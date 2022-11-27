This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
University of Calgary to open its branch in Semey
Akhmet Baiturssynov made an invaluable contribution to the development of the Kazakh society. He is the author of the Kazakh alphabet, the first Kazakh alphabet book. Being an editor of Kazakh newspaper, he laid the foundation for the development of the Kazakh press. Akhmet Baiturssynov is the teacher of the nation. All over the world, he is known as an outstanding scholar and enlightener, who worked hard for the benefit of unity and integrity of our Motherland, devoting all his strength to serving the Kazakh people. The deepest patriotism of the teacher of the nation, his worthy life serve as a vivid example for the younger generation," said the Head of State.
Supporting the health sector in the prevention and control of infectious diseases has been a priority for UNICEF in Kazakhstan for two decades now. Kazakhstan has achieved great success in the control and prevention of nosocomial infections. UNICEF continues to support the Government's work in this area. We hope that our supplies will help healthcare facilities to provide safe medical care to children and their families," said the Representative of UNICEF in Kazakhstan, Arthur van Diesen.
Today’s children are the leaders of tomorrow. Therefore, our task is to help children from different countries to unite, and everyone understands the language of art," Stephanie Gaspard, President of the International Association and founder of the project "We Are the World", said.
I am happy that now there will be an annual exhibition of children’s drawings in Kazakhstan that is held in such venues as the Louvre in Paris. Previously, our children did not have such an opportunity," the official representative of the exhibition "We Are the World" in Kazakhstan, Ardak Mukhamadiyeva, noted.
- a prestigious platform where art connoisseurs and viewers will see his/her work;
- certificate of participation in an international exhibition;
- achievements in extracurricular activities that will be needed when applying to universities;
- invaluable experience of participating in an international competition;
- a competent jury will select the laureates of the exhibition;
- gifts from the sponsor will be awarded to the laureates.
