15yo Kazakh boy creates sensation vs Nepomniachtchi at FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship

Images | senate.parlam.kz

Tell a friend

Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, President of the Kazakhstan Boccia Federation Maulen Ashimbaev took part in the opening ceremony of the first Kazakhstan Cup in this type of Paralympic sport. 64 athletes from 10 regions of the country are participating in the competition, including junior debutants aged 11 to 14 years, press service of the Senate reports.





In his speech, Maulen Ashimbaev noted that boccia is becoming an increasingly accessible sport for citizens throughout the country. The professional level of athletes is also growing. Evidence of this is the official recognition of the Kazakhstan Federation - a member of the International Boccia Federation, the holding of the Kazakhstan Championship and the participation of our country’s national team in the Asian Paralympic Games, where we took eighth overall team place. Maulen Ashimbaev emphasized that these achievements became possible thanks to the efforts of athletes, as well as the policy of inclusiveness pursued in the country. He noted that, on behalf of the Head of State, measures are being taken to support citizens with special needs and create comfortable conditions for them.





The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev pays great attention to the implementation of the principle of inclusiveness in all spheres of life in the country. On behalf of the Head of State, everything necessary is being done to develop inclusive sports. And, among other things, a lot of support is provided to such a sport as boccia. Today we see that interest in boccia is growing not only in the capital and large cities, but also in the regions of Kazakhstan. We expect that in the coming months new federations will appear in many regions of the country. I am sure that in the near future we will see our bocc players on the podium of the winners of the Paralympic Games ",-said Maulen Ashimbaev.





In this regard, the President of the Federation noted that the opening of regional boccia federations is expected in Pavlodar, Karaganda, Mangystau, Atyrau, Kostanay regions, as well as in the Abay and Zhetysu regions.





The competition was organized by the Kazakhstan Boccia Federation with the support of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the capital's Department of Physical Culture and Sports, Samruk-Kazyna JSC and the Fund for the Support of the Tourism and Sports Industry "Sport Qory".