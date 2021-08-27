Unvaccinated students cannot stay in dorms

In Kazakhstan, unvaccinated students will not be allowed to check into dormitories.

The chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Kiyasov, signed a resolution "On sanitary-anti-epidemic and sanitary-preventive measures to prevent coronavirus infection in educational institutions in 2021-2022 academic year."

According to the resolution:

the dormitories will accommodate students who are vaccinated against COVID-19 (students under 18 years of age can be accommodated, as well as those who have permanent medical contraindications and have had COVID-19 within the last 3 months), with a ban on the entry of unauthorized persons;

foreign students will be admitted to the full-time study format if they have:

- a full course of vaccination against COVID-19, confirmed by a certificate / vaccination passport by the authorized body of the country of residence;

- a negative PCR test for COVID-19, obtained no later than 3 days after crossing the State Border of the Republic of Kazakhstan.









