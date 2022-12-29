United Nations Square set to appear in Astana
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
Kazakh chess players in leading group of FIDE World Chess Championship in Almaty
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Prosecutor General’s Office inspects Arcelor Mittal Temirtau’s activity
The results of the inspection will be announced additionally," he said.
1,124 people have got industrial injuries in 11 months of 2022, 157 of them died. At some enterprises, accidents with human casualties have got a systemic character. The point at issue is Arcelor Mittal Temirtau," he noted.
Since 2006, more than 20 accidents have occurred at this enterprise, killing more than 100 of our citizens. 14 people have died there in 2022. One worker died last week. According to reports from state authorities and public organizations, the company violates labor, environmental and tax laws and does not fulfill investment obligations. The society is waiting for fair and urgent measures. The issue must remain under direct control of the Prime Minister," the President said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Famous ballet dancer and choreographer Bulat Ayukhanov passed away
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Court decision needed to restrict Russian TV channels broadcasting in Kazakhstan - Minister
Of course, information security is one of our priority objectives. But restrictions may be imposed on a court decision only. If violations are recorded by a decision of a court, this decision must be executed. Presently, we are carrying out general monitoring. Many issues in this area are within the scope of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," said Kydyrali on the sidelines of the Majilis’ plenary session.
The Ministry does not handle this issue on his own. If there’s a court decision, we will work on it," he added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Natural seal conservation reserve to be created in Caspian Sea
Issues of preserving seals are of importance. As part of the tasks of the Head of State works are ongoing to create a state natural reserve in the Caspian Sea," said Kazakh minister of ecology, geology, and natural resources Serikkali Brekeshev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Oil workers discover ancient tomb near Aktau
We hope the tomb will be helpful for the archaeologists in their research activities," the workers say.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
University of Calgary to open its branch in Semey
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh capital enters ranking of Smart Centres Index
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
28.12.2022, 11:07Draft law cancelling Law on the First President introduced to Kazakh Majilis 28.12.2022, 15:141781Prospects for EAEU development discussed in Yerevan 28.12.2022, 12:321221United Nations Square set to appear in Astana 28.12.2022, 15:511141Kazakh chess players in leading group of FIDE World Chess Championship in Almaty 28.12.2022, 15:371046AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh National Oil Company subsidiary 22.12.2022, 16:1644311Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan holds talks in narrow format 23.12.2022, 16:3241371Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tleuberdi pays visit to Japan 22.12.2022, 13:1139896Kazakhstan approves 2023 SDGs Implementation Action Plan 23.12.2022, 16:2537196Stamp cancellation ceremony dated to 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s accession to UNESCO held 22.12.2022, 07:4336936President Tokayev plants tree in alley at Uzbek Presidential Palace 29.11.2022, 14:5762181Sievers Apple from Kazakhstan perpetuated in Greece 30.11.2022, 15:1159211Sakura In Snow 29.11.2022, 09:5157591Kazakhstan-Finland coop deepening discussed in Astana 06.12.2022, 16:1557471Natural seal conservation reserve to be created in Caspian Sea 01.12.2022, 13:3757371Big and Small Wild Cats