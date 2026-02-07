Winter weather causes flight delays at Astana Airport

Tell a friend

Astana International Airport announced on Friday flight schedule adjustments are likely due to winter weather, Qazinform News Agency reports.





Forecasters predict winter weather is to persist in parts of Kazakhstan throughout the day with snow, blizzard, black ice, patchy fog, and high wind.





Astana International Airport said it expects flight schedule adjustments due to bad weather, with 79 departing flights and 78 arriving flights scheduled for today.





As of Friday afternoon, 10 arriving flights and two departing flights were delayed, according the airport.







