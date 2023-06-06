This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Uzbek low-cost airline My Freighter to run flights to Kazakhstan
Bakhty-Ayagoz new railway to increase cargo turnover between Kazakhstan and China
A new 270 km long railway Bakhty-Ayagoz will be laid in 2024-2025 to expand transport corridors. The railway scheme is being developed jointly with the Government and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC," Abai region Governor Nurlan Urankhayev revealed at today’s briefing.
A Brilliant Evening of Tolegen Mukhamejanov’s Music Will Bring Together Prominent Guests
Through the compositions that will be performed at the upcoming recital, I will reveal different facets of my soul, including the most intimate ones. Therefore, the works that will be presented, first of all, speak about me as a person," Tolegen Mukhamejanov shared.
The Ministry of Trade and Integration and Al-Farabi Kazakh National University agreed to implement scientific developments
Al-Farabi Kazakh National University is one of the country's leading universities in the field of science and technology. Our joint efforts will be aimed at promoting innovative products through QazTrade and Kazakhexport tools. This includes participation in trade and economic missions, a program to bring to the largest electronic trading platforms, as well as reimbursement of part of the costs of certification. One of the main priorities of cooperation will be training within the framework of QazTradeAcademy. We will teach both students and startups the rules for entering international markets", - the Vice Minister of Trade and Integration said.
Al-Farabi Kazakh National University has more than 100 innovative projects developed by scientists. Now we are working on the commercialization of these scientific projects. The joint initiative will be aimed at further development of the university scientists' developments. The results of university science should benefit the country's economy and society as a whole", - said the rector of the university.
We plan to develop new training programs for small and medium-sized businesses in the field of export and international trade. In addition, we will train specialists in the field of trade and introduce our training programs into the University curriculum. Our active work with universities and innovation centers is aimed at supporting the export of innovations in Kazakhstan. For example, we recently conducted trainings for startups of KBTU innovative projects on the curriculum developed jointly with the International Trade Center within the framework of the "Ready4Trade Central Asia" project. We are also cooperating with Astana Hub to implement our programs and joint training of Astana Hub residents and exporters of Kazakhstan", -Ainur Amirbekova said.
Video in support of Dimash’s composition ‘Omir’ broadcasted in Times Square
Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on State Symbols' Day
Congratulations on the Day of State Symbols! Our Flag, Coat of Arms, and Anthem have deep meaning, and make each of us feel proud and responsible for our country. To honor the State Symbols is the duty of each citizen and patriot!" wrote the Kazakh President on his Twitter account.
A Ginger Cat with Long Whiskers Appeared in the Capital’s Opera House
I edited the old clavier: previously the overture was written for piano four hands, and I remade it for two hands, and thus greatly simplified the playing. In addition, I created my own introduction to the first scene and orchestrated the entire opera for a chamber orchestra. The music of this fairytale opera is very expressive, and children are happy to figure out each of the heroes of the opera written into it," Alikhan Idrissov said.
Soft and hard scenery and, of course, a variety of props were used for the production of Puss in Boots. However, since the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall stage is small and does not allow making cardinal set changes, we used video projections that transferred the audience from one location to another. Thus, children and adults traveled from the miller’s house to the castle of Carabas, from green gardens to wide open fields. And the transforming sets made it possible to "turn" the bed into the throne of the king," set designer Malika Tulegenova said.
Beloved Melodies of the Kazakh Steppe
First and foremost, I would like to say how important it is for all Kazakhstanis to understand and honor their traditions, to know their native folklore and the rich cultural heritage that our ancestors left us. The masterpieces of national composers are not only very popular among the listeners and performers of our country, but also among foreign music lovers and masters of stage arts," the musician said.
It happens sometimes that when you come on tour abroad, you hear in a foreign country a recording of our native melodies performed by our outstanding artists, and this touches your heart and soul so much that tears involuntarily well up in your eyes. It is at these moments that you begin to truly appreciate where you come from, what you are and what you have done useful for your homeland. I am glad that Kazakh music is listened to and known in all the expanses of the Eurasian continent and beyond. I am sure that gradually more and more people will be familiar with our art. And we, in turn, will try to do everything possible, so that our dear listenersand the entire musical world know how many exciting works for violin, for chamber ensembles were written by composers of Kazakhstan, and how many interesting arrangements were made for solo violin. I must say that we have wonderful viewers who love us very much and do not miss our concerts. Moreover, representatives of both the older and the younger generations attend the concerts, they all listen to the performances with pleasure and show great interest in the work of Kazakh musicians," Bagdat Abilkhanov shares.
Karaganda team wins big at Kazakhstan’s Summer Paralympic Games
