19th Asian Games: Kazakh riders win gold and silver medals in team race

Kazakhstani riders grabbed two medals for the national team at the 19th Asian Summer Games in China, Kazinform reports.





Yevgeniy Fedorov won a gold medal, and Alexey Lutsenko took a silver medal in team race, the ministry of tourism and sport of Kazakhstan informed.





Thus, the riders added the 6th gold and 12th silver medals to the team’s collection.





Today is a big day for Kazakhstan’s cycling sport. Once again our riders proved their professionalism. My congratulations to Yevgeniy on his gold medal!" minister Yermek Marzhikpayev said.