of Africa, South America, the Caribbean and the Asian region were added to the list of 113 countries to which the corresponding ban began to apply. The sanitary regulator clarified that the restricted countries account for about 6% of all dogs imported into the United States. How long this ban will last is not specified.





The center emphasizes that in extreme cases, owners of the dogs may be provided with exceptions to the new rule. To do this, a special request is filed at least 6 weeks before visiting the United States. Otherwise, pets arriving from the countries with a high risk of rabies infection mentioned in the list will be sent back at the owner's expense.





It is noted that the United States eradicated the canine rabies virus back in 2007, but bringing in of even one infected individual can lead to the transmission of a fatal disease to humans, as well as to domestic and wild animals.





In the United States, all dogs are vaccinated against rabies for the first time at 3-4 months old, and then at one year. Adult dogs are vaccinated every 3 years. According to the CDC, the canine rabies virus was eradicated in the United States in 2007, with about 5,000 cases of rabies virus detected in animals every year, 90% of them in the wild. The main carriers of rabies today are bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes. From 1960 to 2018, 127 cases of human rabies infection were recorded in the United States, a quarter of them after a bite of a dog with rabies during an overseas trip.













