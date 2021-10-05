WHO concerned over paperwork, not Sputnik V, Russian Health Minister says

Images | Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

The World Health Organization (WHO) did not have concerns over Russia’s Sputnik V jab to fight coronavirus, but there were some issues concerning its papers, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

There were no complaints about the product. However, there were questions on the set of papers. A packet of documents is created for each pharmaceutical product which undergoes an evaluation by experts, and accordingly, they provide a conclusion," he said at the BioTechMed forum.

The health minister added that the documents needed for the certification have been completed. "It was necessary to fill out a certain package of documents following certain rules, it has been completed and is being submitted. The discrepancies that arose, have now been cleared up," he noted, adding that the necessary documents should be submitted within a week and a half.

Earlier, the Russian health minister reported that all obstacles preventing Sputnik V’s certification by the WHO had been removed.













